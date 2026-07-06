Breaking down Northwestern in College Football 27

EA Sports is in the third year of their college football game renaissance, and they may have put out their best effort yet this year with College Football 27.

The game has had a tiered release, with staggered dates: July 2 for MVP+ members, July 6 for Deluxe and July 9 for its official standard release. Whichever tier you are on, whether you have already kicked off your personal debut of the virtual New Ryan Field, or are still waiting for your copy, WildcatReport is here to break down Northwestern in this year’s game.

New Ryan Field

Northwestern fans have had the eerie experience in College Football 25 and 26 of playing at the old Ryan Field while knowing that, in reality, it was undergoing extensive demolition and construction. Now, with the New Ryan Field set to debut Oct. 2 of this season, it is in the game as Northwestern’s home field.

The newest stadium in @EASPORTSCollege 🎮



See you at New Ryan Field this fall 👋🏟️ pic.twitter.com/LXzLUqGh5n — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) July 2, 2026

New Ryan Field in College Football 27.

The stadium is so highly regarded in the game that Northwestern’s facilities in Dynasty mode are ranked in Tier 5 – National Powerhouse, the top tier available.

With the shiny new stadium in place, Northwestern kept their uniform options the same as last year’s game, though associate athletic director Chris Schoen teased on X that the Purple Gothics will be arriving at some point.

Sooner than later we promise 👀 🟣🟨 — Chris Schoen (@CDJSchoen) July 2, 2026

NIL is here

Another big development is the arrival of NIL in CF27. In Dynasty mode, players on your roster will have an existing NIL valuation. It is not explicitly in dollars and cents; instead they use in-game units, called Dynasty Points, which are also used to hire staff and maintain facilities.

Northwestern has 3,385 points, with 1,180 already allocated on the existing roster. The remaining points are defaulted to facilities (1,050), staff (475) and some left to the player’s discretion in preseason (680) to bolster the staff or save up for high school recruiting to come.

Some other Big Ten programs for reference: Ohio State has 12,500 (tied for highest in the game), Indiana has 8,900 and Illinois has 6,510 Dynasty Points as a program, all more than Northwestern’s 3,385. Only Rutgers (3,285) has a lower starting point in the Big Ten.

In terms of players, Ezomo Oratokhai, who is listed as a center but will most likely play guard after a court granted an injunction allowing Jackson Carsello to return this season, has the most Dynasty points with 195. The other top Cats are running back Caleb Komolafe, cornerback Josh Fussell, wide receiver Griffin Wilde and safety Robert Fitzgerald.

Top Five Northwestern Players in Dynasty Points

Player Points C Ezomo Oratokhai 195 HB Caleb Komolafe 130 CB Josh Fussell 130 WR Griffin Wilde 125 FS Robert Fitzgerald 100

You can only see your team’s NIL, but a quick start of dynasties for other programs showed that the game allocates 430 to Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, likely the top mark. It is not a direct one-for-one to the real world and some players are well below their real earnings. For instance, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood is at 125, though I have a strong hunch he’s making more than Wilde this upcoming season.

NIL is now heavily intertwined with recruiting out of high school, and in the transfer portal. You still scout and make pitches to players, but every player has an expected NIL number. A prospect might expect Northwestern to offer 100, while taking a lower number for a more prestigious program.

Part of the charm of this series is the ability to go rags-to-riches and take a MAC team or another small Group of Six squad to the national title in a couple seasons. That is a lot trickier now with this more realistic system.

You need to have the expected NIL in order to offer a player, and once it’s been promised, it comes out of your available NIL to offer other players. You can decrease the NIL number tied to the offer, but it will negatively impact your standing with that recruit. You can drop them from your board to get the NIL balance back, but that locks you out of their recruitment.

The downside of the addition of NIL is that it’s a lot harder to build a recruiting class at a program like Northwestern with quality depth. The days of an overachieving season followed by recruiting a few five-stars and 12-15 four-stars the next cycle are over. The upside is you can go all in on narrowly tailored targets.

I went through one season in a Dynasty as Northwestern and pushed all my NIL in on a five-star offensive tackle and three other four-stars. I got their commitments; I also got a mere four other players out of high school in that cycle. Even most three-star prospects will need some kind of NIL attached to their offer, and it’s important to note that it isn’t strictly a signing bonus.

If a player commits, the NIL number that you tied to their offer is now their annual NIL cost against your budget. On top of that, you may have to increase NIL compensation each offseason to increase your chance at persuading players to stay with your team.

You can also get an influx of Dynasty Points after a successful season and hit the portal hard. I added 15 players out of the portal to bolster my meager high school class.

A frustration of mine with past games has been even after an extraordinarily successful season, Northwestern still gets locked out for a lot of the top transfers. That’s still a lingering issue to some extent, and even as a reigning champion I could only try to recruit about five of the Top 10 transfers. But I was still able to go after five-star talent, like Mario Craver from Texas A&M with 380 points, so they have made some positive changes in that regard.

NIL is a very tricky concept to adapt into the pre-existing world of the game, but I think they did a very good job with its debut.

Who isn’t here?

Head coach David Braun is still in the game, up to a Level 44 Architect archetype. For reference, Bret Bielema is a Level 55 Program Builder and Pat Fitzgerald is a Level 53 Architect.

Who isn’t in the game? Both of Braun’s coordinators, Chip Kelly and Tim McGarigle. In their stead are two generic computer-generated coaches, but their systems are in place. Northwestern runs a base nickel defense, like Braun and McGarigle have run for the past three seasons.

Their offensive playbook has been expanded with an increased number of quarterback runs, options, RPOs and motions. So even though Northwestern fans don’t get to see Kelly’s face pop up on their screen, his impact is there.

There are some omissions on the virtual field, too. As mentioned previously, Oratokhai is in the game as a center, not his projected position of guard. Carsello, whose eligibility waiver was granted on June 22, may be added to the game in a later update, but for now he is not on the roster.

I feel bad for the game developers as they constantly try to grapple with the new rules and regulations in the rapidly changing college football landscape. They finally got NIL in place, but they have not amended their eligibility timelines for the NCAA’s new “5-for-5” rule that was just put into place last month. I expect we won’t see that factored into the game’s fabric until next year.

Freshman quarterback Johnny O’Brien is in the game, but the southpaw has mistakenly been created with a right-handed throwing motion. Hopefully that gets updated, but we may not see O’Brien as he really throws until College Football 28.

There is always a mix of players declining to have their likenesses used, or being cut off by the rosters’ 85-player limit that is shorter than the 105 limit used in reality. Here a list of players we expect to play for NU in 2026 that are not on roster in the game:

Name Position Daniel Anderson RB Jace Borcherding OL Evan Boutorwick LS Leighton Burbach OL Jackson Carsello OL Nick Costa DL Lincoln Creager LB Miles Crutchley LB Terrion Curry-Hicks CB Gabe Davis-Ray DB Nate Dawson DB Angelo De Sensi OL Luke Dehnicke TE Ronald Derrick III DL Marko Dubak P Hayden Flavin OL Owen Fors OL Gavin Frakes QB Jack Fuchs OL Aidan Gray QB Mason Green DL Henry Helms K Tre Hoskins DL Owen Jakubczak OL Qayvier Johnson LB Amare Jordan LB Tanner Jumpp DL Tyler Kielmeyer TE Gage LaDere DL Noah LaPorte TE Landon Lauter DL Jalen Lewis DB JJ Lewis DB Calvin Lorek DL Camp Magee WR Parker Maiers LB Jacob Miller OL Max Mohring LB Michael O’Connell OL Caden O’Rourke DL Timi Oke CB Jack Oyola DB Chris Petrucci TE Robby Preckel TE Troy Regovich DL Keaton Reinke WR Cam Russell WR Brennan Saxe WR Cole Shivers DB Noah Sur K Jack Trautmann DL Seth Valeri DB Blake Van Buren TE Jaden Vaughn CB Quinn Wicklow OT Sean Winton QB Nick Zalewski DL

How the team plays

Some of those absences are tough, especially tight end Luke Dehnicke, who would provide another valuable receiving option. The game has added an advanced timing system for throwing and catching. I admit that I found it too busy in live action without adding more control, so I stuck with the “revamped” throwing meter style from last year’s game.

The other changes to the gameplay are smooth, though. Snaps and RPO decision-making have been sped up so players cannot rely on the option as easily as they could in previous versions. The opposing quarterbacks have also gotten better at processing your defense.

In past games, you could use heavy blitzes at the line of scrimmage to swarm and get easy sacks in a pinch. That still works sometimes, but you are just as likely to get burnt deep with a quick throw before the rush gets home in this year’s game.

Run blocking is improved, maybe too much so. I was able to rely on an offensive line with a star center like Oratokhai and no one else above a 75 overall (transfer left tackle Grant Seagren was injured early on in my virtual season) to dictate the point of attack even against elite opponents.

The depth in Northwestern’s running back room with Komolafe, Gavin Sawchuk and Joseph Himon II is the strength of the team, though Wilde is a quality No. 1 receiver and Aidan Chiles is a great mobile quarterback.

The game’s evaluation of the Wildcats defense is pretty underwhelming, however; especially at linebacker where they saddled Kobie McKinzie with a 77 overall and Braydon Brus with a 73. Both of those numbers should be higher, but it is really fun to bring the pain with Fitzgerald at safety. He’s an excellent big hitter and forces fumbles frequently.

Northwestern’s grades on paper might not jump off the screen, but they have the tools to have a ton of fun in what I think is the best of EA’s three College Football games in the modern era.