VISAA DII All-State Offense

The VISAA announced the 2025 DII All-State team. Here are the players who earned honors on the offensive side of the ball.

VISAA DII Offensive Player of the Year

North Cross senior Jaziel Hart started the season at receiver, but was moved to running back midseason due to injuries. Hart showed his athletic ability, leading the Raiders to a State title. He broke several long runs and was a threat to score with every touch. he had multiple 2+ touchdown games. Hart was a Penn State commit but signed with North Carolina after a coaching change.

Quarterbacks

Junior Micah Lance was selected as the 1st team All-State quarterback. He led the Seahawks to a playoff appearance while throwing for 2625 yards on 68 percent completions with 33 touchdowns. Lance added 382 yards rushing with six touchdowns.

Junior Haden Morris helped Saint Anne’s-Belfield reach the State championship game. He finished with 1425 yards with 13 touchdowns on 97 completions. Morris also had 229 yards rushing with two touchdowns.

Running Backs

Junior Jonah Brent joined Hart as a 1st team All-State running back. He totaled 1519 yards with 26 rushing touchdowns. Last year, he earned 1st-team All-State honors after rushing for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns.

VISAA Wide Receivers

North Cross had two 1st-team All-State receivers, with junior Jesiah Hines and junior Demarcus Brown earning honors. Brown recently committed to Virginia.

I felt Atlantic Shores Joshua Sibley senior should have been 1st team All-State receiver after catching 69 receptions for 886 yards and 13 touchdown receptions. He was selected 1st team All-State at tight end for the 2nd straight year.

Fredericksburg Christian sophomore Nate Caesar earned 1st team All-State honors. He caught 31 passes for seven touchdowns and 750 all-purpose yards. Sophomore Donovan Townes also earned 1st-team All-State honors.

Saint Michael Catholic had two receivers named to the 2nd-team All-State. Senior Deionte Johnson has made All-State every year, including 1st team All-State last year. He finished with 41 receptions for 656 yards and two scores. Junior Jabari Cox led the Warriors receivers with seven touchdown receptions on 36 catches for 587 yards.

Offensive Line

The two teams in the State championship accounted for 6 of the 10 offensive line selections. North Cross senior Nate Hayes signed to play for Elon University next year. Sophomore guard Daven Reed has offers from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and West Virginia, among others.

Filling out the 1st team line are 2-time All-State senior Joshua Long from Atlantic Shores, junior Tyson Boyd from St. Anne’s-Belfield, and junior Josh Simpson from Nansemond Suffolk Academy. Boyd, who has D1 interest from Virginia, Liberty, and Columbia, was also selected 1st team All-State in 2024