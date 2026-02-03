Local 2026 OL Angelo De Sensi commits to Northwestern

Local 2026 offensive lineman Angelo De Sensi announced his commitment to Northwestern on the evening of Feb. 2.

De Sensi’s decision comes a couple days before the second National Signing Day for this cycle. The Wildcats signed a 21-person Class of 2026 in December. They will sign two more on Wednesday, with De Sensi and defensive back Nate Dawson.

The Wildcats think they’ve found a diamond in the rough in their own backyard in De Sensi, who played at Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder played tackle for the Broncos, and helped the Broncos to a 14-0 senior season and won the IHSA 4A state title. He protected the blind side of four-star quarterback Israel Abrams, who is a Northwestern target for 2027.

After much thought and prayer, I’m honored and blessed to announce that I’ve accepted an offer to continue my academic and football journey at Northwestern University!



I’m grateful for every university that believed in me and offered me an opportunity throughout this process.… pic.twitter.com/cEGvGCdkuZ — Angelo De Sensi (@Angelo_DeSensi) February 3, 2026

De Sensi had narrowed his list down to Yale, Princeton and Air Force at the end of his senior season but saw his recruitment explode this January. Coaches from Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Texas all stopped by to meet with him.

The Wildcats sent a cadre of coaches, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel and tight ends coach Bob Bicknell, to Montini back on Jan. 15 to meet with De Sensi and Abrams. De Sensi then visited on Jan. 23, and, 10 days later, made his decision to join the program.

Northwestern has made some second Signing Day additions under head coach David Braun in the past, adding offensive linemen Ezomo Oratokhai and Dennis Rahouski in the Class of 2024, although no one signed in February last year for the Class of 2025.

De Sensi played tackle at Montini, but could move to the interior at the next level. Whether De Sensi plays inside or out, it’s part of Northwestern’s massive movement to bring in more linemen. De Sensi is the seventh offensive lineman in the freshman Class of 2026, and that doesn’t count the three more offensive tackle transfers they added in this cycle to bolster the Wildcats in the trenches.