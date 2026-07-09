Princess Anne Names La'Deja James New Girls Basketball Coach

La’Deja James takes over as the new Head Girls Basketball Coach at storied Princess Anne High in Virginia Beach following the retirement of VHSL Hall of Famer Darnell Dozier (Photo Courtesy of Norfolk State University Athletics)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Princess Anne High School today announced that La’Deja James will become the next head coach of the girls’ basketball program, succeeding Darnell Dozier, who is retiring after 31 seasons at the helm.

The numbers behind Dozier’s tenure place him among the winningest coaches in state history, in any sport. He retires with 793 career wins and 16 state championships, more than any coach in VHSL boys or girls’ basketball history. The program he built has won four straight Class 5 titles and 12 of the last 13, and it enters this transition on a 71-game winning streak, backed by back-to-back undefeated 28-0 seasons.

“Coach Dozier’s impact on this program and this school goes far beyond the wins and championships,” Princess Anne Principal Ryan Schubart said. “He built something that will define Princess Anne basketball for generations, and we are grateful for everything he gave to our students and our community over three decades.”

James takes over a program built for sustained success. A 2015 graduate of First Colonial High School, James was a four-year varsity basketball player who scored more than 1,500 career points and earned First Team honors while helping lead the Patriots to back-to-back playoff appearances during her junior and senior seasons.

James continued her playing career at South Georgia Technical College from 2015 to 2017, where she helped her team win a conference championship and earned Player of the Week honors. She then transferred to Norfolk State University, where she competed from 2018 to 2020, earned First Team All-MEAC honors, and was recognized as both MEAC Player of the Week and National Player of the Week. She graduated from Norfolk State with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Following her collegiate career, James returned to First Colonial High School, where she has spent the past five seasons coaching in the girls’ basketball program, serving as head junior varsity coach while also assisting with the varsity program.

“Coaching at my alma mater has been an incredible opportunity to mentor young athletes, help develop the program, and continue giving back to the school that played such an important role in my own basketball journey,” James said.

James will be introduced as the new head coach in the coming weeks, with more details on the transition to follow.