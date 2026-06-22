Carsello eligible for 2026 season after court grants injunction

Northwestern center Jackson Carsello is eligible to play the 2026 season after Judge Neil Cohen ruled in favor of his motion for a preliminary injunction against the NCAA on Monday morning in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Northwestern submitted a waiver application on Carsello’s behalf to obtain a medical redshirt of his 2021 season, when Carsello suffered two high ankle sprains. He returned to practice in a limited fashion but did not play in any more games that season.

Carsello’s case will proceed, as his complaint seeks other relief, like declarations from the NCAA, a permanent injunction and attorneys’ fees. But a preliminary injunction gives Carsello the material goal of the lawsuit: restoring him to Northwestern’s roster for the upcoming season.

MORE ON CARSELLO: Hearing held in Carsello eligibility case, opinion to come June 22 | Former Northwestern center Jackson Carsello suing NCAA for extra year of eligibility

Cohen’s opinion

Cohen delivered a nearly hour-long oral opinion in favor of the injunction, referencing similar eligibility cases across the country.

“I won’t comment on other judges. … I don’t take aberrations that occurred in other states in this union lightly; I don’t take attacks on the NCAA lightly,” he said.

“I don’t want the NCAA to be undermined,” he added later. “I think other courts have done that.”

But he drew a contrast between Carsello and those cases, especially that of Brendan Sorsby, who recently won his suit against the NCAA for a preliminary injunction of his own. Sorsby has since declared himself eligible for the NFL’s supplemental draft after considerable backlash and a case filed against Texas Tech and others by the Big 12. Cohen did not use Sorsby’s name in the hearing or the ruling, but he was pointedly referenced.

“[Carsello] is the type of guy we like,” Cohen said. “He’s not suffering from a gambling addiction. He took his opportunities and excelled with them.”

Cohen was consistently complimentary of the NCAA, calling it an “honorable institution” before ultimately ruling for Carsello.

“I admire the NCAA and the process they went through, but they got it wrong…” Cohen said. “No question in my mind.”

Consideration of Anderson’s deposition and declaration

Carsello’s then-offensive line coach, Kurt Anderson, submitted key testimony in the case with a deposition and declaration that he knew Carsello was able to practice in a limited fashion but “was not healthy enough to play in games.” This information was not included in Northwestern’s waiver application.

At the hearing on June 12, Cohen asked Taylor Askew, counsel for the NCAA, if he could remand Carsello’s situation back to them on an expedited basis so they could review it in the context of Anderson’s testimony. At the time, Askew told Cohen he did not have the authority to make such a deal.

Between the hearing and this morning’s order, Askew conferred with the NCAA. He informed Cohen before he delivered the opinion that the NCAA’s rules are state that, in order to reopen an application, newly-filed evidence must not be readily available.

Askew conveyed that the NCAA considered Anderson’s testimony readily available, and that Anderson was contacted and delivered it in June, well after the application was submitted and denied. However, they also informed Cohen that the NCAA’s stance was that, even if the testimony were properly included, their decision would not have changed.

Cohen heavily relied on Anderson’s testimony in his analysis of Carsello’s injury, saying he read his testimony “with great detail.”

Editor’s note: The reporter attended this hearing remotely and took notes by hand due to court rules banning electronic recordings.