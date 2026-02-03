VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Games on 2-3-26

Westfield senior guard Isaiah Brown went over 1000 career points in their 69-35 rout of Concorde District foe Chantilly, which marked the team’s 17th consecutive victory (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

Winter Storm Gianna has played havoc with the High School Hoops schedule as the calendar turned from January to February. More teams have not played in the past week-plus than those that have due to Mother Nature and the snow / ice / sleet that has impacted various parts of Commonwealth, even beyond.

When some teams return to the courts remains unknown as well. That could make things tight with some four or dare we say even five-game weeks before the postseason commences. Regional play is set to get underway

Only two teams dropped out of the rankings – Granby in Class 5 and Northampton in Class 5 – as we the likes of Northampton and Princess Anne entered. PA completed a regular season sweep of Green Run, the defending Class 5 State Champs. So with many teams sidelined because of weather preventing games happening, these rankings you’ll see below look almost idential to a week ago.

In fact, the Top Ten Rankings remain exactly the same, totally unchanged in both Class 6 and Class 2.

One thing that sadly did change in Class 2, where Liberty-Bedford sits in the No. 1 seed spot in the power ratings, was the shocking passing of its Head Basketball Coach, John McSweeney, at the age of 66 on January 29th.

McSweeney was in his third season at the helm of the Minutemen, who improved from 1-22 during the 2023-24 campaign to 6-17 last year before getting hot with a seven-game winning streak prior to a loss ot Liberty Christian on January 23rd. He came to Virginia after coaching for nine seasons in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

We send our deepest condolences to his family as well as all the lives he touched during his time at Liberty-Bedford.

Below you can see a full expanded chart of the complete Top Tens for all six classifications.

VaPreps Hoops Top Tens Entering 2-3-2026:

Note – Records Entering Play on Tuesday, February 3, 2026:

Sean Madrigal continues to scorch the nets, sinking 6-of-7 from three-point range in a 94-45 blowout of Cedar Run District foe Unity Reed on February 2, 2026 (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 6:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Westfield 18-1 2 2 Landstown 15-3 3 3 Patriot 13-2 4 4 Gar-Field 18-1 5 5 George Marshall 15-2 6 6 Manchester 12-2 7 7 L.C. Bird 9-2 8 8 Oscar Smith 10-2 9 9 Yorktown 13-4 10 10 Forest Park 15-3

Honorable Mention:

Oakton (16-3)

C.G. Woodson (12-5)

Potomac (14-6)

South County (9-6)

Thomas Edison (11-5)

Hayfield (11-6)

CLASS 5:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Albemarle 17-1 2 2 Norview 14-2 3 3 Highland Springs 13-1 4 5 Nansemond River 14-4 5 6 Stone Bridge 14-3 6 7 Woodside 9-6 7 NR Princess Anne 15-4 8 4 Green Run 16-4 9 8 King’s Fork 12-4 10 9 James River-Midlothian 12-2

Dropped Out: #10 Granby (10-6)

Honorable Mention:

Potomac Falls (15-5)

Glen Allen (10-4)

Massaponax (12-6)

Patrick Henry-Roanoke (10-5)

Riverbend (14-2)

Salem-Virginia Beach (12-6)

Jawaun Tucker led the Crabbers with 18 points in its 65-40 win over Denbigh on Janaury 29, 2026 (Photo by Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com)

CLASS 4:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 E.C. Glass 13-0 2 2 Hampton 15-1 3 4 Heritage-Leesburg 17-1 4 5 Varina 9-2 5 6 Broad Run 12-1 6 3 Denbigh 12-3 7 7 Tuscarora 11-4 8 8 Salem 13-3 9 10 Handley 13-5 10 9 Monacan 8-5

Honorable Mention:

Lafayette (11-4)

Warhill (12-3)

Louisa (11-5)

Charlottesville (11-7)

CLASS 3:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Petersburg 11-4 2 2 Lake Taylor 15-2 3 3 Western Albemarle 13-3 4 4 Wilson Memorial 13-2 5 5 Hidden Valley 14-1 6 6 New Kent 12-2 7 8 Liberty Christian 10-6 8 9 Staunton 14-2 9 7 Meridian 12-3 10 10 Skyline 12-4

Honorable Mention:

East Rockingham (11-5)

Cave Spring (12-5)

Alleghany (11-3)

Turner Ashby (14-3)

Tabb (12-7)

Liberty-Bedford, which is enjoying one of its finest seasons in recent memory at 10-2 overall, is mourning the passing of its Head Basketball Coach, John McSweeney (Liberty-Bedford Athletics)

CLASS 2:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 Nelson County 14-2 2 2 Martinsville 13-3 3 3 Graham 13-2 4 4 Lebanon 15-3 5 5 Central-Woodstock 13-3 6 6 Dan River 14-2 7 7 TJ-Richmond 13-3 8 8 Greensville 13-2 9 9 Floyd County 11-3 10 10 Armstrong 11-3

Honorable Mention:

Gretna (12-5)

Radford (11-3)

Strasburg (11-6)

Libery-Bedford (10-2)

Bruton (9-6)

CLASS 1:

Rank: Last Week: Team: Record: 1 1 PH-Glade Spring 14-3 2 2 Northumberland 12-1 3 3 Luray 12-4 4 4 Parry McCluer 14-2 5 5 Fort Chiswell 12-5 6 6 Brunswick 10-4 7 8 Cumberland 13-2 8 9 Grayson County 9-2 9 HM Eastside 12-4 10 10 George Wythe 12-5

Honorable Mention:

Eastside (11-3)

Rappahannock (8-2)

Twin Springs (10-5)

Rappahannock County (10-4)

