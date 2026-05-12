2027 EDGE Jack Frassetto commits to Northwestern

Three-star edge rusher Jack Frassetto announced his commitment to Northwestern on the afternoon of May 12, giving the Wildcats their second pledge from their May 8-10 official visit weekend.

Frassetto is 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds and listed as a linebacker, but the Wildcats see him bulking up and rushing the passer at the next level.

Frassetto plays his high school ball for The Lawrenceville (N.J.) School. He picked the Wildcats over competing offers from Miami, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Pitt and Syracuse.

Frassetto is the first commit for defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej. He joins quarterback RJ Day as the second weekend official visitor to pledge the Wildcats.

He is the first Northwestern defensive commit of any kind in Northwestern’s Class of 2027, which is now up to six commits and is ranked No. 57 in the nation.