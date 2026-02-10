VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 2-10-26

MarJaylen Jackson continues to dominate in the painted area, as seen with his recent 19-point, 10-rebound double-double effort in a 70-50 victory over Jefferson District rival Charlottesville on February 6th that pushed the Patriots to 18-1 overall (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

Now that most of the powdery white stuff known as snow has finally melted – or is beginning to in certain portions of Virginia – we’re ready to close out the regular season and get ready to embark on playoff basketball this month. Believe it or not, district tournaments commence this week in a couple of parts around the state, most notably the Cardinal District and Commonwealth District.

There are also a handful of meaningful games this week that will have a say on regional seedings. Of note, the Tuscarora at Heritage-Leesburg game on Tuesday night is a big one in Class 4, Region C as the Huskies try to halt an 11-game winning streak of the Pride just days after toppling Broad Run, while Hidden Valley visits Cave Spring in another key matchup of Class 3 teams contending out in Region D.

Other games involving Top 10 teams include Denbigh traveling to Woodside on February 10th; Potomac taking on Forest Park in the Cardinal District Tournament on Wednedsay, February 11th; reigning State Champ George Wythe visiting Fort Chiswell in a matchup of Class 1 contenders on Thursday, February 12th; and Friday, February 13th offers a couple of significant re-match battles in Tidewater with King’s Fork hosting Nansemond River as well as Norview playing host to Lake Taylor.

Plenty of teams are streaking towards the postseason, too. Beyond unbeaten E.C. Glass in Class 4, the longest win streak belongs to Class 6 favorite Westfield, which has now 20 in a row to get to 21-1 overall. Not far behind is Hampton, which has prevailed in 18 consecutive games since a season-opening loss to Denbigh, which they avenged comfortably 65-40.

Greensville in Class 2 is currenlty riding a 14-game winning streak. Both James River-Midlothian in Class 5 and Union in Class 2 are in the midst of nine-game winning streaks. Union’s is extra impressive considering they have a pair of victories – in overtime over Grundy and double-overtime over Gate City – that required more than 32 minutes of action.

Then there are a couple of Richmond area teams hitting their stride with eight-game winning streaks in Thomas Jefferson, coached by former VCU standout Kendrick Warren, and Ty White‘s Petersburg Crimson Wave, who manhandled Class 6 title threat Patriot to the tune of 83-49 in the 14th Annual Coaches for the Cure. Oklahoma State signee and McDonald’s All-American Latrell Allmond led the way for Petersburg with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.

VaPreps Hoops Top Tens Entering 2-10-2026:

Note – Records Entering Play on Tuesday, February 10, 2026:

CLASS 6:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Westfield 21-1 2 2 Landstown 18-3 3 4 Gar-Field 22-1 4 3 Patriot 17-3 5 5 George Marshall 19-2 6 6 Manchester 14-2 7 7 L.C. Bird 10-2 8 8 Oscar Smith 15-2 9 10 Forest Park 17-4 10 9 Yorktown 15-5

Honorable Mention:

C.G. Woodson (16-5)

Potomac (16-6)

South County (13-6)

Thomas Edison (14-5)

Hayfield (14-6)

Independence (16-6)

Winners of nine straight, the Rapids of James River High in Midlohian continue to roll under Head Coach Jonathan Parker-Smith with a record of 14-2 overall on the season (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 5:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Albemarle 18-1 2 2 Norview 17-2 3 4 Nansemond River 16-4 4 5 Stone Bridge 18-4 5 6 Woodside 13-6 6 3 Highland Springs 14-3 7 8 Green Run 18-4 8 9 King’s Fork 14-4 9 10 James River-Midlothian 14-2 10 HM Potomac Falls 16-6

Dropped Out: #7 Princess Anne (16-5)

Honorable Mention:

Massaponax (16-6)

Glen Allen (14-4)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (12-5)

Salem-Virginia Beach (13-6)

Riverbend (17-3)

CLASS 4:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 E.C. Glass 16-0 2 2 Hampton 18-1 3 3 Heritage-Leesburg 18-1 4 4 Varina 10-2 5 7 Tuscarora 14-4 6 5 Broad Run 15-2 7 6 Denbigh 14-4 8 8 Salem 15-3 9 9 Handley 16-6 10 HM Lafayette 15-4

Dropped Out: #10 Monacan (9-6)

Honorable Mention:

Loudoun Valley (12-7)

Warhill (13-4)

Charlottesville (13-8)

GW-Danville (11-6)

Millbrook (11-8)

Oklahoma State signee and McDonald’s All-American Latrell Allmond was a force with 26 points and 11 rebounds as Petersburg thumped Patriot, 83-49, at the 14th Annual Coaches for the Cure Classic on Saturday, February 7, 2026 (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 3:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Petersburg 12-4 2 2 Lake Taylor 17-2 3 3 Western Albemarle 15-3 4 4 Wilson Memorial 15-2 5 6 New Kent 14-2 6 7 Liberty Christian 13-7 7 9 Meridian 14-3 8 HM Alleghany 13-3 9 5 Hidden Valley 14-3 10 HM Cave Spring 14-5

Honorable Mention:

Turner Ashby (16-4)

East Rockingham (12-6)

Rocktown (12-5)

Tabb (13-7)

CLASS 2:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Nelson County 15-2 2 2 Martinsville 14-3 3 3 Graham 14-2 4 4 Lebanon 17-3 5 6 Dan River 15-2 6 7 TJ-Richmond 14-3 7 8 Greensville 15-2 8 9 Floyd County 12-3 9 5 Central-Woodstock 16-4 10 NR Union 14-6

Honorable Mention:

Strasburg (13-6)

Gretna (13-5)

Liberty-Bedford (11-2)

Radford (12-4)

Bruton (11-7)

Arcadia (13-7)

Parry McCluer junior guard Langston Cook went over 1000 career points back on December 29th against Rockbridge County (Submitted Photo / Parry McCluer Athletics)

CLASS 1:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 PH-Glade Spring 16-3 2 2 Northumberland 13-1 3 3 Luray 15-5 4 4 Parry McCluer 16-3 5 5 Fort Chiswell 13-5 6 7 Cumberland 14-2 7 9 Eastside 15-4 8 6 Brunswick 10-5 9 10 George Wythe 13-5 10 NR Northampton 11-6

Dropped Out: #8 Grayson County (9-4)

Honorable Mention:

Chilhowie (11-8)

Rappahannock (9-3)

Narrows (11-6)

Altavista (9-9)

