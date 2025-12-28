VISAA D1 All-State Offense

The VISAA announced the 2025 All-State team. Here are the players who earned honors on the offensive side of the ball.

View the VISAA All-State team here

VISAA Offensive Player of the Year

Rivals 4-star Davion Brown was the VISAA Offensive Player of the Year. Brown had 26 receptions for 638 yards and nine touchdowns for Trinity Episcopal, but added eight more touchdowns on 26 carries out of the backfield. He also had a punt return, a kickoff return, and an interception return for touchdowns, bringing his season total to 20. Brown earned All-State honors all four years. He is a record holder, setting the all-time career receiving yards record for the Richmond/Central Virginia area. He changed his commitment to stay in-state to play at Virginia Tech.

Quarterbacks

St. Christopher’s Chase Roberts earned 1st team quarterback honors. Roberts is a 2-year starter and the most consistent player, starting every game for the Saints. Roberts passed for 1630 yards and 13 touchdowns while adding 587 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He helped guide the Saints to playoff appearances the last two seasons.

Earning 2nd team All-State was Potomac School senior Sean Sutherland, who also made All-MAC. Sutherland finished with 1327 yards passing with 17 touchdowns. He has offers from McDaniel College, Dickinson College, and the University of Rochester.

Running Backs

The two 1st-team running backs were not in dispute, with Benedictine junior Fred Dolan and Trinity Episcopal senior Carson Parks earning top honors. Dolan carried 145 times for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. Parks finished with 1081 yards on 176 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Offensive Line

The 1st team offensive line included Rivals 5-star Darius Gray from St. Christopher’s and Rivals 4-star Maddox Cochrane from Benedictine.

Gray is a 4-time 1st team All-State selection on offense, and he made All-State on defense every year as well. He will likely play offensive guard in the SEC for South Carolina.

Darius Gray

Cochrane initially committed to Wisconsin before deciding on Virginia Tech at the start of the early signing period. Cochrane is a 3-time 1st team All-State selection.

Others on the 1st team are Howard commit Miles Love from Trinity Episcopal, Virginia Tech commit Buddy Wegdam from Woodberry Forest, and Rivals 4-star Junior Saunders from Woodberry Forest.

VISAA Wide Receivers

The VISAA coaches selected more wide receivers than any other offensive position, and that group didn’t include Player of the Year Davion Brown.

I had the University of Richmond commit Ty Harris to my Mid-Season team, as well as St. Christopher’s junior J.J. Tidwell. Harris finished with 814 yards on 43 catches with eight receiving touchdowns. He also had three kick return touchdowns and a pick-six. Tidwell averaged 22.3 yards per catch on 14 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns.

Benedictine senior JoJo Johnson was the Cadets’ most explosive offensive threat, and he finished with 560 yards on 41 receptions and four touchdowns. He added 18 carries for 196 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Johnson was committed to Coastal Carolina, but his outstanding senior year led to an offer and a signing to play in the Big Ten at Purdue University.

JoJo Johnson

Saint Michael Catholic had two receivers named to the 2nd-team All-State. Senior Deionte Johnson has made All-State every year, including 1st team All-State last year. He finished with 41 receptions for 656 yards and two scores. Junior Jabari Cox led the Warriors receivers with seven touchdown receptions on 36 catches for 587 yards.