Clayton's career-high 20 powers Northwestern to 78-74 win over Maryland

EVANSTON – Northwestern looked lethargic in the second half, going from leading Maryland by one at the break to trailing by six with 13:21 left.

Enter junior guard Jordan Clayton.

The junior reserve hit four of his career-best six 3-pointers to fuel a 22-4 run in the heart of the second half and deliver the Wildcats a 78-74 win over the Terrapins and snap their five-game losing streak.

“The star of the night was Clayton,” head coach Chris Collins said. “His shooting in the second half really gave everybody confidence.”

Clayton’s career game shattered his personal scoring and shooting records. He scored 20 points, blowing by his previous career high of 11. He came into the game having hit three 3s on two different occasions in his career; he doubled that mark up to crack the Maryland defense open down the stretch.

He was joined by star forward Nick Martinelli, who looked like his old self with 29 points after a four-game cold streak. Angelo Ciaravino rounded out the trio of Wildcats in double digits with 16.

Maryland’s Andre Mills went supernova with 39 points, the most scored by an opponent at Welsh-Ryan since at least 2004-05. But no other Terp scored more than 11 as the visitors faded down the stretch.

Here are our takeaways from the win that raised Northwestern’s record to 11-16 overall and 3-13 in the Big Ten.

Clayton’s big game has been a long time coming

Clayton has put some serious investment into the program. He came in with the Class of 2022 when an axe was looming over Collins’ job and is the only player still on the roster from that group. He burned his redshirt last season to shore up the backcourt after 20 games when all signs pointed that he should sit and then transfer. He chose to return this season and put himself in the mix in a crowded backcourt.

The Penn State game, and other earlier bright spots this season, have taught Northwestern fans not to trust outlier shooting when players like Clayton or Ciaravino suddenly turn deadeye from deep. But, it’s still a good time to celebrate the junior captain showing up when the Wildcats needed him most.

“Everyone knows it’s been a really tough year this year for us, the losing, and fighting to figure things out, and he’s been a steadying influence,” Collins said. “He’s loved by his teammates and you see the respect that he carries from his teammates is big time. …

“I talk a lot about the basketball gods. Our guys think it’s cheesy and all that, but when you do right by the game, I’m always a big believer that the gods are going to reward you, the shots are going to go in, and good things are going to happen. He was doing right by the game tonight.”

Martinelli echoed his coach, with Clayton by his side, at the postgame press conference.

“He’s such an amazing kid and you could tell by the way everyone was reacting every time he made a shot how much impact he’s had on other people’s lives,” Martinelli added.

This was by far Clayton’s best game as a Wildcat and it’s a solid showing of what he could offer the team next year as a senior after another offseason of work.

J Clay had himself a night 🪣



20 points

6-7 3fg

4 rebounds

3 steals pic.twitter.com/A3fmln9ke2 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 19, 2026

Martinelli back to his old self

The past four games, featuring three Top 10 teams, were painful for Martinelli. He shot 17-for-63 from the floor during that quartet of contests, equal to 27%.

“We played such a brutal [run], like a lot of Big Ten teams do. We had a two-week stretch where we had three road games and our home game was [now No. 1] Michigan,” Collins said. “Very physical and really good teams that are Big Ten Championship-caliber trying to stop him, and they’re just throwing athletes with length and size [at him]. I thought he got a little bit worn down. … We got him a little bit of rest, got his body right. … He found some easy [shots] early.”

With the pep back in his step, Martinelli snapped out of his funk, scoring 13 in the first half and then 16 in the second. His deft touch returned with 9-for-17 shooting from the floor, 3-for-6 from beyond the arc and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

“Nick is such a warrior,” Collins said. “He’s going to fight tooth and nail until the finish, and it was good to see him come back with a big scoring night.”

Some more lineup shuffling could be in order

The flip side of Clayton’s excellence was a nightmarish game from Jayden Reid. The starting guard scored just two points on 1-for-7 shooting, and dished out three assists compared to five turnovers in 22 minutes. His mark of -7 was the worst plus-minus on the team, while Ciaravino and Clayton continue to put together a case to get back into the starting lineup.

Ciaravino played 31 minutes in this one, while Clayton was just behind Reid with 20.

Part of the shuffle has to come from an effort to slow down opposing stars. Collins was in good spirits after a win but made sure to highlight Mills as part of a trend.

“We were able to withstand his 39 but what an incredible performance [by Mills],” Collins said. “At some point, we’re going to have to stop having people get their career highs on us. [Bennett] Stirtz had 36, Tariq Francis gets 30-something for Rutgers, tonight was 39, we have to do a better job.

“The other team’s best players can’t just go crazy on us, because it puts you in a tough spot to win.”

If Reid can’t deter these types of guards at the point of attack, then Collins should evaluate reinserting Ciaravino or Clayton into the lineup.