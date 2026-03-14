Class 4 State Hoops Finals Preview - Hampton vs. Handley

Zach Harrell-Zook is looking to give Handley a celebration like they've never had before and bring them to victory over the Hampton Crabbers to capture their first ever state title (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

The 2026 Virginia High School League State Basketball Tournament for Class 4 features the Region D Champion John Handley Judges (23-5) against the Region A Champion Hampton Crabbers (26-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.

Watch the Class 4 Final with Hampton vs. Handley on NFHS Network Here

2026 VHSL Playoff Brackets Here

2026 VHSL State Basketball Championship Matchups Here

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John Handley (23-5) vs. Hampton (26-1)

This matchup is not a shocker, given that the Handley Judges and Hampton Crabbers began the season ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in both of the major polls with us here at VirginiaPreps.com and BCAV {Basketball Coaches Association of Virginia}. However, the way each got here wasn’t exactly ordinary and they had to take down some stiff challengers along the way.

Since being officially appointed as the Head Coach of the storied Crabbers after Walter Brower's retirement in 2015, Eric Brown has gone 181-75 in 11 years / 10 seasons. That includes a 66-63 State Championship win over Tuscarora just two years ago to complete a 25-2 campaign. He's done a superb job following a legend in Brower, who went 589-247 with a trio of state titles among his five trips to the State Playoffs. These Crabbers are riding a 26-game winning streak, avenging the 49-44 season-opening loss to Denbigh by blasting the Patriots 65-40 in late January, then defeating them again in a much closer affair, 47-41 for the Region 4A title.

The numbers for both of these teams are close in comparison. Handley is riding a 13-game winning streak and got here overcoming injuries and a lopsided loss to Denbigh, 62-39, in the middle of January during a stretch where they dropped consecutive games and four of six dating back to late December. Both teams were ousted a year ago in the State Tournament by Class 4 runner-up Varina as the Blue Devils ousted the Crabbers 49-36 in the quarterfinals, while the Judges were eliminated 56-52 in the semis. But this year, Handley got its revenge against Varina, doing so after erasing a deficit after three quarters to bat the Blue Devils in the ‘804’ area code by a count of 49-44.

Before that signature victory, the Judges took down Region 4C runner-up Broad Run 70-62 in the quarterfinals of the State Tournament, following up a hard-fought 60-58 win at previously undefeated E.C. Glass in the Region 4D Championship. Handley comes in averaging 69.4 points per game and surrendering 47.2 PPG, quite close to the 69 PPG Hampton puts up and 44 PPG they yield.

Brown’s bunch had a much easier time in its quarterfinal game of the State Tournament, breezing by Region 4B runner-up Courtland 68-46, but had to really fight to pull out a 50-46 victory over Region 4C Champ Heritage-Leesburg in the semifinal round. An even closer at the shooting percentages shows how close these teams are with Handley making 50% of its field goals, 36.2% from three-point distance and 69% of their free-throws. As for the Crabbers, they shoot 35% from behind the arc and 67% from the foul line.

Names to Know:

Decorated athletes have been walking through the halls of Hampton High for decades. A significant lift came to the Crabbers in the off-season with the return of guard Josh Rice (16.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.7 SPG), a 6-foot-2 senior, after he spent a couple years living in Texas. Named both Region 4A and Peninsula District Player of the Year, Rice has shot 91% from the foul line (51-of-56) and 40% from three-point territory (58-for-144), rising to the occasion with an enormous tie-breaking three-pointer late in the fourth quarter against Heritage-Leesburg the last time out. Joining him are a couple other First Team All-Region 4A performers in 6’4” senior forward Abraham Taft III (13 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.7 SPG, 2.5 APG) and 6’4” senior guard Jawaun Tucker (12.7 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 49 3’s).

Taft’s inside-out versatility makes him such a threat on the court, while Tucker has really improved his outside shooting stroke. The likes of Taft and Tucker were key members of the state title team from a couple winters ago, as was 6’7” senior center Gavin Kay (9.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.4 BPG), a Second Team All-Region pick really affects the game on both sides of the ball from the interior. Kay and Taft flourished in their first seasons playing football this past season, each drawing opportunities to do so for the next level if they so choose.

Brown has seen subs play big roles in their ’12 and ’24 title winning teams, guys such as Jeff Barnes and Troy Fulwood. In fact, Fulwood’s younger brother – 5’9” freshman guard Joel Fullwood (7.1 PPG, 30 3’s) – is one of those players that can be an x-factor off the bench. Perhaps the most unheralded point guard anywhere in the Commonwealth is Hampton’s Kam Jenrette (3.8 PPG, 3.7 APG, 2 SPG), a 5’9” senior that isn’t flashy or commands a lot of shots, but gets the job done for his team to win.

Handley brought back about a dozen members from its State Final Four team, headed up by 6’3” junior guard Will Braun-Duin (16.5 PPG, 21-45 3’s), who eclipsed 1000 career points before his sophomore season ended and received Region 4D Player of the Year honors in 2024-25. Holding D-1 offers from such places as American, Mount St. Mary’s, Old Dominion and UT-Martin, Braun-Duin has been dealing with an ankle injury for the majority of this season, so he’s not quite putting up the same type of numbers as last year when he drained 90 3’s on 44.6% shooting from downtown en route to First Team All-State recognition.

With Braun-Duin out of the lineup or compromised, the Judges leaned more on senior tandem of 6’6” forward/guard Christian Dinges (19.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 3.6 APG, 63.3 FG%), who earned Region 4D Player of the Year honors this winter for the Judges, and 6’4” swingman Kyren Oglesby (10.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 47.4 FG%, 32 3’s) Dinges is a two-time All-Region First Team performer who was named Second Team All-State a season ago. Penn from the Ivy League was recruiting him during the off-season and he will spend a post-grad year at Fork Union. He’s coming off a stellar night in the State Semis, where he tallied 18 points, six boards, four assists and two steals. Oglesby also is a two-time All-Region 4D First Team selection.

Point guard Jaevon Brisco (9.8 PPG, 47 3’s) was a Second Team All-Region choice and is set to continue his basketball career at Virginia Union. In a supporting role for the Judges, freshman Asher Mattison (9.4 PPG, 57.8 FG%, 44 3’s) garnered Second Team All-Northwestern District honors. Isaiah Baxter (5.9 PPG, 53.6 FG%) and Amari Brown round out the main rotation for Head Coach Zach Harrell-Zook, a former standout at Millbrook who became the quickest to 100 victories on the sideline in VHSL history.

Handley Keys to Victory:

#1 – Better Board Work: It’s no secret that the Crabbers have large, athletic bodies hanging all around their front-line. Four players check in at 6-foot-4 or taller. The last time out, Handley got out-rebounded by Varina 28-16, so they cannot afford the Crabbers to live on the glass with a boatload of second chance points. Two years ago, the rebounding margin was only 41-37 in Hampton’s favor, so Harrell-Zook and company could live with that if they are able to check off some other boxes in their game-plan.

#2 – Get Kay in Foul Trouble: When Kay is off the floor, it means the Crabbers are considerably smaller on the inside. Even when he’s not blocking shots, such as the four rejections he had in the first quarter alone against city rival Bethel, Kay is so good at altering or changing shots around the basket. Dinges, Oglesby, Braun-Duin and even Brisco to an extent all are looking to get quality shots up inside the arc. Navigating around Kay will be a chore, but putting him on the bench because he’s saddled with multiple fouls would help immeasurably.

#3 – Win the 3-Point Line: Coming in, the Judges make 7.3 triples per contest, just a smidge more than Hampton’s 6.7 per contest. What kept Tusky in the game with Hampton two years ago was their ability, with guards Jayden Johnson and TJ Duggan, to stretch out a Crabbers defense that often employs some different zone looks - -such as a 1-3-1, 2-3 zone and even 1-2-2. Tusky was 12-of-35 on 3’s than day. Even though this potentially a better shooting team for Hampton than in recent years, the Judges need to be doing damage in a way similar to how they beat Varina by going 7-of-19 from long distance with a trio of makes from Brisco.

Hampton Keys to Victory:

#1 – Dominate in the Paint: Should Handley outscore the Crabbers from behind the arc, it won’t matter if Hampton uses its size probably to control the inside, both scoring and on the backboards. When Hampton beat Tusky in that Class 4 title game back in 2024, they out-scored them a whopping 34-8 in the paint. Taft and Kay combined for 29 points and 13 boards that day. A Second Team All-State pick last season, Taft does more of his work on slashes and drives, while Kay looks to operate in the post with nice touch and some back-to-the-basket moves.

#2 – Don’t Give Them Freebies: This is a money free-throw team the Crabbers face in Handley. They cannot expect any of their main guys, such as Braun-Duin, Dinges or Oglesby, to struggle at the charity stripe in the closing minutes. In fact, Braun-Duin helped seal the deal at the line vs. Varina by going 7-of-7 as part of his 15 points. Hampton can’t give them the easy ones there by fouling and stopping the clock. Dare them to take – and most importantly make – contested 3’s over length.

#3 – Close Strong: While Hampton won its last March trip to VCU 66-63 with Taft, Kay, and Jenrette and Tucker all seeing the floor, it got dicey late. Hampton’s 15-point lead with 3:54 to play nearly disintegrated as Tusky outscored them, 27-19 in the fourth quarter, but they held on at the very end. This Handley team is going to battle them tooth and nail. The Crabbers must be prepared for 32 minutes of gritty basketball, perhaps even more.

Prediction:

Prediction:

Hat’s 2026 VHSL State Tourney Record: 57-15 (79.2%)

Hat’s Call – Hampton 56-53. Harrell-Zook did a deep analytical dive on College Basketball teams who win the free-throws, rebound and turnover categories have a 97% chance to win. Getting all three departments for either team could be tough because they are evenly matched with the edge for Hampton going to their size and athleticism, while Handley can more than hold their own with savvy and skill. So this one likely boils down to who’s willing to sacrifice the most in terms of making that extra pass, drawing a charge or doing the little hustle things that help win in crunch time when it’s close.

Similar to Westfield in Class 6, when the Crabbers bring their A-game, it generally is better than everyone else’s, sometimes by a fair margin. This probably a better outside shooting team than the ’24 edition that won the crown, and although there isn’t an Anthony ‘Cat’ Barber level star or Ronald Curry like some of their infamous state title teams, they do have performers ready to raise their games on the marquee stage in Rice, Taft and Kay.

Braun-Duin has been playing at less than 100% most of the season, and if he was fully healthy, the Judges would stand an even greater chance in my opinion. That being said, even with him playing through injuries, they are dangerous. The question is can Handley exorcise their ‘757’ demons in the title game?

Handley had a 16-point lead with 7:01 to go in the 4A State Championship in 2014 vs. Norcom and ended up wilting, surrendering 33 points to the Greyhounds during an epic 21-0 run in a 59-52 loss. Four years later against another Eastern District, the Judges battled back from 12 down in the third quarter in a game that featured seven ties and 10 lead changes, only to suffer a 72-66 double-overtime loss. It wasn’t quite the heart-breaker in the abbreviated 2021 season, but they also lost to Smithfield, 61-54, in the title game in Winchester. Closing out the Crabbers is never an easy task.

Matthew Hatfield has served as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com since 2016 and been writing for the web site under the Rivals umbrella dating back to 2004. Matthew also has served as the Play-by-Play Voice for Old Dominion Women’s Basketball since 2021. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates. To contact Matthew, please e-mail [email protected], and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV, where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.