Martinelli and Singleton power Northwestern to 80-60 win over Howard

EVANSTON – Northwestern picked up an 80-60 win over Howard on Tuesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena, surviving center Arrinten Page‘s one-game suspension thanks to Nick Martinelli tying his career-high with 32 points and Tre Singleton setting his career-best with 17.

The game was tight early as Northwestern struggled to find scoring to support Martinelli and went into half only up 31-28, while being outrebounded 20-10. The Wildcats found their footing out of the break, rededicating themselves on the glass to win the rebounding battle for the game, 36-35. Martinelli also continued his run of excellence this season with 21 points and six rebounds in the second half alone.

Justin Mullins was key to keeping the Wildcats afloat with four 3s in the first half, accounting for all 12 of his points. He had made four triples in the previous 12 games combined, so this was a crucial time for him to come through and buoy Northwestern’s early efforts.

“This was a really good win for us,” head coach Chris Collins said. “Coming off the Butler game and the disruption of Nick coming off a concussion and getting cleared, and you guys saw Arrinten wasn’t out there today. … That was a grind-it-out game and Howard was a really hot team that had won five in a row.”

Travelle Bryson led Howard with 19 points.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s win to close out 2025.

Page benched for the game

Page was out of the starting lineup in favor of Singleton as Martinelli returned from a concussion and the BTN broadcast revealed this was due to a “violation of team standards.” Page dressed for the game and went through warmups but did not play.

“We don’t really have rules in our program, we have what I call standards,” Collins said. “Sometimes when the standards aren’t met, there are things that come along with that. He made a mistake, you move on from it and you get ready.

Collins declined to detail the reason for the de facto suspension but did say the punishment was complete and Page was cleared going forward.

“That’s something in-house, it’s not needed [to detail it] and I expect to move forward,” Collins said.

Martinelli’s response when asked about preparing for the game without Page on short notice made it seem that there are no hard feelings, whatever the suspension may have been for.

“He’s such a great player and great kid, we’ll be excited to have him back,” Martinelli said. “We knew we needed to do the job without him and just happy we had his back today.”

Singleton flourished as a starter

Singleton stepped back into the starting lineup against Butler with Martinelli’s concussion, and then again against Howard after Page’s suspension, and he put together his best game as a Wildcat. He scored the aforementioned 17 points but also chipped in eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

“Tre Singleton, that’s the best game he’s played,” Collins said. “He’s really stepping up and it put a smile on my face, seeing him be that aggressive. We’ve been kind of waiting for that guy and that’s part of being a freshman.”

With Page out, Singleton got a career-high 36 minutes and answered the bell. He’ll have to figure out his role once Page returns against Minnesota on Saturday, but this is a very welcome sign for a Northwestern team looking for positive momentum as they close out 2025 at 8-5.

“I think most of it came from me being super-aggressive and attacking the boards offensively; getting easy put backs,” Singleton said.

Guard production still a struggle

Mullins erupted for four made 3s, the same as he made in the previous 12 games combined. Beyond him and Martinelli, though, Northwestern struggled to put together perimeter offense from their starters. Angelo Ciaravino, Jordan Clayton and Jayden Reid combined for two points in the first half while shooting 0-for-4 from the floor.

Ciaravino is the leader of the group with a bizarre stat line: five points and 11 rebounds, on 1-for-3 field goals and 3-for-7 free throws. He looked the most at home, putting his body on the line and making a contribution on the glass, even if he contributed to the team’s anemic 22-for-34 performance at the free-throw line. Clayton chipped in during the second half with five points on a made 3 and a pair of free throws, but Reid especially continues to struggle.

He had just one point in 19 minutes, and was supplanted in this game by freshman Jake West. West played 21 minutes, finishing with six points and four assists and a team-high +25. Collins continued to give Reid his vote of confidence going forward, though.

“It wasn’t really his night, he was struggling a bit and that’s the good part about having somebody that can come in. Today was Jake’s night and he came in and finished…” Collins said. “We have full belief in [Jayden]. … We have great confidence in him and we’re going to keep putting him in positions to be successful and I know he’ll bounce back Saturday [against Minnesota].”

Martinelli’s heroics can only take this team so far, if they want to be competitive in Big Ten play, they need better production from their starting guards, starting with Reid.