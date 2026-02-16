VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 2-16-26

Kaleb Wyche, who helped Varina win a State Championship in football in December, will try to lead the Blue Devils basketball team to more hardware come March in Class 4 (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

Playoff basketball always has fans on the edge of their seats and 2026 should be no exception.

Some teams have concluded the regular season. Many others are finishing up this week and then getting ready for regional play. There are also district tournaments happening in various portions of Virginia. That includes in the Prince William County area, where Gar-Field was able to beat Potomac for a third time this season – 60-52 – to win the Cardinal District Tournament Championship and move to 24-1 overall.

Regional play actually begins in a few different areas this Friday – February 20th – while we wait to sort out seeding in some parts. To follow the postseason brackets, make sure you bookmark this link that will be updated throughout the playoffs beginning on February 19th.

As far as the movement within our Top Ten rankings, there was literally none in Class 4. Very little in Class 1 or Class 6, although C.G. Woodson is back in the rankings with a nine-game winning streak it takes into the Patriot District Tournament.

A big showdown that will have enormous implications on the playoff picture in Region 2C comes up on Wednesday, February 18th as Martinsville visits Three Rivers District rival Floyd County. The Bulldogs are not only riding a 12-game winning streak, but won the first encounter at home by a convincing 66-38 margin back on January 9th.

Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.

VaPreps Hoops Top Tens Entering 2-16-2026:

Note – Records Entering Play on Monday, February 16, 2026:

An All-Patriot District 1st Team performer, Brady Conklin is averaging 14.5 points and 4.5 assists per game for a Cavaliers squad that has won nine in a row to get to 18-5 overall. (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 6:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Westfield 22-1 2 2 Landstown 20-3 3 3 Gar-Field 24-1 4 3 Patriot 18-3 5 6 Manchester 16-2 6 8 Oscar Smith 17-2 7 5 George Marshall 20-3 8 HM C.G. Woodson 18-5 9 10 Yorktown 18-5 10 9 Forest Park 18-5

Dropped Out: #7 L.C. Bird (11-3)

Honorable Mention:

Hayfield (17-6)

Lake Braddock (17-6)

Potomac (17-7)

Oakton (17-5)

South County (14-7)

Keon Mitchell has filled the stat shet all season long for a Norview Pilots that went a perfect 14-0 against Eastern District opponents during the regular season (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 5:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Albemarle 20-1 2 2 Norview 19-2 3 4 Stone Bridge 19-4 4 7 Green Run 19-4 5 8 King’s Fork 17-4 6 9 James River-Midlothian 15-2 7 5 Woodside 14-7 8 10 Potomac Falls 18-6 9 3 Nansemond River 16-6 10 6 Highland Springs 15-4

Honorable Mention:

Massaponax (18-6)

Glen Allen (17-4)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (14-5)

Indian River (16-6)

Salem-Virginia Beach (15-7)

CLASS 4:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 E.C. Glass 20-0 2 2 Hampton 20-1 3 3 Heritage-Leesburg 20-1 4 4 Varina 13-2 5 5 Tuscarora 16-5 6 6 Broad Run 18-2 7 7 Denbigh 17-4 8 8 Salem 17-3 9 9 Handley 17-5 10 10 Lafayette 16-4

Honorable Mention:

GW-Danville (14-6)

Monacan (11-7)

Charlottesville (14-8)

Millbrook (13-8)

Jack Castner is a catalyst in the backcourt for a Western Albemarle that has won six in a row to get to 17-3 overall (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 3:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Petersburg 15-4 2 3 Western Albemarle 17-3 3 4 Wilson Memorial 18-2 4 5 New Kent 16-2 5 2 Lake Taylor 17-4 6 6 Liberty Christian 15-7 7 9 Hidden Valley 17-3 8 NR Skyline 17-5 9 7 Meridian 16-4 10 8 Alleghany 15-4

Dropped Out: #10 Cave Spring (15-7)

Honorable Mention:

Turner Ashby (19-3)

Staunton (17-4)

Rocktown (14-6)

Spotswood (11-10)

CLASS 2:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Nelson County 18-2 2 2 Martinsville 18-3 3 8 Floyd County 16-3 4 3 Graham 16-3 5 5 Dan River 17-3 6 10 Union 16-6 7 HM Strasburg 16-6 8 4 Lebanon 18-5 9 6 TJ-Richmond 15-4 10 7 Greensville 16-4

Dropped Ou: #9 Central-Woodstock (17-5)

Honorable Mention:

Gretna (16-6)

Bruton (14-7)

Arcadia (14-8)

Liberty-Bedford (13-4)

Page County (13-9)

John Marshall (10-11)

CLASS 1:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 PH-Glade Spring 18-3 2 4 Parry McCluer 18-3 3 5 Fort Chiswell 17-5 4 3 Luray 16-6 5 7 Eastside 17-4 6 2 Northumberland 13-3 7 6 Cumberland 16-3 8 8 Brunswick 14-5 9 10 Northampton 12-6 10 9 George Wythe 15-6

Honorable Mention:

Rappahannock (11-3)

Chilhowie (14-9)

Lancaster (8-6)

