Max Green enters the portal after one year as a Wildcat

Max Green’s Northwestern career turned out to be a short one.

The sophomore shooting guard announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday. He is the ninth, and presumably last Wildcat to enter the portal after a disappointing 15-19 campaign.

The news was first reported by Sam Kayser.

NEWS: Northwestern guard Max Green is entering the transfer portal, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-6 sophomore began his career at Holy Cross before playing one in Evanston. Native of La Grange, Kentucky.



He averaged 4.3PPG, 1.8RPG and 1.0APG this season. Averaged 14.9PPG as a… pic.twitter.com/QxfFfGbJsA — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 15, 2026

Green transferred to Northwestern from Holy Cross in the last portal cycle and spent just one season in Evanston. His game, and in particular his shooting, did not translate well from the Patriot League to the Big Ten.

The writing was on the wall for this move when Green did not play at all over the Wildcats’ final 11 games of the 2025-26 season. His last game was an 84-44 blowout loss to Illinois on Feb. 4, when he played 10 minutes and recorded three points, two steals and a rebound. He was assumed to be a healthy scratch for the rest of the campaign.

Green averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.7 minutes per game for the Wildcats.

The La Grange, Ky., native had two standout games for the Wildcats: he put up 16 points by hitting 4-of-6 3-pointers in just nine minutes against Cleveland State, and then tallied 13 on a blistering 5-of-6 shooting from the floor against South Carolina. Both of those games occurred in November, and Green did not reach double figures in scoring the rest of the season.

Green was brought in to be a shooter after being named Patriot League Rookie of the Year in 2024-25, when he started all 31 games for Holy Cross and averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 38% from beyond the arc on 5.9 attempts per game.

But other than a few spots early in the year, he struggled to get his shot off in the Big Ten, where his slow release seemed to be a problem. Take away the aforementioned Cleveland State and South Carolina games early in the season, when he went 7-for-10 from beyond the arc, and Green struggled with 16-of-58 shooting the rest of the season, a 27.6% clip that wasn’t going to cut it. Though, in his defense, his limited playing time didn’t give him much of a chance to establish a rhythm in any game.

Green leaves the Wildcats with two years of eligibility remaining.