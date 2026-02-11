2027 OT Josiah Wallace commits to Northwestern

Northwestern picked up the latest member of their Class of 2027 on Tuesday night when offensive tackle Josiah Wallace from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Wallace, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound prospect, visited Northwestern on Jan. 31 and committed a couple weeks later. He picked the Wildcats over competing offers from Kansas State, Cincinnati, San Diego State and more.

Wallace is the second offensive tackle to commit to the 2027 class and the fifth player overall.

He is also second pledge from Chicago west suburban power Glenbard West, joining athlete Brady Johnson, who committed on Feb. 4. Northwestern has locked in on the suburban powerhouse program in the last few classes, having secured commitments from Johnson and Wallace, and winning the Big Ten battle for tackle Michael O’Connell in the Class of 2025.

Wallace joins tackle Cade Reikowski from Pewaukee (Wis.) as the first offensive linemen in new offensive line coach Tim Drevno‘s inaugural class. Wallace’s Rivals evaluation is still pending so he does not have a star ranking yet.

