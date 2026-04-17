Norview's Keon Mitchell Signs with Norfolk State

Norview guard Keon Mitchell – the VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year – is going to stay in Norfolk to play his College Basketball for the Spartans of NSU (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

Robert Jones and the Norfolk State men’s basketball program have added another Hampton Roads standout to the 2026-27 roster with the signing of Keon “Fatz” Mitchell.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard out of Norview High School, Mitchell starred for the Pilots, leading the program to the 2026 VHSL Class 5 State Championship.

Mitchell capped his decorated prep career with a long list of honors, including Tidewater Player of the Year, VHSL Class 5 State Player of the Year, Region 5B Player of the Year, and Eastern District Player of the Year. He also earned First Team All-Region recognition and surpassed 1,600 career points.

“As with any recruiting year, we love to target the best local talent as well as national talent,” said Jones. “Fatz fits that bill! A proven winner and dynamic scorer, Keon brings an outstanding High School résumé. Like most freshmen, there will be an adjustment, but we’re excited about his future as a Spartan.”

Mitchell delivered on the biggest stage, posting 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the state championship game. He also helped guide Norview to a perfect district record; the program’s first in 30 years.

In the Class 5 semifinals, Mitchell nearly recorded a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in a win over Massaponax.

Named the 2026 All-Tidewater Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Mitchell became just the second player in Norview history to earn the honor, joining Rashaun Madison (2012).

Mitchell averaged 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals per game as a senior. He recorded six 30-point performances, including a season-high 40-point outing against Patriot.

Hatfield’s Analysis:

This is a home run get for Norfolk State potentially from the standpoint of it’s another local pickup who fans are familiar with that performed and won at a high level. Some of the schools recruiting him in the early part of his career with the Pilots had questions about how well he shot it from distance and the overall athleticism from the guard position, but there’s no denying his competitive spirit, ability to score at will and create contact as well as fill the stat sheet.

In recent months, it figured to come down to the Spartans, Hampton University or the possibility of going the prep / post-grad route. Given NSU’s track record under Jones and success they’ve enjoyed in the MEAC, it makes sense on a lot of fronts.

There were similar concerns about when they also took another nearby standout in Joe Bryant from Lake Taylor and he turned out to be one of the most accomplished players in program history at NSU. Like Bryant, Mitchell is that type of guard that has excelled bullying defenders and using his physicality. He really improved his body and conditioning within the past year to put him in a position to have an impact early at the next level with perhaps the chance to make as big of a splash or greater than Bryant.

Matthew Hatfield has served as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com since 2016 and been writing for the web site under the Rivals umbrella dating back to 2004. Matthew also has served as the Play-by-Play Voice for Old Dominion Women’s Basketball since 2021. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates. To contact Matthew, please e-mail [email protected], and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV, where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.