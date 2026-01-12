VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 1-12-26

What a big week it was on the hardwood all over Virginia. One of the undefeated teams went down in Class 2, where Gary Hall‘s Martinsville Bulldogs toppled previously top-ranked Floyd County, 66-38.

In Class 6, Westfield kept its winning ways going, now riding a 12-game winning streak that included a 75-65 road win at Patriot, where Jemon Price led the way with 32 points. Speaking of Patriot, the Pioneers got nine made three-pointers from Sean Madrigal in a 70-62 road loss at Landstown, which nearly saw sophomore guard Damien Robinson produce a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists (our postgame interview with him here).

Another eye-opening result in Class 6 came with Forest Park outlasting Gar-Field, 69-65, in overtime behind 17 points from Antonio Jones. It marked the eight win in a row for Forest Park and second consecutive in overtime, keeping Gar-Field from moving to 15-0 overall.

Surging into the Top Ten in Class 5 is Stone Bridge as Kent Kling‘s Bulldogs have won six in a row. His program is no stranger to competing in big games, capturing the state title in a wild 18-point comeback over Green Run during the condensed season, due to COVID, in February of 2021. Another noteworthy win streak is in Class 3 as Jeremy Hartman‘s Wilson Memorial Green Hornets have won nine straight to get to 9-2. Meanwhile, Western Albemarle dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in Class 3 by seeing its nine-game winning streak end in a 65-53 loss to Liberty Christian.

Injuries have also halted a couple of the top teams – and players – around the Commonwealth. In December, it was an ankle injury to Will Braun-Duin of Handly that has had him out indefinitely. Prior to the injury, Braun-Duin was in pursuit of the VHSL career scoring mark, broken in recent years by NBA Guard Mac McClung (2801 points) of Gate City fame and after him by East Rockingham alum Tyler Nickel (2909 points), now of Top 10 ranked Vanderbilt in the SEC. Since his injury, the Judges have suffered three losses, the latest to Northwestern District foe Skyline.

In Southwest Virginia, the 76-58 setback for defending Class 1 State Champ George Wythe to Fort Chiswell where sophomore Owen Jackson exploded for 39 points, was an afterthought. The Maroons were rolling at 9-1 until a serious knee injury to senior leader David Goode ended his season and now has the Maroons truly reeling.

A Radford University golf signee, Goode has had a flair for the dramatic and big moments, dating back to his freshman year when his game-winning free-throws propelled Wythe on to the State Finals. During last season’s state title run, he enjoyed a 31-point outing with seven made three-pointers in an 87-54 romp of Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the State Semis. Not only was he on his way to becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer, but earned the label of an unselfish player who led them in charges drawn during his time playing for Head Coach Tony Dunford.

So going into January 13th, there are just seven unbeaten teams left in Virginia. L.C. Bird and Oscar Smith are the lone two unblemished in Class 6, both purusuing a No. 1 seed in Region 6A. Bird isn’t the only undefeated squad in the Richmond area as the last two without a loss at the Class 5 level – Highland Springs and Douglas Freeman – are in the ‘804’ area code. In Class 4, Broad Run and E.C. Glass are positioned for deep playoff runs in their quest to be playing in March at VCU’s Siegel Center.

While there are no more undefeated teams left at the Class 2 and Class 1 levels, there is just one in Class 3 and that’s Lake Taylor, which faces a challenge from Eastern District Norview coming up on Friday, January 16th, in Norfolk.

Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.

VaPreps Hoops Top Tens Entering 1-12-2026:

Note – Records Entering Play on Monday, January 12, 2026

CLASS 6:

Jemon Price put up 32 points for Westfield in its win over Patriot as they continue to roll with 12 straight victories entering their January 14th matchup at Concorde District foe Madison (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Westfield 13-1 2 2 Landstown 11-2 3 3 Patriot 10-2 4 5 L.C. Bird 6-0 5 6 Oscar Smith 7-0 6 7 Yorktown 10-2 7 9 Forest Park 11-1 8 4 Gar-Field 8-1 9 8 George Marshall 9-2 10 HM C.G. Woodson 8-3

Dropped Out: #10 Lake Braddock (9-3)

Honorable Mention:

Manchester (8-1)

Wakefield (10-3)

Hayfield (8-4)

Oakton (9-2)

West Potomac (8-3)

CLASS 5:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Albemarle 12-1 2 2 Norview 9-1 3 4 Highland Springs 10-0 4 3 Green Run 10-2 5 7 Nansemond River 9-3 6 4 King’s Fork 7-2 7 6 Woodside 6-4 8 HM Douglas Freeman 10-0 9 HM Stone Bridge 11-3 10 10 Princess Anne 11-3

Dropped Out: #8 Riverbend (11-1) and #9 Gln Allen (8-3)

Honorable Mention:

Massaponax (8-5)

James River-Midlothian (8-2)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (7-4)

William Fleming (8-5)

University of Virginia football signee DaMari Carter had 23 points and nine rebounds as Varina beat Massaponax 58-54 to avenge a loss to the Panthers from earlier in the season (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 4:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Broad Run 10-0 2 3 E.C. Glass 9-0 3 4 Hampton 7-0 4 2 Denbigh 8-1 5 6 Heritage-Leesburg 11-1 6 8 Varina 5-2 7 5 Handley 7-3 8 NR Atlee 7-3 9 9 Salem 9-2 10 10 Tuscarora 8-4

Dropped Out: #7 Monacan (6-3)

Honorable Mention:

Loudoun Valley (6-2))

Lafayette (7-3)

Charlottesville (7-6)

Louisa (8-3)

Warhill (9-2)

CLASS 3:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Lake Taylor 11-0 2 3 Petersburg 7-4 3 2 Western Albemarle 10-2 4 5 New Kent 8-1 5 6 Meridian 7-1 6 7 Wilson Memorial 9-2 7 4 Cave Spring 9-3 8 HM Staunton 10-1 9 HM Skyline 9-3 10 HM Liberty Christian 7-6

Dropped Out: #8 Hidden Valley (9-1), #9 Alleghany (8-2) and #10 Turner Ashby (12-2)

Honorable Mention:

Christiansburg (7-3)

East Rockingham (7-5)

Colonial Heights (6-1)

Abingdon (8-3)

Gary Hall’s Martinsville Bulldogs put forth a dominant home victory over previously unbeaten and top-ranked Floyd County, 66-38, on Friday, January 9, 2026 (Submitted Photo / Courtesy of Martinsville Boys Basketball)

CLASS 2:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 2 Nelson County 8-2 2 3 Graham 7-1 3 6 Martinsville 9-3 4 1 Floyd County 9-1 5 5 Lebanon 11-2 6 7 Central-Woodstock 7-3 7 8 Dan River 8-2 8 5 TJ-Richmond 7-3 9 9 Greensville 6-2 10 HM Liberty-Bedford 7-1

Dropped Out: #10 Armstrong (6-2)

Honorable Mention:

Page County (7-5)

Gretna (7-4)

Gate City (5-7)

John Marshall (5-7)

Tyreek Lundy nearly recorded a quadruple-double with 21 points, 10 steals, 8 rebounds and 8 assists as Northumberland beat Lancaster on the road, 62-56, on Friday, January 9, 2026 (Photo Courtesy of Erix.Photos on IG . Erik’s Photography)

CLASS 1:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Luray 8-2 2 3 PH-Glade Spring 9-3 3 4 Northumberland 8-1 4 8 Brunswick 6-2 5 9 Parry McCluer 9-2 6 NR Fort Chiswell 9-5 7 2 George Wythe 9-3 8 5 Northampton 6-3 9 6 Altavista 6-4 10 HM Cumberland 11-1

Dropped Out: #7 Rappahannock County (7-1) and #10 Twin Springs (7-5)

Honorable Mention:

Grayson County (8-1)

Eastside (7-3)

Narrows (7-4)

