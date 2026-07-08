Norfolk Academy 2026 Football Preview

Norfolk Academy won the TCIS championship and finished the regular season with only one loss. They earned their 1st playoff appearance since 2018.

Offense

Norfolk Academy will have a new quarterback, as senior John Benton (6-1, 175) is projected to be the starter.

Junior Courtland Simmons (5-11, 185) totaled 1,234 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. He is the primary running back in a group that includes senior Parks Andrews.

Courtland Simmons Norfolk Academy

Senior Henry Chesson (5-10, 180) will start at receiver and could see some carries out of the backfield. Jay McCaa returns at the other receiver position with experience.

The Bulldogs have several options at tight end and plan to use the position more this season. Sean Duffy (6-0, 205) started last season but will also play receiver and running back. Junior Ryder Rahne (6-3, 195) returns at tight end, as does Trevor Coddington (6-0, 190).

Senior Evan O’Boyle (6-4, 210) and J.J. Monninger (6-5, 200) return to the offensive line.

Coach Monninger

“We lost a few key players to graduation, including Hunter Winn, who is playing OL at Liberty University. We return a stable of RBs, including Courtland Simmons, who rushed for over 1000 yards as a sophomore. There is also depth at TE, which will allow us to use different personnel packages that will present different looks to our opponents’ defenses. We have some holes to fill at wide receiver, and I expect summer training and fall camp to be very competitive.”

Defense

Monninger likes the unit’s speed on defense, and said the unit will focus on “ball disruptions” and forcing turnovers.

Linebacker Park Andrews was named TCIS Defensive Player of the Year after recording more than 60 tackles. He will likely earn a D1 roster spot as a long snapper.

Sean Duffy finished with 63 tackles while earning 1st Team All-Conference. Junior Trevor Coddington (6-0, 190) also returns with experience.

The secondary has some spots up for grabs, but Courtland Simmons and Henry Chesson both return as starters. Senior Jay McCaa has plenty of experience.

Evan O’Boyle will start at defensive tackle along with JJ Monninger. Ryder Rahne will start at one of the defensive end positions.

Coach Monninger

“We will play an odd front, and we can get lots of athletic DL into the rotation. It will help keep our guys fresh and also rest some OL, because we play guys both ways. This season, we return several top linebackers and defensive backs. I feel that we can “get home” with our blitz schemes and cover well in man or zone coverage. There are some starting positions “open” at outside linebacker, and it will be competitive during summer training and preseason camp. I am excited about our team speed on defense and how we will relentlessly pursue the football.”

Schedule

Norfolk Academy 2026 Schedule Maxpreps

Coach Monninger

“We have a challenging schedule this year! We added Woodberry Forest and St. Anne’s Belfield…two powers. We also added Princess Ann HS, which is another cool challenge playing a public school.”