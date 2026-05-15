2027 DL Tyler Frederick commits to Northwestern

Three-star defensive lineman Tyler Frederick announced his commitment to Northwestern on his X account the evening of May 15.

Frederick, a 6-foot-4, 278-pound prospect from Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, committed to the Wildcats over competing offers from Wisconsin, Maryland, Purdue, Pitt, and Rutgers at the Power Four level. He is a high-academic prospect that reports a 4.353 GPA and has offers from several Ivy League schools like Harvard, Yale and Princeton, plus all three military academies.

The Wildcats offered him on April 6.

I am thrilled to announce my commitment to further my football and academic career at Northwestern University!



First, I want to thank God for giving me the ability to play the sport I love. I want to thank my family, especially my mom and dad, for their constant support. Thank… pic.twitter.com/P7r6cpFZhu — Tyler Frederick 3 ⭐️ DL (@TjFrederick44) May 15, 2026

Frederick is the second defensive lineman to commit to new defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, joining edge rusher Jack Frassetto, who announced his decision on May 10.

Northwestern’s Class of 2027 is up to seven commits, all three-star prospects, and ranks No. 56 in the nation.