2026 Northwestern Basketball Transfer Tracker

The 2025-26 regular season wrapped up without an invitation to a postseason tournament for Northwestern for the second year in a row.

Now, head coach Chris Collins and his staff look to the transfer portal to rebuild the roster with the goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

WildcatReport will break down all of the players coming into or heading out of the Wildcat program in this cycle in our Transfer Tracker.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

Aleksej Kostic

NEWS: BYU transfer Aleksej Kostić has committed to Northwestern, agent Ivan Asanin tells DraftExpress.



Kostić was thrust into a major role late in the season and responded with some big outings. The 6'5 Austrian guard hit 37% of his threes on the year. pic.twitter.com/cWyW370zSP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 24, 2026

Position: Guard

Previous school: BYU

Years remaining: Three

Northwestern added their second straight foreign player in guard Aleksej Kostic from BYU. The 6-foot-4 Kostic hails from Pfaffstätten, Austria and played for the Austrian U18 team in the 2023 FIBA Eurobasket. He also played professionally in the Austrian Superliga for the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions before committing to BYU for the 2025 season.

He played in 27 games for the Cougars, starting five. He averaged just 12 minutes per game and scored 4.4 points per game but shot 36.7% from three, a point of emphasis for the Wildcats out of the portal this cycle.

Okku Federiko

Position: Forward

Years of eligibility remaining: Three

Previous school: South Carolina/Drake

Northwestern added some size to its front line on April 22 when 6-foot-9 Finnish forward Okku Federiko committed to the Wildcats. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Federiko, who was born in Helsinki, committed to South Carolina but did not play as a freshman in 2024-25.

He transferred to Drake, where he started all 34 games last season and averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game. He scored a career-best 20 points and tied his personal high with eight rebounds in a Nov. 29 win over Georgia Tech.

Federiko was the top collegiate prospect out of Finland for the 2024 class. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game playing for the Finnish National Team in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship.

LA Pratt

Position: Guard

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Elon/Northeastern

The Wildcats landed their second commitment of April 17, and fourth in as many days, when guard LA Pratt announced his addition to the program.

A 6-foot-5 combo guard who can play on or off the ball, Pratt comes to Northwestern from its “sister school” in Boston, Northeastern. He cancelled schedule trips to Ohio State, Stanford and Boston College to become a Wildcat.

Pratt played in just three games last season before breaking his foot and missing the remainder of the year. The year before, he started 29 of 31 games for the Huskies and put up 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, including an 18-point, 7-rebound performance against Northwestern. He also finished second on team with 42 steals.

Pratt played two years at Elon before transferring to Northeastern. He has one year of eligibility left.

Colin Smith

NEWS: UC Santa Barbara transfer Colin Smith has committed to Northwestern, he tells @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-8 forward out of Dallas, Texas averaged 11.9PPG, 4.2RPG and 1.5APG this season at UCSB. Has also spent time at Vanderbilt. https://t.co/s00l3KeN7Z pic.twitter.com/ujIKoRK6Vd — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 17, 2026

Position: Forward

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Vanderbilt/UCSB

Northwestern added some size and shooting to its front line on Friday when forward Colin Smith from UC Santa Barbara committed to the program.

Smith averaged 11.9 points per game for the Gauchos last season and shot at a 40.5% clip on 3-pointers while starting all 31 games.

He played two years at Vanderbilt, redshirted his sophomore year, and then transferred to UCSB for the past two seasons.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Luke McEldon

Position: Forward/Center

Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Previous school: Santa Clara/Mount St. Mary’s

Northwestern added a much-needed big man out of the transfer portal on April 15 when 6-foot-10 forward Luke McEldon from Mount St. Mary’s committed to the program.

McEldon started 29 games last season, averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He spent the previous two seasons at Santa Clara, where he played just 14 games before transferring.

McEldon provides valuable size for a Northwestern team that saw all three scholarship players at or above 6-foot-9 transfer out of the program.

A high-percentage scorer, McEldon led the MAAC last season with 64.5% field-goal shooting. His range, however, is limited: he’s 0-for-4 in his college career on 3-pointers and is a career 43.2% free throw shooter.

Jack Karasinski

Bellarmine transfer Jack Karasinski has committed to Northwestern, he told @On3.



The 6-7 senior forward was one of the country's leading scorers, averaging 21.7 PPG. https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/NhXvStDrZM — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 14, 2026

Position: Forward

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: William & Mary/Bellarmine

Northwestern made its first addition in the transfer portal this cycle on April 14 when Bellarmine forward Jack Karasinski committed to the program.

Karasinski is a 6-foot-7 forward heading into his last year of eligibility after a stellar season where he averaged 21.7 points per game on 56.1% shooting from the floor and 41.5% on 3s. He was the only player in NCAA Division I to average more than 21 points per game with 55% or better from the floor and 40% or better from beyond the arc. His 21.7 points per game led the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring.

The wing projects to provide a valuable scoring boost to a team looking to replace Nick Martinelli, who led the Big Ten in scoring the last two years.

Karasinski played for William & Mary in 2022-24, then transferred to Bellarmine for the past two seasons. He redshirted in 2023-24 when he played just nine games.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Max Green

NEWS: Northwestern guard Max Green is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-6 sophomore began his career at Holy Cross before playing one in Evanston. Native of La Grange, Kentucky.



He averaged 4.3PPG, 1.8RPG and 1.0APG this season. Averaged 14.9PPG as a… pic.twitter.com/QxfFfGbJsA — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 15, 2026

Position: Guard

Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Destination: TBD

Max Green’s Northwestern career turned out to be a short one as the sophomore shooting guard announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on April 15.

Green transferred to Northwestern from Holy Cross in the last portal cycle and spent just one season in Evanston. His game, and in particular his shooting, did not translate well from the Patriot League to the Big Ten. His shooting percentage dipped from 38.0% to 33.8%, and he shot just 27.6% for the Wildcats this season outside of two November games against Cleveland State and South Carolina.

The writing was on the wall for this move when Green did not play at all over the Wildcats’ final 11 games of the 2025-26 season. He finished with averages of 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in just 14.7 minutes per game on the season.

Green is the ninth, and presumably last Wildcat to enter the portal.

Tyler Kropp

Thank you Northwestern ❤️, excited for this next chapter https://t.co/3u12bq6qJj — Tyler Kropp (@tylerkropp_) April 6, 2026

Position: Forward

Years of eligibility remaining: Three

Destination: Washington State

Tyler Kropp had, by most accounts, a productive freshman season at Northwestern. He played in 31 games, starting 10 in the middle of the season. But after just one year in Evanston, he became the last of three Wildcats to enter the portal on April 6.

A 6-foot-9 forward, he played out of position for much of the year as the backup, and then, for a while, the starting center. He put up rather meager numbers: 11.8 minutes, 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, while learning in the unforgiving classroom of the paint in the Big Ten.

Kropp was a three-star prospect out of Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty and played for Argentina last summer in the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. He chose the Wildcats over nine other schools, though NU was his only power conference offer.

Jayden Reid

NEWS: Northwestern guard Jayden Reid plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent Justin Brown told @On3.



The 5-10 junior averaged 10.1 points and 5.0 assists per game this season, ranking top five in the Big Ten in assists. Scored 20+ points against Michigan, Illinois, and… pic.twitter.com/hQ4AVesrvx — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 6, 2026

Position: Point guard

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Point guard Jayden Reid had an up-and-down year for the Wildcats as a transfer from South Florida, and now he is on the way out after just one season in Evanston.

Reid came into the season as the starter but got demoted to No. 2 for six games in the middle of the season, when he saw his minutes dwindle. However, he surged late in the year, becoming a starter again in the backcourt along with emerging star Jake West.

The New York native wound up scoring 10.1 points per game, while leading the team in assists (5.0 per game) and steals (34). His quickness off the dribble and ability to penetrate were his strengths, but his 5-foot-10 height was often a defensive weakness if he didn’t get a steal.

Still, he scored 20 points three times and had eight or more assists seven times for Northwestern.

Jordan Clayton

NEWS: Northwestern junior Jordan Clayton is entering the transfer portal, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-2 guard out Medford, Massachusetts played three seasons for Northwestern and started 10 out of 32 games this season.



Averaged 3.9PPG, 1.7RPG and 1.4APG. Shot 41% from 3 pic.twitter.com/i4WZcZrP8d — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 6, 2026

Position: Guard

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: UMass

Northwestern guard Jordan Clayton raised some eyebrows when he decided to enter the portal on April 6. A three-year Wildcat, he famously burned his redshirt with just 10 games left in the 2024-25 season after Northwestern starting guards Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach both suffered season-ending injuries.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Medford (Mass.) Bradford Christian Academy, Clayton averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his 18.2 minutes per game this season and was named a team captain. Those numbers were lower across the board that he averaged the year before.

But Clayton carved out a role for himself for the Wildcats, playing in 31 of 34 games and starting 10. He played a career-high 34 minutes against Rutgers and scored a personal-best 20 points against Maryland, when he hit six 3-pointers. He really found his long-distance shooting stroke down the stretch, hitting 15-of-24 (62%) of his 3s over the last eight games to give the Wildcats a boost off the bench.

A three-star prospect out of high school, Clayton chose Northwestern over 16 other offers, including Nebraska and Cal from power conferences.

Arrinten Page

NEWS: Northwestern’s Arrinten Page intends to enter the transfer portal, his agent Stan Jackson of SOJ2 Sports Management Group tells DraftExpress.



The 6’11” Georgia native was a double-digit scorer for the Wildcats this season.



Boasts tremendous physical and athletic tools,… pic.twitter.com/E9AAB7hl8m — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) April 3, 2026

Position: Center

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: Providence

Arrinten Page‘s Northwestern career lasted just one season. Page’s agent told DraftExpress on April 3 that the mercurial center would be heading to the transfer portal after just one year at Northwestern.

The 6-foot-11 Page, a four-star prospect out of high school, came to Northwestern after spending one season at Cincinnati and a freshman campaign at USC. He averaged 10.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 29 games, with 16 starts, for Northwestern this season.

Page produced a couple resurgent performances late in the season in close wins over Indiana and Oregon, but he missed the last four games of the season due to illness. He leaves a mixed bag of results, displaying an NBA-level skill set one minute, and then disappearing at times.

Page will now head off to his fourth college program in four years.

Blake Smith

Northwestern Graduate Transfer entering with 1 year of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/4kYH3raXag — Blake Smith (@_Blakesmith43) April 2, 2026

Position: Forward

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: Oral Roberts

Blake Smith, a walkon who played a pivotal role on Northwestern 2023-24 NCAA Tournament team, entered the transfer portal on April 2 after redshirting this season.

Smith came out of nowhere to make two starts and appear in 11 games on the second of NU’s back-to-back tournament teams, after starters Ty Berry and Matt Nicholson both went down with season-ending injuries. He had six points and five rebounds in his first career start at Maryland, and 11 points against Iowa in his second one. He then collected six rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes in the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament first-round win over Florida Atlantic.

Smith played in 18 games, averaging 0.3 points in 3.2 minutes per game in 2024-25.

Tre Singleton

Northwestern forward Tre Singleton plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source tells @On3.



The 6-8 freshman and former 4⭐️ recruit averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game this season. Represented by James Conley Jr. and Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports.… pic.twitter.com/2VvUy1F42y — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 2, 2026

Position: Forward

Years of eligibility remaining: Three

Destination: Iowa State

In what has to be considered a major blow to the Northwestern basketball program, freshman forward Tre Singleton plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Singleton, a 6-foot-8, former four-star recruit, averaged 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Wildcats this season. He started 31 of 34 games and averaged 25 minutes per contest as Northwestern finished a disappointing 15-19 overall and 5-15 in Big Ten, missing out on postseason play.

Singleton looked to be a player, along with fellow freshman point guard Jake West, that Collins would build his program around in the coming years. Now, those plans are scuttled as the Wildcats will look to the transfer portal to replace him.

One of the highest-rated recruits of Collins’ tenure, Singleton was ranked as the 101st overall recruit in the nation out of Jeffersonville (Ind.). He chose Northwestern over offers from the likes of Purdue, Louisville, Notre Dame, Xavier and Clemson, among many others.

KJ Windham

NEWS: Northwestern sophomore KJ Windham is entering the transfer portal, his agents at CAA Sports told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-3 guard out of Indianapolis, Indiana has played the last two seasons at Northwestern.



Averaged 3.5PPG this season. 5.6PPG in 2024-25. Very talented. pic.twitter.com/5yYkrXqbwu — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 25, 2026

Position: Guard

Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Destination: James Madison

In a decision that probably didn’t come as a surprise to Northwestern basketball fans, sophomore guard KJ Windham entered the transfer portal on March 25.

The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in less than half of Northwestern’s games during the 2025-26 season as he fell out of favor with Collins. The Indianapolis native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Windham played in 25 games and even started two as a freshman in 2024-25. He averaged 11.6 points per game over the last nine games that season and become a key player after injuries decimated the Northwestern backcourt.

But that hot stretch run didn’t carry over into his second season. He played in just 14 games for the Wildcats and averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 assists per game in just 12.4 minutes per game, the ninth-most on the team.

Cade Bennerman

NEW: Northwestern forward Cade Bennerman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/AIY0KP91AM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 20, 2026

Position: Center

Years of eligibility remaining: Four

Destination: TBD

Freshman center Cade Bennerman leaves the Northwestern basketball program without ever playing for the Wildcats.

The 7-foot center, who entered the portal on March 20, redshirted the 2025-26 season and didn’t log any minutes. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Bennerman was a three-star recruit out of Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan who was seen as a project, so redshirting his freshman year didn’t come as a surprise. At just 205 pounds, he needed to add weight to compete at the Big Ten level.

Sources tell WildcatReport that this move was expected by the program. They will now have to get a big man out of the transfer portal to replace him.