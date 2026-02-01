2027 OT Cade Reikowski commits to Northwestern

Northwestern’s first big visit weekend of 2026 paid immediate dividends on Sunday when offensive tackle Cade Reikowski committed to the Wildcats after a two-day unofficial visit.

Reikowski, a 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds from Pewaukee (Wis.), is the first offensive lineman to commit to Northwestern in the Class of 2027. He was offered by the Wildcats last summer on July 1, went to their camp on July 7 and visited for the Oregon and Minnesota games last season.

He committed to the Wildcats over offers from Washington State, Sacramento State and South Dakota State, though he also took game visits to Auburn and Minnesota.

After a great 2 days with @NUFBFamily, I am excited to announce my commitment to Northwestern University. Thank you Coach Braun, Coach Olson and all the Northwestern staff for this amazing opportunity. Thank you Coach Friske and all my Pewaukee football coaches and teammates… pic.twitter.com/jiscBFbVAH — Cade Reikowski 2027 (@CadeReikowski) February 1, 2026

Reikowski is the third member of Northwestern’s Class of 2027, joining tight end Wyatt Frey and running back Zion Mabry. All three players are still pending evaluation and have not yet received a star rating by Rivals.

Northwestern’s Class of 2027 currently ranks 31st in the nation.