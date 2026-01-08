Prospect Watch Varina 2026 Available

The Varina Blue Devils won the Class 4 State Championship with several D1 commits led by Jayseasn Richardosn and Damari Carter, who are both committed to the University of Virginia.

Varina Uncommitted prospects

Running back Michael Farley Jr. (5-11, 205) was selected 2nd team All-State at running back. He led Varina with 802 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while adding 153 yards on 10 catches out of the backfield. Fairly had several D1 offers and even had a commitment to Hampton University before a coaching change. He said his recruitment is still open.

Lineman Jervell Barksdale (6-1, 250) earned 1st-team All-State honors on the offensive line, but he is being recruited for defense. He finished with 32 tackles, two sacks, and six tackles for loss. As a junior, Barksdale was selected 2nd team All-Region 4B at Defensive End, after being credited with 63 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He received an offer from Virginia State University in December, and they are the odds-on favorite to land his services.

Shanundre Williams (6-4, 171) earned 2nd team All-Region after recording 28 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns. Williams had two touchdown grabs in the State championship game. He has an offer from Hampden-Sydney.

Trevon “Tre” Rogers is a sleeper prospect who was the Blue Devils’ leading receiver. He is a 2-year starter who had 37 catches for 733 yards (19.8 yards per catch) with six receiving touchdowns. He also had three carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. Rogers was named All-Region Honorable Mention.

Defensive back Johann Peyton (5-9, 175) was a major contributor to the Blue Devils’ state championship defense. He had four interceptions and six pass breakups to go along with 26 tackles.

Lineman Blake Johnson (6-1, 260) played offensive guard for Varina and even some fullback in certain packages. He is a 2-year starter and is receiving some D3 interest, including Bridgewater.

