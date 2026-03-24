Booker T. Washington Names New Hoops Coach

Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk (VA) has named Russell Branch as its new Head Basketball Coach.

Branch played on BTW’s 1997 team that reached the State Tournament quarterfinals. He replaces Jeremy Smith, who went 0-39 in two seasons at the helm.

The Bookers have dropped 41 consecutive games dating back to the 2023-24 campaign when they finished 17-12 overall and reached the VHSL Class 3 State Tournament under Levi Wall, who currently is at the helm of the Granby Comets in Norfolk.

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