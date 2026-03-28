2026 Northwestern Basketball Transfer Tracker

The 2025-26 regular season wrapped up without an invitation to a postseason tournament for Northwestern for the second year in a row.

Now, head coach Chris Collins and his staff look to the transfer portal to rebuild the roster with the goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

WildcatReport will break down all of the players coming into or heading out of the Wildcat program in this cycle in our Transfer Tracker.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

None.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

Cade Bannerman

NEW: Northwestern forward Cade Bennerman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/AIY0KP91AM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 20, 2026

Position: Center

Years of eligibility remaining: Four

Destination: TBD

Freshman center Cade Bennerman leaves the Northwestern basketball program without ever playing for the Wildcats.

The 7-foot center, who entered the portal on March 20, redshirted the 2025-26 season and didn’t log any minutes. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Bennerman was a three-star recruit out of Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan who was seen as a project, so redshirting his freshman year didn’t come as a surprise. At just 205 pounds, he needed to add weight to compete at the Big Ten level.

Sources tell WildcatReport that this move was expected by the program. They will now have to get a big man out of the transfer portal to replace him.

MORE: Freshman center Cade Bennerman leaving Northwestern

KJ Windham

NEWS: Northwestern sophomore KJ Windham is entering the transfer portal, his agents at CAA Sports told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-3 guard out of Indianapolis, Indiana has played the last two seasons at Northwestern.



Averaged 3.5PPG this season. 5.6PPG in 2024-25. Very talented. pic.twitter.com/5yYkrXqbwu — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 25, 2026

Position: Guard

Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Destination: TBD

In a decision that probably didn’t come as a surprise to Northwestern basketball fans, sophomore guard KJ Windham entered the transfer portal on March 25.

The 6-foot-3 guard appeared in less than half of Northwestern’s games during the 2025-26 season as he fell out of favor with Collins. The Indianapolis native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Windham played in 25 games and even started two as a freshman in 2024-25. He averaged 11.6 points per game over the last nine games that season and become a key player after injuries decimated the Northwestern backcourt.

But that hot stretch run didn’t carry over into his second season. He played in just 14 games for the Wildcats and averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 assists per game in just 12.4 minutes per game, the ninth-most on the team.

MORE: Northwestern guard KJ Windham enters the transfer portal