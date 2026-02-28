Martinelli's buzzer beater ekes out a 63-62 win over Oregon

EVANSTON – Nick Martinelli did it again. On Nick Martinelli Bobblehead Day, no less.

Northwestern had a baseline inbounds with 8.6 seconds left, down one point. They got the ball in to their star, and he did the rest, getting to the high post, pirouetting around his pivot foot, and finding an angle to his left. The ball bobbled on the back of the rim for what felt like ages before dropping through the net with just over a second left to give the Wildcats a 63-62 win over USC on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

It was fitting for a game featuring a bobblehead giveaway. It was also the third straight win for the Wildcats, and all of them have been by four points or fewer.

“Nick wants that shot,” head coach Chris Collins said. “It’s almost fitting with his bobblehead, being a senior, not only did he make a shot, but it was his patented flipper, flipper-doodle — everybody has their own name for it.

“The ball was hanging on the rim for like three seconds. That helped us, too, it was eating up more time.”

Forward Tre Singleton added later in the player press conference it felt like it was on the rim “for an eternity.”

Oregon fired up a last-second prayer but it didn’t come close.

This one-point win gave Northwestern a tiebreaker over Oregon, so they currently have a half-game lead on Maryland (NU holds tiebreaker) and Rutgers (Rutgers holds tiebreaker) for 14th place in the Big Ten. If they can hold onto that advantage, they would avoid the opening-round games among the 15th to 18th seeds on Tuesday of tournament week.

Martinelli led all scorers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high seven assists, while Jayden Reid added 11 points and seven assists of his own.

USC was led by Nate Bittle‘s 19 points.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s third win in a row.

Wildcats win! More Martinelli magic! pic.twitter.com/Q7V7MGTJSq — Matthew Shelton (@M_Shelton33) February 28, 2026

Martinelli cementing his legacy with late-season run

After a five-game losing streak in the heart of February, and a 2-13 Big Ten record, the Wildcats looked to ready to throw in the towel. Instead, Martinelli has picked them up off the mat for a three-game winning streak to inject life into the campaign once more.

He scored a combined 79 points the last three wins, and even flashed a rare game of passing with seven assists in this one.

“To get to the end of the season and you start winning, you start rolling and you get to see smiles on these guys’ faces?” Martinelli asked rhetorically. “Man, it’s a good feeling. We’re going to try and continue that.”

A March Madness berth is just about out of the question for the Wildcats and would require winning the Big Ten Tournament. But this one washed the sour taste out of the mouths, and their fans, after such a disappointing start.

All aboard the Arrinten Page rollercoaster ride

After 10 games coming off the bench, center Arrinten Page was back in the starting lineup. Collins claimed it was to match Oregon’s size: the Ducks’ star 7-footer, Bittle, had 19 points and nine rebounds, but it was also in response to Page’s resurgence in the win over Indiana.

“I thought Indiana was the best game he’s played all year,” Collins said. “Forget about stats. He’s had games over 20 [points] and all those things. Just how engaged he was in the game. … There’s really nothing on the court from a God-given talent situation he can’t do.

“It’s all up to him to have that consistent focus to play at his best all the time. He did that in both games this week.”

It’s difficult to put it clearer than that. Page can be so unbelievably brilliant, and follow that up with a boneheaded mistake. He’s an awe-inspiring rim protector and defender when he wants to be. Against Oregon, he wanted to be, and had three blocks and four steals to show for it.

Collins has a knack for turning his players off and on during the season. He shelves them on the bench for stretches of the season, only to turn them back on, suddenly, later in the season. The reset of Page has reaped dividends as he’s been fundamental to their past two wins.

If Page can stabilize his play, the Wildcats will be a tough team to beat, and he becomes a priority to retain for next season.

Wildcats are playing their best basketball

Momentum is a funny thing, and the Wildcats have it in spades right now. After two separate five-game losing streaks, they’ve won three in a row for the first time in conference play.

“Winning can be contagious, just like losing is,” Collins said. “You get in these close names and your human nature tells you, here we go again, you find ways to lose.

“When you have success and win, you get in those situations and say we’re going to win this. … I think the confidence the guys are getting from winning close games has been the biggest key to our success.”

They are also seeing development from their young players. Martinelli actually missed his first shot that would have given the Wildcats the lead with 18 seconds left, but Singleton soared in for an offensive rebound. That reset the shot clock to give the Wildcats a true last-shot opportunity, and was the kind of fearless play that’s rare from a freshman.

“I’m way more comfortable than the first couple [Big Ten] games…” Singleton said. “[You’re] trying your best to kind of not mess up. But I’ve learned to get out of that mindset and think more of how I can help the team. I think it’s helped me get more adjusted.”

He finished with six points and four rebounds in 23 minutes but was a team-high +6 in his time on the court. He provided valuable physicality that allowed Northwestern to go small at stints during the game, even against Oregon’s massive front line, to buy Page some rest.

Sophomore guard Angelo Ciaravino also continues to find his rhythm, though he missed the last 2:45 of the game with an injury.

“No update, looked like he rolled his ankle,” Collins said. “He was walking around in the locker room, he was getting me with water so I assume he’s going to be okay. … We’ll get right on it with treatment and hopefully, he’ll bounce back and be ready [for Purdue].”

The No. 8 Boilermakers are coming to town for Northwestern’s home finale next week. The Wildcats are hitting their stride, opening up the possibility of another upset of a highly-ranked Boilermaker team in Evanston. The Wildcats knocked off No. 1 Purdue in consecutive seasons in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

“We’re playing our best basketball right now, which is fun,” Collins said. “We’ll get rested up and get ourselves ready for one of the best teams in the country on Wednesday.”