Prospect Watch 2025 Top DB Performances

I attended over 35 games in person during the 2025 season, and here are the top defensive back prospect performances I watched from the sidelines.

Prospects

Trinity Episcopal safety Khalid Rainer (6-0, 180) helped the Titans limit Woodberry Forest to 8 of 22 passing for only 70 passing yards. Rainer finished with seven tackles and one pass breakup. During the season, Rainer finished with 87 tackles, eight sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 11 pass breakups. Rainer, a 1st team All-State performer, hits like a linebacker.

Huguenot 3-star safety Zayvon Miller (6-0, 180) had a big game against Louisa County in the Region playoffs. I credited him with seven tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup. Miller’s 20+ offers include Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, and Syracuse.

Huguenot Zayvon Miller (Will Garlick Virginiapreps)

St Anne’s-Belfield cornerback AJ Wiltshire (5-11, 165) had two interceptions and two tackles in the Saints’ road playoff win over Nansemond Suffolk. He finished the season with 29 tackles and eight pass defensed. Wiltshire earned 2nd team All-State and has some D1 interest.

Poquoson senior James Miller (5-10, 160) had a standout performance in the game against Tabb. I credited him with 8 tackles and had a big interception in the 2nd half. Miller finished with nine interceptions, and he committed to Bridgewater.

I watched Armstrong safety Ronald Jackson (6-0, 180) against Thomas Jefferson. Jackson picked up a blocked punt for a touchdown, and he was even better in the secondary, leading the team with 12 tackles while also adding two tackles for loss. He will likely take the JUCO route

Warwick cornerback Kristopher Harrison (6-0, 180) has the look of a college prospect. In the win over defending State champion Phoebus, Harrison had a pass defense in the 1st quarter, and I credited him with five tackles. He has good size and is a physical defender.

Warwick Kris Harrison (Will Garlick Virginiapreps)

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