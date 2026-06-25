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Nick Martinelli selected by Los Angeles Clippers in second round of NBA Draft

Matthew Shelton@M_Shelton33
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NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Rutgers
Martinelli is the second Wildcat drafted in the NBA in the last two years. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nick Martinelli was selected with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft and will be a Los Angeles Clipper after the pick changed hands several times.

Martinelli, who led the Big Ten in scoring each of the last two years, is the second Northwestern player to be drafted in the last two years, after Brooks Barnhizer was taken No. 44 by Oklahoma City in 2025. It’s a sharp departure for a program that went without a player picked for 25 years, the span between Evan Eschmeyer‘s selection in 2000 to Barnhizer’s pick last year.

It’s further proof that, even after a frustrating 15-19 record in 2025-26, the Wildcats have a growing record of developing next-level players. That type of development is sure to give Northwestern’s future recruiting a boost.

Martinelli will join his rival last season, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, who was selected by the Clippers at No. 5. The Clippers also selected 6-foot-11 forward Baba Miller from Spain with the No. 36 pick.

The Athletic reported that Martinelli is expected to be on a two-way contract with the Clippers.

The Clippers finished 42-40 last season, finishing in ninth place in the Western Conference. Martinelli, who averaged 23 points per game and shot 41.7% on 3-pointers last season, will join stars Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland in Los Angeles.

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