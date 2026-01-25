Cats lose to UCLA, 71-64, to go 1-for-2 on West Coast trip
Northwestern blazed a trail as the first Big Ten offer for 2027 athlete Brady Johnson from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West. The 6-foot-3, 224-pound...
Northwestern enjoyed great success last season with two transfers who made the leap from FCS to the Big Ten. The Wildcats hope to repeat that formula...
The 2025 season has wrapped up. All eyes now turn to the transfer portal. The portal will be officially open on Jan. 2 - 16, but players began...
Northwestern finally won its first Big Ten game of the season, 74-68, at USC on Wednesday night, thanks to an unlikely pair of freshmen. Forward...
Northwestern failed to land wide receiver Bodpegn Miller out of high school. Now the Wildcats are getting another shot at him a year later as a...
EVANSTON - Northwestern tested No. 8 Nebraska early but the game got away from them in a 77-58 loss on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena that dropped the...
Northwestern landed its quarterback out of the transfer portal for the 2026 season last month in Aidan Chiles. That means that new offensive...
EVANSTON - Point guard Jayden Reid broke through off the bench with a career-high 28 points, but it couldn't crystallize into an upset as the...
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again is a time-worn proverb. Northwestern's pursuit of 2026 cornerback Nate Dawson proves it's still true in...
EVANSTON - After a narrow overtime defeat at Rutgers in a pivotal contest, Northwestern aims to recover in an rivalry game against No. 13 Illinois on...
Northwestern took a break from the transfer portal to add an honest-to-goodness high school prospect on Monday, when three-star cornerback Nate...
New Northwestern tight end commitment Luke Dehnicke loved playing at Minnesota-Duluth. He loved his teammates and coaches, as well as the school....
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - It was deja vu all over again as Northwestern led Rutgers by six with 2:33 left in regulation but let it slip in a devastating...
EAST LANSING, Mich. - It was an all-too-familiar script as Northwestern ceded a seven-point halftime lead in a 76-66 loss at No. 12 Michigan State on...
Northwestern basketball is hungry for their first Big Ten win after letting tight home games against Ohio State and Minnesota slip through their...
