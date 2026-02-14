Nebraska runs away from Northwestern in the second half

Northwestern’s 68-49 loss to No. 7 Nebraska in Lincoln on Valentine’s Day afternoon followed a very familiar script.

The Wildcats went toe-to-toe with the heavily favored Huskers for a while. They trailed by just one, 28-27, at the half and held a 39-38 lead with 12:38 left in the second half.

But it was all Nebraska from there, as the roof caved in on the Wildcats. The Huskers outscored them 30-10 the rest of the way for a 19-point win – the same margin they enjoyed in a January win in Evanston.

The Huskers hit 6-of-10 3-pointers to fuel their second-half blitz in which they nearly doubled up the Wildcats, outscoring them 40-22. The game was reminiscent of the Wildcats’ last loss, to No. 2 Michigan on Wednesday night, when they squandered a second-half lead and the Wolverines ran away with an 87-75 win.

The bottom line is a fifth straight loss for Northwestern, who have won just two of 15 Big Ten games.

Nick Martinelli led Northwestern with just 11 points, half of his season average, while Angelo Ciaravino came off the bench to score 9. Those were the only two Wildcats in double figures as their 49-point total was their second-lowest output of the season.

Nebraska was paced by sharpshooting Pryce Sandfort, who had 29 points, 18 of them on 3-pointers. Sam Hoiberg added 14 and Cale Jacobsen chipped in 10.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped the Wildcats to 10-16.

Martinelli continues to struggle

The Big Ten’s scoring leader hasn’t been able to find his offense lately as teams continue to focus their defense on him.

Martinelli went just 4-of-12 from the floor to finish with 11 points, his third-lowest output of the season. He missed his first six shots of the game and went 1-for-8 for just 2 points in the first half. He was marginally better in the second half but was very inefficient in shooting just 33% while also collecting three turnovers.

Over the last four games, Martinelli is shooting just 27% on a woeful 17-of-63 marksmanship. Teams are collapsing on him in the paint, and he’s often forcing shots as he tries to shoulder the offensive load for a Wildcat attack that stagnates without him.

This is pointing out the obvious, but Northwestern has very little chance to win without Martinelli’s scoring.

Feb 14, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1), forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) and forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Turnovers were both a positive and a negative

It was ironic that two teams among the best in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover margin both struggled holding onto the ball on Saturday.

It was a foregone conclusion that Northwestern was going to get outrebounded by Nebraska, and they were by a count of 40-24, including 13-6 on the offensive end. The Wildcats are often able to offset their deficiencies on the glass with turnovers, and they were able to for much of the game on Saturday — even if they coughed the ball up far more than they normally do.

Northwestern ranks second in the country in fewest turnovers per game with 8.3, but they gave the ball away a season-high 16 times against the Huskers. Fortunately, the Wildcat defense came up with nine steals and forced Nebraska into 18 turnovers of their own to double the Huskers’ season average of just 9.1, which is ninth in the nation.

Even though Northwestern was only +2 in turnovers at 18-16, they converted them into an astounding 27-10 advantage in points off turnovers. That margin kept them in the game for a while but wasn’t enough to hold off the Huskers in the second half.

Shooting continues to be an issue – on both ends

Northwestern’s poor shooting from long distance continued to hamper them against Nebraska. The Wildcats shot just 3-for-15 (20%) for the game, with Jayden Reid, Jordan Clayton and Ciaravino hitting one apiece.

In the first half, especially, the Wildcats repeatedly worked the ball around to an open shooter on the perimeter, and he usually missed an unimpeded look. Even Martinelli and Jake West each missed two open looks in the first half.

On the flip side, Nebraska wound up hitting 11-of-25 on their 3s, a sterling 44% clip. While you might be able to chalk it up to hot shooting for the home team, that wasn’t the case. Northwestern’s defenders often drifted away from Sandfort on the perimeter – and that’s a cardinal sin against a guy who burned them for 22 points last month.

The deadly shooter found himself open on the arc time and again as he went 6-for-13 from deep.

Northwestern played its best defensive game in the post

If you’re looking for a bright spot here, it was Northwestern’s defense, especially in the post. The Wildcats looked like their defensive units from a couple years ago for much of the game. They effectively doubled the post and then got into passing lanes to force a lot of the aforementioned turnovers — not easy to do against a normally sure-handed team like the Huskers.

Nebraska’s Rienk Mast, especially, struggled with the double teams. He scored just 3 points, almost 12 below his average, and turned the ball over a game-high six times as defenders swarmed him in the paint.

But down the stretch, that tenacious Wildcat defense fell apart as Nebraska was able to get out and push the ball up the floor, and then kick it out to open shooters at the arc.