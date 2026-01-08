Liberty Christian's Frank Rocco Set to Retire

Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com

Frank Rocco, who led Liberty Christian to consecutive VHSL Class 3 State Football Championships in 2023 and 2024, will be stepping down at the helm of the Bulldogs at the conclusion of the current 2025-26 school-year, the Lynchburg area private school announced on Thursday.

Rocco guided the Bulldogs to a 199-35 record over 20 seasons at LCA. That included advancing in the playoffs 19 times and capturing eight state titles, six of which came at the VISAA level before the program was the first ever private school to become a member of the Virginia High School League.

During his storied coaching career, the former Penn State quarterback also coached 14 seasons in Pennsylvania. He won 294 games on the sidelines.

The 2025 LCA squad ended up winning a third straight Region 3C title, doing so as a No. 6 seed before falling to Kettle Run, 29-28, in the State Semifinals.

“After 20 seasons leading the Bulldogs, Coach Rocco’s influence on our football program and the lives of our student-athletes is immeasurable. His legacy of leadership, faith, and commitment has shaped generations and will forever be part of LCA history,” stated a press release by Liberty Christian Academy.

“We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him continued strength, health, and joy with his family in this next chapter.”

In 2024, Coach Rocco was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

