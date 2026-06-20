Interest for Keenan Carter Jr

Power 5 interest for Bethel quarterback Keenan Carter Jr. is starting to explode, thanks to schools seeing him in person at camps. Carter attended the Elite11 quarterback camp in New Jersey and the Under Armour camp in Baltimore. Carter has made appearances at Maryland, Ohio State, and Virginia, and will visit Virginia Tech on Father’s Day.

Some schools are surprised by Carter’s measurables, with him tipping the scales at 230 pounds and standing 6-4. His hands were measured at 10, and his wingspan at 80. He is also left-handed and has a powerful arm.

Maryland

Carter visited the University of Maryland after a full day competing at the Under Amour camp in Baltimore. He met with new quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett, who took the position in February.

“It was really fun,” Carter said about the Maryland camp. “I learned a lot from Coach Trickett, and I like how he does things there. He showed me some great drills, some good stuff to work on to prepare me for the next level.”

Ohio State

The following week, Carter went to Ohio State with several top-ranked quarterbacks, including Graham Simpson, James Armstrong, and Titus Hubert. Although most were 2027 seniors, he said the moment didn’t faze him.

“There were star-rated quarterbacks there, but I didn’t feel any pressure,” Carter said. I felt like I was able to keep up with them and made the same throws,”

“I got involved with Ohio State because (Coach Billy Fessler) has been hitting me up asking me to come up there for camp or a game,” Carter said. “This year, I was actually able to go. He wanted me to come earlier for a private workout.”

Carter says he learned a lot during the private workout and has been in contact with the Buckeyes and Fessler since the camp.

“I feel like I had a great relationship with him,” Carter said. “He texted me after the June 15th date, and I got his number and everything. His drills were more advanced, but they showed me there’s a lot more I can do to be a better football player and a better person.”

At the end of the camp, (Ohio State Head Coach) Ryan Day talked to me and spoke to my dad and me, and then he talked to my dad for like another 10 minutes.”

Virginia

Carter stopped by his dad, Keenan Carter Sr, alma mater in Charlottesville for a prospect camp. His dad is currently an assistant coach at William & Mary, where he coaches the defensive line.

At UVA Camp, Keenan Jr spoke with the quarterbacks coach, Taylor Lamb.

“I had fun being with Coach Lamb, I think he liked what he saw from me,” Carter said. “He would pull me to the side and talk to me about a lot of different ways to prepare for the next level. I actually learned a lot from him because he showed me some things from a lefty perspective, too.”

He added, “I feel being a left-handed quarterback is easier because it’s an advantage, because I can do most things that some righties can’t do. I’m strengthening my other side, even though I already know how to throw to the other side. For lefties, it’s easier to throw to the left side of the field, but I’ve been throwing more to the right side of the field at all these camps or workouts, and I feel like it’s strengthening me as a quarterback.”

Other Interest

Besides Ohio State, Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia Tech, Carter is receiving interest from other D1 programs.

“Louisville’s been hitting me up too since June 15th,” he said. “They’ve been texting me a lot. They want me to come up there for a game this season.”

I asked Carter what he thinks it will take to start turning interest into Power 5 offers.

“Most coaches have told me they want to see me play this year,” he explained. “They want to see my highlights, how I do this year.”

Carter missed most of last season due to a transfer and family move, but he is expected to be the starter in his junior year at Bethel High School.

“I have to work on developing chemistry with my receivers,” he said. “We’ve been working with each other since December, and the more you work with them, the better our offense will be.”