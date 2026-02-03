VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 2-3-26
Winter Storm Gianna has played havoc with the High School Hoops schedule as the calendar turned from January to February. More teams have not played in the past week-plus than those that have due to Mother Nature and the snow / ice / sleet that has impacted various parts of Commonwealth, even beyond.
When some teams return to the courts remains unknown as well. That could make things tight with some four or dare we say even five-game weeks before the postseason commences. Regional play is set to get underway
Only two teams dropped out of the rankings – Granby in Class 5 and Northampton in Class 5 – as we the likes of Northampton and Princess Anne entered. PA completed a regular season sweep of Green Run, the defending Class 5 State Champs. So with many teams sidelined because of weather preventing games happening, these rankings you’ll see below look almost idential to a week ago.
In fact, the Top Ten Rankings remain exactly the same, totally unchanged in both Class 6 and Class 2.
One thing that sadly did change in Class 2, where Liberty-Bedford sits in the No. 1 seed spot in the power ratings, was the shocking passing of its Head Basketball Coach, John McSweeney, at the age of 66 on January 29th.
McSweeney was in his third season at the helm of the Minutemen, who improved from 1-22 during the 2023-24 campaign to 6-17 last year before getting hot with a seven-game winning streak prior to a loss ot Liberty Christian on January 23rd. He came to Virginia after coaching for nine seasons in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
We send our deepest condolences to his family as well as all the lives he touched during his time at Liberty-Bedford.
Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.
VaPreps Hoops Top Tens Entering 2-3-2026:
Note – Records Entering Play on Tuesday, February 3, 2026:
CLASS 6:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Westfield
|18-1
|2
|2
|Landstown
|15-3
|3
|3
|Patriot
|13-2
|4
|4
|Gar-Field
|18-1
|5
|5
|George Marshall
|15-2
|6
|6
|Manchester
|12-2
|7
|7
|L.C. Bird
|9-2
|8
|8
|Oscar Smith
|10-2
|9
|9
|Yorktown
|13-4
|10
|10
|Forest Park
|15-3
Honorable Mention:
Oakton (16-3)
C.G. Woodson (12-5)
Potomac (14-6)
South County (9-6)
Thomas Edison (11-5)
Hayfield (11-6)
CLASS 5:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Albemarle
|17-1
|2
|2
|Norview
|14-2
|3
|3
|Highland Springs
|13-1
|4
|5
|Nansemond River
|14-4
|5
|6
|Stone Bridge
|14-3
|6
|7
|Woodside
|9-6
|7
|NR
|Princess Anne
|15-4
|8
|4
|Green Run
|16-4
|9
|8
|King’s Fork
|12-4
|10
|9
|James River-Midlothian
|12-2
Dropped Out: #10 Granby (10-6)
Honorable Mention:
Potomac Falls (15-5)
Glen Allen (10-4)
Massaponax (12-6)
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (10-5)
Riverbend (14-2)
Salem-Virginia Beach (12-6)
CLASS 4:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|E.C. Glass
|13-0
|2
|2
|Hampton
|15-1
|3
|4
|Heritage-Leesburg
|17-1
|4
|5
|Varina
|9-2
|5
|6
|Broad Run
|12-1
|6
|3
|Denbigh
|12-3
|7
|7
|Tuscarora
|11-4
|8
|8
|Salem
|13-3
|9
|10
|Handley
|13-5
|10
|9
|Monacan
|8-5
Honorable Mention:
Lafayette (11-4)
Warhill (12-3)
Louisa (11-5)
Charlottesville (11-7)
CLASS 3:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Petersburg
|11-4
|2
|2
|Lake Taylor
|15-2
|3
|3
|Western Albemarle
|13-3
|4
|4
|Wilson Memorial
|13-2
|5
|5
|Hidden Valley
|14-1
|6
|6
|New Kent
|12-2
|7
|8
|Liberty Christian
|10-6
|8
|9
|Staunton
|14-2
|9
|7
|Meridian
|12-3
|10
|10
|Skyline
|12-4
Honorable Mention:
East Rockingham (11-5)
Cave Spring (12-5)
Alleghany (11-3)
Turner Ashby (14-3)
Tabb (12-7)
CLASS 2:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|Nelson County
|14-2
|2
|2
|Martinsville
|13-3
|3
|3
|Graham
|13-2
|4
|4
|Lebanon
|15-3
|5
|5
|Central-Woodstock
|13-3
|6
|6
|Dan River
|14-2
|7
|7
|TJ-Richmond
|13-3
|8
|8
|Greensville
|13-2
|9
|9
|Floyd County
|11-3
|10
|10
|Armstrong
|11-3
Honorable Mention:
Gretna (12-5)
Radford (11-3)
Strasburg (11-6)
Libery-Bedford (10-2)
Bruton (9-6)
CLASS 1:
|Rank:
|Last Week:
|Team:
|Record:
|1
|1
|PH-Glade Spring
|14-3
|2
|2
|Northumberland
|12-1
|3
|3
|Luray
|12-4
|4
|4
|Parry McCluer
|14-2
|5
|5
|Fort Chiswell
|12-5
|6
|6
|Brunswick
|10-4
|7
|8
|Cumberland
|13-2
|8
|9
|Grayson County
|9-2
|9
|HM
|Eastside
|12-4
|10
|10
|George Wythe
|12-5
Honorable Mention:
Eastside (11-3)
Rappahannock (8-2)
Twin Springs (10-5)
Rappahannock County (10-4)
