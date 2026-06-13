Raiders & Rebels Set to Square Off in VHSL Class 1 Finals

The first game of the Class 1 State Semis pitted Rappahannock’s Raiders against the Warriors of Chilhowie. It was a re-match of the 2024 VHSL Class 1 State Finals that Rappahannock won 6-5 over Chilhowie, and yet again, this would be another nail-biter, where the Raiders prevailed 5-3.

Rappahannock (21-4) scored two runs in the first inning. The Raiders’ leadoff man, Chase Self, singled to center. Davis Richardson also singled to center. Both runners would move up a base on a wild pitch. Self would then score on another wild pitch. Carter Sullivan hit a sac fly to center field that scored Richardson.

Their third run was produced by Landen King, drawing a walk, a single by Self, and Richardson walking. King would then cross the plate on a passed ball, making it 3-0 Raiders.

Chilhowie (19-9) got on the scoreboard with Dylan Martin drawing a walk, advancing on a balk, then scored on an inference call on a Warrior runner. In their half of the fifth, the Warriors were ignited thanks to Gavin Walker hitting a 350-foot home run. Martin walked, stole second and scored the tying run on a hit by Brent Kilbourne.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, the Raiders got a single from Daniel Morrison, but he was forced out at second. Dayne Keyser proceeded to hit a two-run homer over the left field fence to put the Raiders up 5-3, and essentially secure the win.

Rappahannock’s Evan Douglas picked up the win, tossing five innings. Douglas allowed two runs, three hits, and struck out five. Keyser drove in two runs through his home run, while Self had two hits.

“We fell behind early, but this team fought back,” Chilhowie Head Coach Jeff Robinson remarked.

“Rappahannock is well-coached and very disciplined. I’m so proud of my team, and I’ve been with these seniors since t-ball. They have left a mark on this Warrior program.”

The Warriors had RBI’s from Walker and Kilbourne. Freshman Bryce Robinson took the loss after pitching 5.2 innings. He gave up two runs, three hits, and struck out six.

The second Class 1 semifinal saw the Patrick Henry Rebels from Glade Spring demolish the Riverheads Gladiators 13-1 in five innings.

The Rebels (25-3) jumped out early, scoring three runs in the first and four more in the second. Their four runs in the second inning were knocked in by Carter Brown’s grand slam. Brown was 2 for 4, drove in four runs and scored twice. Hank Rutherford went 3 for 3, scored three runs, and knocked in two. Trajan Cannon got the win as he threw five innings, allowed five hits, one run, and struck out eight. The Rebels put the game away, scoring four more runs in the third and a single run in the fourth and fifth innings.

Riverheads’ only run came in the second inning on an error, allowing Jackson Berkstresser to score. Cason Croft was the losing pitcher. He went just one inning, giving up three runs and two hits. Five different Riverheads players laced a hit.

The VHSL Class 1 State Championship will be played at 10 AM Saturday, June 13, at Kiwanis Park in Salem as Patrick Henry of Glade Spring takes on Rappahannock, which won the crown as recently as 2024 and 2022.