2027 LB Nolan Buirley commits to Northwestern

Northwestern picked up a commitment from 2027 linebacker Nolan Buirley from Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Buirley committed to the Wildcats over offers from Buffalo, Army and Navy. He also had an offer from Eastern Michigan to play running back.

Buirley visited Northwestern for a spring practice on April 18 and picked up his offer on June 6.

He was voted to the OHSAA’s Division II All-State First Team in 2024 and 2025 for his play as a running back, including being Division II Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, when he rushed for 2,277 yards and 30 touchdowns on 242 carries (9.4 yards per carry). He also caught 21 passes for 240 yards and three TDs in leading Big Walnut to the state semifinals.

Buirley marks Northwestern’s 13th commitment in their Class of 2027 and is the second linebacker to commit to the class, joining three-star Blake Loughlin.