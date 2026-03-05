VHSL Issues Statement Regarding Court Ruling, Manor Girls Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Following Monday’s court ruling in favor of Manor High School, the VHSL is releasing an official statement expressing its dissatisfaction with the court’s misapplication of the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manual.

VHSL Executive Director Ty Gafford said, ” While we respect the court’s time and the judicial process, we are disappointed in the Portsmouth Circuit Court Judge’s decision and firmly believe that the League correctly applied VHSL Handbook Rules and Policies regarding postseason ineligibility, specifically PM 28A-7-1 (5) and PM 28A-7-1 (7), and that the self-reported violation of these rules by Manor High School did not support the Judge’s ruling.

“The VHSL takes its reputational responsibilities seriously to create a fair and balanced environment for our member schools, students, administrators, coaches, officials, and spectators.

“We remain confident that our 319-member schools expect adherence to the rules outlined in the VHSL Handbook and Policy Manual. VHSL remains steadfast in upholding the integrity and competitive fairness of educational-based high school athletics and activities, and we will continue to advocate for the consistent enforcement of our standards moving forward.”

The Manor girls basketball team defeated Warhill 89-45 on Wednesday night, 13 days after initially beating Gloucester 88-20 in the regional quarterfinals. Roger Smith‘s Mustangs (22-1) are slated to travel to Hampton (19-5) to compete in the Region 4A Championship on Thursday night, March 5th.

The winner of Manor/Hampton will host Region 4B runner-up Hanover (16-5) in a State Tournament quarterfinal contest that is tenatively scheduled for Saturday, March 7th. Region 4B Champion Henrico (17-6) hosts the runner-up of Manor/Hampton in the quarterfinal round.

Meanwhile, the Class 4 State Tournament semifinals for the girls are now expected to be played on Tuesday, March 10th, as opposed to the scheduled date of Friday, March 6th across the other classifications for boys and girls basketball. Reigning Class 4 State Champ Heritage-Leesburg (20-5) eliminated Charlottesville 50-44 in the quarterfinals, while Salem (26-1) ousted Woodgrove 69-38.

