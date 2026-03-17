David Braun Pro Day press conference notebook

Northwestern held its Pro Day on Tuesday at Ryan Fieldhouse, and head coach David Braun conducted his first press conference of spring practice while the hopeful pros worked out for NFL scouts.

WildcatReport wasn’t able to send a writer to cover today’s session, but here are some of the highlights of what the fourth-year Wildcat head coach had to say.

Carsello’s career is likely over

Northwestern center Jackson Carsello participated in Pro Day on Tuesday, working out for NFL scouts. That means that his career as a Wildcat is likely over.

Braun made it clear that he is disappointed with the NCAA’s decision, but left the door open to the possibility that it could still be reversed, which would allow him to play a sixth season.

“I think it’s very evident that there’s a lot of people that are working hard to do right by student athletes and do right by college football, but it’s broken and Jackson’s situation is a is a prime example of that,” he said.

Carsello didn’t appear in any games as a true freshman in 2022. The following year, he played in just four games as a redshirt freshman. He is believed to be appealing to the NCAA for an additional year based on that season.

Braun lauded Carsello’s maturity in handling the situation. He’s put it all behind him to focus on performing for the NFL scouts.

“And this process, whether it has come to an end or it hasn’t, those are things that Jackson can worry about tomorrow,” the coach said. “Today, he’s worried about just being at his best for these NFL teams.”

Tiernan’s dedication made him a prime NFL prospect

Braun is proud of the development of tackle Caleb Tiernan, who worked out for scouts on Tuesday and could get selected in the first three rounds of April’s NFL Draft.

He would be the third offensive tackle drafted from Northwestern in the last five years, joining Rashawn Slater and Peter Skonronski, who were taken in the first round of the draft in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

A Rivals four-star with offers from Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, Tiernan came into Evanston in 2022 with the skill set to be a high draft pick. But Braun, who coached him his last three years at Northwestern, thinks that Tiernan’s commitment to maximize his talent made the difference in his draft status.

“The choice that he made to be fully committed to really reaching his full potential as a football player,” Braun said. “And you could you could see it. I mean, just in the way that he moved, the way that he operated, the way that he committed to his process in terms of just even pre-workout, post-workout. [He] was at the facility non-stop, extra film study, that young made a choice to reach his full potential.

“And now to see that come to fruition with the season that he had last year and the opportunities that that he’s going to have for years to come in the NFL is so exciting.”

Braun appreciated Tiernan’s development as a leader in the offensive line room. That was something that maybe wasn’t part of his personality earlier in his career but came out over time.

“[What] I’m most proud of is the choice that he made around his leadership and his influence on others within our football program,” Braun said. “…Making an active choice to bring that room together find ways to get that that O-line group together away from the facility to build a true brotherhood and bonds and then to be elected a team captain on this 2025 team.”

Braun isn’t sure that would have happened if Tiernan had decided to transfer to another program during his career.

“In this day and age, at the end of the day, transferring is not always bad,” he said. “But this illusion that transferring is always a good thing is a bunch of BS. Like, we all know this, at times, transferring can stunt a young man’s development on and off the field.

“…Sometimes the grass seems greener on the other side. But man, when you when you stay with it after a tough 2024 season, you make the decision to stay, you stay with your teammates. You make a choice to make it better where you’re at.

“That’s the legacy that Caleb Tiernan and that senior class has left behind.”

Kelly’s impact being felt at practice

Braun overhauled his coaching staff after last season’s 7-6 campaign. The biggest splash came with hiring offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, one of the biggest names in the game and a former NFL and college head coach.

The addition of Kelly has even changed the way the Wildcats practice, Braun said.

“We need to find our formula for 2026 of what it looks like to compete for a Big Ten championship,” Braun said. “But I also have to be willing to adjust in terms of how we practice to make sure we’re positioning Coach Kelly and our quarterbacks and our offense to develop at the rate that we needed to play at the level that we expect this fall.”

There have been changes up and down the offensive staff. Kelly brought in new quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel, new offensive line coach Tim Drevno and new tight ends coach Bob Bicknell to round out his assistants.

Braun said that Kelly’s use of tempo in his offense has brought about changes to the way they run practice.

“Chip’s background in terms of understanding what that looks like and then also understanding the sports science behind it are all things that have been an awesome collaborative process and I’m really excited about where we’ve landed in terms of that practice format,” he said.

Braun acknowledges that all the change may make people uncomfortable, but he sees it as necessary to get the program to compete for his oft-stated goal of winning championships.

“We’re trying to do something that we haven’t done before. We’re trying to win a Big Ten championship in a new landscape of the Big Ten,” he said. “We’re trying to play in the College Football Playoff.

“And it it’s been it’s been a very competitive first three days [of spring practice]. Excited for our guys to have a couple weeks off [for finals and spring break] and come back at the end of March.”

More staff means more resources

Braun replaced offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle, safeties coach Harlon Barnett and defensive line coach Christian Smith this offseason, but he also added a several coaches to his staff. There are now 24 of them listed on the team’s website, Braun included.

Just a couple years ago, the Wildcats had one offensive line coach. Now they have three. They also have a dedicated quarterbacks coach, a defensive ends coach, a nickels coach and two linebackers coaches. The list goes on.

More positions implies more money in the budget to pay them. Braun is grateful for all of the support that athletic director Mark Jackson and the administration has given him to make all of the additional hires.

“At the end of the day, I know I’ve said this before, [but] Mark Jackson is the ultimate foxhole guy. I mean, he’s in it with us every single day in terms of navigating what there. There’s an old saying, like us being proud of that we’re going to do more with less. No, we’re going to do more with enough, and what is enough in this new landscape?” Braun said.

“But Mark Jackson, [assistant AD] Pat Goss, [interim] President [Henry] Bienen, everyone that’s involved in this process has been collaborative on what that needs to look like moving forward. Really proud of our progress and there’s still a ton of work to be done.”

Braun said that the additional hires will be critical in months like April and May, when coaches are out on the road recruiting. The other members of the staff for that position group can be back in Evanston, making sure players continue to develop.

“When we got 10 guys out on the road in in May, let’s make sure that we’re hiring great coaches that can be involved with our guys,” he said.

“There have been some really intentional decisions, having two high-level O-line coaches in the program, between Tim Drevno and Ryan Olson. Having someone specifically that’s just coaching quarterbacks. Even though Coach Kelly’s involved with the quarterbacks, having Jerry Neuheisel as the quarterback’s coach and solely coaching the quarterbacks, being able to take Paul Creighton and allow his focus to solely be on special teams and then really building out the staff with some other pieces to make sure that we’re supported from some of the logistics that need to go on.

“But again, the month of January, the month of April, the month of May, where our staff is spread in so many different directions. … We do need to evaluate what’s enough to make sure that we’re positioned to compete for Big Ten championships. I’m really proud of everyone’s collaboration on getting this to a point where we’re moving in the right direction. “

The new Ryan Field

Northwestern not only has all those new coaches and 16 new transfers to unveil this season. The program will also open its $862 million, state-of-the-art Ryan Field for the Big Ten home opener against Penn State on Oct. 2.

“Could not be more excited about our transition into the new Ryan Field,” Braun said.

The Wildcats will play their first two home games, against South Dakota State on Sept. 5 and Colorado on Sept. 19, at Martin Stadium, the temporary facility on Lake Michigan where they’ve played the last two seasons. Then, the new Ryan Field will be their permanent home.

Braun said that the new stadium has already had an effect on the Wildcats’ recruiting. They’ve brought prospects out to the construction site on Central Street for quite some time to give them a look at what’s to come.

“Around the space of recruiting, it has a tremendous impact,” Braun said. “In this new landscape, there’s an understanding that, there are young men that want to play in that stadium and it’s our job as a program to make sure that we make that place come to life and make it one of the ultimate homefield advantages in the Big Ten.”