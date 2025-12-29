The VISAA announced the 2025 DII All-State team. Here are the players who earned honors on the defensive side of the ball.

VISAA DII Defensive Player of the Year

James Madison signee Jase Rhodes has played in the shadow of some of his highly recruited teammates, so it was fitting that he was named VISAA DII Defensive Player of the Year. Rhodes is a 3-star recruit who had offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, and Liberty University. Rhodes plays cornerback and also runs track for the Raiders.

North Cross

The Raiders had three other 1st team All-State players on defense. Jaziel Hart, the VISAA DII offensive Player of the Year, also earned 1st team All-State for defense. Power 5 schools recruited him to play defensive back.

Junior linebacker Lilian Keudjeu earned 1st team All-State in his 1st season at North Cross. Senior Nathan Hayes is an Elon commit and started on both lines.

STAB

State runner-up St. Anne’s-Belfield also placed four players on the 1st team defense. Junior linebacker Jack O’Malley earned 1st team All-State for the 2nd straight year. He was credited with 108 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

Mattias Kass is a Bucknell commit, and he had seven sacks and 55 tackles as a senior. Junior lineman Nate Wilson had three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Cornerback Nafeese Summers was a lockdown defender and had three interceptions.

Linebackers

All the linebackers on the VISAA DII All-State defense were juniors. Joining Keudjeu and O’Malley were Cameron Bon-Ami from Fredericksburg Christian and Bradford Johnson-Colebank from Atlantic Shores.

Others

Blue Ridge senior Corey Shorts was a 1st team selection for the 2nd year in a row at linebacker, and Senior Michael Roman from Blue Ridge also made the 1st team All-State.

Atlantic Shores lineman Josh Long earned 1st team All-State after making 2nd team All-State last season.

Nansemond Suffolk Academy senior Henry Ross was the 1st team All-State punter.