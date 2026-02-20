Hatfield's VHSL Region Basketball Playoff Picks for Friday 2-20-26

Can you believe it? The 2026 Virginia High School League Basketball Playoffs have arrived! We have regional tourney action in, by our count, 13 of the 24 regions — more than half. In fact, five of the six classifications are in action with the only one that’s not being Class 1.

There are compelling storylines and matchups that we’ll be following closely. Already in Class 6, we know there will be a new Champion as South Lakes was knocked out in its district tourney and did not qualify for the Region 6D, ending their dream of a three-peat.

We could also have a new Champ in Class 3 before reaching the weekend as Spotswood, which won the Class 3 crown, faces a tricky opening round test in Region 3C at Staunton (18-5). Spotswood recovered from an 0-8 start by winning 12 of its final 15 regular season tilts.

Only one team on the boys side – E.C. Glass – enters regionals without a blemish. The Hilltoppers wait to see who they’ll draw in their postseason opener as it’ll be the winner of a sub-region matchup between Jefferson Forest and Halifax County in Region 4D.

Before we get to our Picks for this Friday night in February, make sure you bookmark the links below that feature the VHSL Basketball Playoff Brackets for every region and classification – for both boys and girls – below. As we gather more information and receive it from the regional directors + results that trickly in nightly, we’ll update it along with hyperlinks to the official MaxPreps and VHSL brackets that get posted with up to the minute info on locations and times.

View the 2025-26 VHSL Playoff Basketball Brackets Here

See the 2024-25 VHSL Playoff Basketball Brackets Here

ALSO – check out my record from recent years if you’re curious how these predictions do …

Hatfield’s 2025 Region Playoff Record: 149-32 (82.3%)

Hatfield’s State Final Picks for 2025: 9-3 (75%) with



Hatfield’s State Final Picks for 2024: 10-2 (83.3%) with 4-2 Boys and 6-0 Girls

Hatfield’s 2024 State Tourney Boys Record = 34-8 (81%)

Hatfield’s 2024 Playoff Boys Record = 173-41 (80.8%)



Hatfield’s 2023 State Final Picks: 8-4 (67%) with 5-1 Boys and 3-3 Girls

Hatfield’s 2023 Boys State Tournament Total: 38-4 (90.5%)

Hatfield’s 2023 Region Playoff Total: 153-39 (79.7%)



Hatfield’s 2022 State Final Picks: 11-1 (91.7%)

Hatfield’s 2022 Boys State Tournament Total: 34-8 (81%)

Hatfield’s 2022 Girls State Tournament Total: 32-10 (76.2%)

Hatfield’s 2022 Region Playoff Total: 156-45 (77.6%)



Hatfield’s 2021 State Playoff Record: 12-6 (67%)

Hatfield’s 2021 State Finals Record: 3-3 (50%)

Hatfield’s 2021 State Semis Record: 9-3 (75%)

Hatfield’s 2021 Region Playoff Record: 109-24 (82%)



Hatfield’s 2020 Postseason Record: 207-60 (77.5%)



Hatfield’s 2019 Region Playoff Record: 139-56 (71.3%)

HATFIELD’S VHSL BOYS BASKETBALL REGION PLAYOFF PICKS FOR FRIDAY 2-20-26:

Trey Moore and the East Rockingham Eagles take on Monticello to open the Region 3C Tournament (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)





Region 6A: Quarterfinals

#8 Cosby (5-15) at #1 Manchester (17-2)

Hat’s Pick – Manchester by 25

#5 Western Branch (14-8) at #4 L.C. Bird (12-4)

Hat’s Pick – L.C. Bird by 4

#6 Thomas Dale (11-9) at #3 Landstown (20-3)

Hat’s Pick – Landstown by 28

#7 Grassfield (5-16) at #2 Oscar Smith (17-2)

Hat’s Pick – Oscar Smith by 21

Region Tourney Final Pick: Landstown over Manchester

Region 6B: Quarterfinals

Cardinal #3 Forest Park (18-5) at Cedar Run #1 Patriot (19-3)

Hat’s Pick – Patriot by 7

Commonwealth #2 Brooke Point (13-11) at Cardinal #2 Potomac (17-7)

Hat’s Pick – Potomac by 6

Cedar Run #3 Independence (16-7) at Cardinal #1 Gar-Field (24-1)

Hat’s Pick – Gar-Field by 13

Commonwealth #3 Colonial Forge (13-9) at Cedar Run #2 Gainesville (13-11)

Hat’s Pick – Gainesville by 3 in OT

Region Tourney Final Pick: Patriot over Gar-Field

Region 5C: Quarterfinals

#8 Midlothian (12-7) at #1 Albemarle (21-1)

Hat’s Pick – Albemarle by 24

#5 Patrick Henry-Roanoke (14-5) at #4 Glen Allen (17-4)

Hat’s Pick – Glen Allen by 6 in OT

#6 Douglas Freeman (15-6) at #3 Highland Springs (17-4)

Hat’s Pick – Highland Springs by 7

#7 William Fleming (16-7) at #2 James River-Midlothian (16-2)

Hat’s Pick – James River-Midlothian by 4

Region Tourney Final Pick: Albemarle over James River-Midlothian

Region 5D: Quarterfinals

North #3 Riverside (11-13) at North #2 Potomac Falls (19-7)

Hat’s Pick – Potomac Falls by 6

North #4 Briar Woods (7-17) at South #2 Riverbend (18-4)

Hat’s Pick – Riverbend by 9

Region Tourney Final Pick: Massaponax over Stone Bridge in OT





Region 4A:

#8 Manor (9-14) at #1 Hampton (21-1)

Hat’s Pick – Hampton by 22

#5 Smithfield (11-11) vs. #4 Warhill (16-6) at Hampton HS

Hat’s Pick – Warhill by 5

#6 Grafton (10-12) vs. #3 Denbigh (17-4) at Lafayette HS

Hat’s Pick – Denbigh by 19

#7 Phoebus (9-13) at #2 Lafayette (18-4)

Hat’s Pick – Lafayette by 12

Region Tourney Final Pick: Hampton over Denbigh

Region 4C: Quarterfinals

#8 Rock Ridge (11-12) at #1 Heritage-Leesburg (21-1)

Hat’s Pick – Heritage-Leesburg by 23

#5 Loudoun County (6-17) at #4 Woodgrove (10-10)

Hat’s Pick – Woodgrove by 13

#6 Loudoun Valley (12-10) at #3 Tuscarora (17-5)

Hat’s Pick – Tuscarora by 10

#7 Dominion (9-14) at #2 Broad Run (20-2)

Hat’s Pick – Broad Run by 22

Region Tourney Final Pick: Heritage-Leesburg over Tuscarora

Region 4D: Sub-Regionals

North #5 Orange County (10-13) at North #4 Millbrook (13-9)

Hat’s Pick – Millbrook by 8

South #5 Jefferson Forest (11-11) at South #4 Halifax County (14-8)

Hat’s Pick – Jefferson Forest by 2

Region Tourney Final Pick: E.C. Glass over Handley

Region 3A: Opening Round

#9 Norcom (8-15) at #8 Heritage-Newport News (9-13)

Hat’s Pick – Norcom by 2

#10 Booker T. Washington (0-20) at #7 Lakeland (10-13)

Hat’s Pick – Lakeland by 15

#11 York (1-20) at #6 Tabb (13-10)

Hat’s Pick – Tabb by 17

Region Tourney Final Pick: Petersburg over Lake Taylor

Region 3B: Quarterfinals

#8 Maggie Walker Governor’s School at #1 Meridian (16-4)

Hat’s Pick – Meridian by 30

#5 William Monroe (12-11) at #4 Warren County (13-9)

Hat’s Pick – William Monroe by 4

#6 Culpeper (8-13) at #3 Fauquier (16-7)

Hat’s Pick – Fauquier by 11

#7 Kettle Run (7-13) at #2 Skyline (18-5)

Hat’s Pick – Skyline by 20

Region Tourney Final Pick: Meridian over Skyline

Region 3C: First Round

#9 Monticello (12-11) at #8 East Rockingham (13-8)

Hat’s Pick – East Rockingham by 6

#12 Heritage-Lynchburg (6-15) at #5 Rocktown (15-6)

Hat’s Pick – Rocktown by 10

#10 Spotswood (12-11) at #7 Staunton (18-5)

Hat’s Pick – Staunton by 5

#11 Rustburg (10-12) at #6 Liberty Christian (16-7)

Hat’s Pick – Liberty Christian by 16

Region Tourney Final Pick: Western Albemarle over Wilson Memorial

Region 2A: Opening Round

#9 Nottoway (11-8) at #8 Southampton (12-5)

Hat’s Pick – Southampton by 7

#10 Poquoson (8-14) at #7 King William (15-4)

Hat’s Pick – Poquoson by 4 in OT

Region Tourney Final Pick: Thomas Jefferson-Richmond over Greensville

Region 2C: Quarterfinals

#8 Glenvar (12-11) at #1 Liberty-Bedford (14-5)

Hat’s Pick – Glenvar by 1

#5 Dan River (17-4) at #4 Nelson County (20-2)

Hat’s Pick – Nelson County by 6

#6 Radford (14-6) at #3 Floyd County (18-4)

Hat’s Pick – Floyd County by 4

#7 Gretna (16-7) at #2 Martinsville (19-4)

Hat’s Pick – Martinsville by 9

Region Tourney Final Pick: Nelson County over Martinsville