VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 1-5-26

Class of 2027 prospect Noah Farley has been putting up consistently strong numbers all season long for the Floyd County Buffaloes, who are enjoying their best start since opening 9-0 to begin the 2011-12 campaign (Submitted Photo)

The first weekend of January provided some interesting results at various showcases, such as the Chance Harman Classic held at Floyd County High Schoolin Southwest Virginia along with the VA Hoopfest held at Norview High in Norfolk.

For the second time this season, Class 2 member Floyd County was able to beat Class 5 Franklin County, doing so 67-56. Junior guard and reigning Region 2C Player of the Year Noah Farley had 24 points for the Buffaloes. Another key result was Nelson County beating Central-Wise, 66-58, at the CHC.

Down in the Tidewater area, Norview used its home-court edge to erupt for 34 first quarter points in a blowout victory over Princess Anne by a count of 90-58. In that game, Zymareon Mitchell bunched 16 of his 23 points in the opening period, but senior guard Keon Mitchell took home MVP honors as he tallied 36 points – despite nine missed free-throws – to go with eight rebounds and six assists.

On tap this week are some fascinating matchups. It’ll be 8-0 Patriot, ranked No. 3 in Class 6, hosting Westfield (11-1), the top-ranked team in Class 6, on the first Monday of January where there will be plenty of talent on the floor.

The games of note on Tuesday, January 6th include a Beach District showdown with Landstown (9-2) at Green Run (8-1); a Peninsula District clash with unbeaten Denbigh (7-0) hosting Woodside (4-3); Glen Allen (7-2) at Douglas Freeman (7-0) in a Colonial District tussle; Nelson County (6-2) visiting Altavista (5-2) in a Dogwood District battle; and Luray (7-1) traveling to Central-Woodstock (6-2) in a key Bull Run District matchup.

A couple of key games for Heritage-Leesburg (8-1) features the Pride hosting Loudoun Valley (5-1) on Wednesday and then hitting the road to play Tuscarora (7-4) in a crucial Dulles District tilt.

For Thursday, January 8th, keep an eye on Nansemond River (6-3) visiting Catholic (10-2) in Virginia Beach as well as undefeated L.C. Bird (4-0) at Monacan (6-1) in a Dominion District contest, plus a Potomac District matchup of significance as Stone Bridge (9-3) plays host to Potomac Falls (8-3).

Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.

Elijah Gaskins and the Patriot Pioneers are off to a terrific start to the 2025-26 campaign at 8-0 overall entering a key matchup with Westfield (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 6:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Westfield 11-1 2 2 Landstown 9-2 3 3 Patriot 8-0 4 4 Gar-Field 13-0 5 5 L.C. Bird 4-0 6 6 Oscar Smith 5-0 7 7 Yorktown 9-2 8 8 George Marshall 8-1 9 9 Forest Park 9-1 10 10 Lake Braddock 8-2

Honorable Mention:

Manchester (5-1)

C.G. Woodson (6-3)

Wakefield (8-2)

Hayfield (6-2)

South County (4-4)

CLASS 5:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Albemarle 9-1 2 2 Norview 7-1 3 3 Green Run 8-1 4 5 Highland Springs 8-0 5 6 King’s Fork 6-1 6 4 Woodside 4-3 7 8 Nansemond River 6-3 8 9 Riverbend 10-0 9 10 Glen Allen 7-2 10 7 Princess Anne 9-2

Honorable Mention:

Douglas Freeman (7-0)

Potomac Falls (8-3)

Stone Bridge (9-3)

James River-Midlothian (6-2)

Massaponax (6-4)

CLASS 4:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Broad Run 8-0 2 2 Denbigh 7-0 3 3 E.C. Glass 7-0 4 4 Hampton 8-1 5 5 Handley 6-2 6 6 Heritage-Leesburg 8-1 7 7 Monacan 6-1 8 8 Varina 2-2 9 10 Salem 7-1 10 9 Tuscarora 7-4

Honorable Mention:

Loudoun Valley (5-1)

Hanover (6-2)

Millbrook (7-3)

Warhill (6-1)

Marty Wray is averaging 29.7 points and 4.0 steals per game for a New Kent Trojans team that has opened the season 5-1 overall with their only loss coming to Albemarle, the Class 5 runner-up from a season ago (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 3:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Lake Taylor 9-0 2 2 Western Albemarle 8-1 3 3 Petersburg 6-4 4 4 Cave Spring 8-1 5 5 New Kent 5-1 6 6 Meridian 4-1 7 7 Wilson Memorial 7-2 8 8 Hidden Valley 7-0 9 9 Alleghany 7-1 10 10 Turner Ashby 10-1

Honorable Mention:

Skyline (7-2)

Liberty Christian (6-4)

Staunton (7-1)

CLASS 2:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Floyd County 7-0 2 2 Nelson County 6-2 3 3 Graham 5-1 4 4 Lebanon 9-2 5 5 TJ-Richmond 5-2 6 6 Martinsville 6-2 7 7 Central-Woodstock 6-2 8 9 Dan River 5-2 9 10 Greensville 3-2 10 HM Armstrong 5-1

Dropped Out: #8 Gretna (5-3)

Honorable Mention:

Liberty-Bedford (5-1)

Page County (5-4)

Central-Wise (3-4)

Gate City (5-5)

Parick County (6-4)

CLASS 1:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Luray 7-1 2 2 George Wythe 9-1 3 3 PH-Glade Spring 7-3 4 4 Northumberland 6-1 5 5 Altavista 5-2 6 6 Northampton 4-2 7 7 Rappahannock County 6-0 8 8 Brunswick 3-2 9 9 Parry McCluer 5-2 10 HM Twin Springs 6-3

Dropped Out: #10 Eastside (5-3)

Honorable Mention:

Highland (7-0)

Cumberland (7-1)

Holston (6-2)

See Last Week’s Top Tens Entering 2026 New Year Here

View 2024-25 VHSL Hoops Playoff Brackets Here

DON’T MISS OUT – – Join Now to Become a Premium Subscriber to VaPreps + Rivals/On3!

*** Miss our Preseason Top Tens? Check it out here! ***

*** VIP Board features Breaking News, Predictions, Recruiting Nuggets & MORE here! ***

*** Join our Interactive Scoreboard Forum here ***

*** Discuss the Rankings on our Winter Sports Forum here ***

*** VHSL VA Live 2025 Preview Here ***

*** Use Hatfield’s Promo Code to Sign up for NFHS Network Access today & receive discount! ***

Matthew Hatfield has served as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com since 2016 and been writing for the web site under the Rivals umbrella dating back to 2004. Matthew also has served as the Play-by-Play Voice for Old Dominion Women’s Basketball since 2021. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates. To contact Matthew, please e-mail [email protected], and be sure to Subscribe to CoVA Sports TV, where you can watch and hear his Podcasts.