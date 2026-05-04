Cats make top six for three-star LB Bryce Breeden

Northwestern made the short list for three-star 2027 linebacker Bryce Breeden of Bridge City (Tex.) and will host him for his first official visit this weekend.

Breeden released a top six on May 3 that included three Big Ten schools — Northwestern, Michigan and Purdue — as well as Arizona, Arkansas and TCU. He will announce his commitment on June 25.

The Wildcats will now get a chance to set the bar for the rest of his suitors to meet. Breeden arrives in Evanston on Friday for his official visit.

Northwestern has been building its relationship with Breeden for quite some time. He received his offer from the Wildcats last October and visited for a spring practice on March 14. Northwestern assistant linebackers coach Jacob White visited Breeden at school last Thursday.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had a standout junior season at Bridge City, amassing 109 tackles, eight sacks and 19 TFL. He also forced three fumbles, blocked two field goals and had two PBU.

Breeden has also reportedly scheduled official visits to Arizona, Arkansas, Purdue and TCU. He also had an official visit set for Michigan State but will presumably cancel that one as the Spartans didn’t make his final list.