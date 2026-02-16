VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 2-16-26
Playoff basketball always has fans on the edge of their seats and 2026 should be no exception.
Some teams have concluded the regular season. Many others are finishing up this week and then getting ready for regional play. There are also district tournaments happening in various portions of Virginia. That includes in the Prince William County area, where Gar-Field was able to beat Potomac for a third time this season – 60-52 – to win the Cardinal District Tournament Championship and move to 24-1 overall.
Regional play actually begins in a few different areas this Friday – February 20th – while we wait to sort out seeding in some parts. To follow the postseason brackets, make sure you bookmark this link that will be updated throughout the playoffs beginning on February 19th.
As far as the movement within our Top Ten rankings, there was literally none in Class 4. Very little in Class 1 or Class 6, although C.G. Woodson is back in the rankings with a nine-game winning streak it takes into the Patriot District Tournament.
A big showdown that will have enormous implications on the playoff picture in Region 2C comes up on Wednesday, February 18th as Martinsville visits Three Rivers District rival Floyd County. The Bulldogs are not only riding a 12-game winning streak, but won the first encounter at home by a convincing 66-38 margin back on January 9th.
Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.
VaPreps Hoops Top Tens Entering 2-16-2026:
Note – Records Entering Play on Monday, February 16, 2026:
CLASS 6:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Westfield
|22-1
|2
|2
|Landstown
|20-3
|3
|3
|Gar-Field
|24-1
|4
|3
|Patriot
|18-3
|5
|6
|Manchester
|16-2
|6
|8
|Oscar Smith
|17-2
|7
|5
|George Marshall
|20-3
|8
|HM
|C.G. Woodson
|18-5
|9
|10
|Yorktown
|18-5
|10
|9
|Forest Park
|18-5
Dropped Out: #7 L.C. Bird (11-3)
Honorable Mention:
Hayfield (17-6)
Lake Braddock (17-6)
Potomac (17-7)
Oakton (17-5)
South County (14-7)
CLASS 5:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Albemarle
|20-1
|2
|2
|Norview
|19-2
|3
|4
|Stone Bridge
|19-4
|4
|7
|Green Run
|19-4
|5
|8
|King’s Fork
|17-4
|6
|9
|James River-Midlothian
|15-2
|7
|5
|Woodside
|14-7
|8
|10
|Potomac Falls
|18-6
|9
|3
|Nansemond River
|16-6
|10
|6
|Highland Springs
|15-4
Honorable Mention:
Massaponax (18-6)
Glen Allen (17-4)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (14-5)
Indian River (16-6)
Salem-Virginia Beach (15-7)
CLASS 4:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|E.C. Glass
|20-0
|2
|2
|Hampton
|20-1
|3
|3
|Heritage-Leesburg
|20-1
|4
|4
|Varina
|13-2
|5
|5
|Tuscarora
|16-5
|6
|6
|Broad Run
|18-2
|7
|7
|Denbigh
|17-4
|8
|8
|Salem
|17-3
|9
|9
|Handley
|17-5
|10
|10
|Lafayette
|16-4
Honorable Mention:
GW-Danville (14-6)
Monacan (11-7)
Charlottesville (14-8)
Millbrook (13-8)
CLASS 3:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Petersburg
|15-4
|2
|3
|Western Albemarle
|17-3
|3
|4
|Wilson Memorial
|18-2
|4
|5
|New Kent
|16-2
|5
|2
|Lake Taylor
|17-4
|6
|6
|Liberty Christian
|15-7
|7
|9
|Hidden Valley
|17-3
|8
|NR
|Skyline
|17-5
|9
|7
|Meridian
|16-4
|10
|8
|Alleghany
|15-4
Dropped Out: #10 Cave Spring (15-7)
Honorable Mention:
Turner Ashby (19-3)
Staunton (17-4)
Rocktown (14-6)
Spotswood (11-10)
CLASS 2:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Nelson County
|18-2
|2
|2
|Martinsville
|18-3
|3
|8
|Floyd County
|16-3
|4
|3
|Graham
|16-3
|5
|5
|Dan River
|17-3
|6
|10
|Union
|16-6
|7
|HM
|Strasburg
|16-6
|8
|4
|Lebanon
|18-5
|9
|6
|TJ-Richmond
|15-4
|10
|7
|Greensville
|16-4
Dropped Ou: #9 Central-Woodstock (17-5)
Honorable Mention:
Gretna (16-6)
Bruton (14-7)
Arcadia (14-8)
Liberty-Bedford (13-4)
Page County (13-9)
John Marshall (10-11)
CLASS 1:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|PH-Glade Spring
|18-3
|2
|4
|Parry McCluer
|18-3
|3
|5
|Fort Chiswell
|17-5
|4
|3
|Luray
|16-6
|5
|7
|Eastside
|17-4
|6
|2
|Northumberland
|13-3
|7
|6
|Cumberland
|16-3
|8
|8
|Brunswick
|14-5
|9
|10
|Northampton
|12-6
|10
|9
|George Wythe
|15-6
Honorable Mention:
Rappahannock (11-3)
Chilhowie (14-9)
Lancaster (8-6)
