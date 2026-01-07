Northwestern adds grad transfer K Jackson Kleather

The 2025 season has wrapped up. All eyes now turn to the transfer portal.

The portal will be officially open on Jan. 2 – 16, but players began announcing their intentions well before that.

The 2025 transfer class saw 16 players transfer in and 13 players transfer out of Northwestern’s program by the time it was all said and done.

To help you keep track, WildcatReport will tally all of the players coming into or heading out of the Wildcat program in this cycle right here.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

K Jackson Kleather

Position: Kicker

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Bowling Green

Bowling Green kicker Jackson Kleather committed to Northwestern on Jan. 7, a day after wrapping up his official visit in Evanston.

Kleather was named the MAC Special Teams Player of the Week twice in 2025. He went 19-for-22 on field goals for the Falcons to earn second-team All-MAC honors. His long was 56 yards against Lafayette, on a day when he went 4-for-4 on field goals. For the season, he hit three field goals of over 50 yards, and six over 40.

A true junior, Kleather kicked for two seasons at Bowling Green. He went 6-for-9 in 2024 to give him a career percentage of 80.7%.

Kleather will replace Jack Olsen, Northwestern’s starting kicker who entered the transfer portal for his seventh and final year of eligibility.

QB Aidan Chiles

Position: Quarterback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Michigan State

Position: Quarterback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Michigan State

Northwestern got its quarterback on Tuesday when former Michigan State signal caller Aidan Chiles committed to the Wildcats out of the transfer portal while visiting Evanston.

Chiles began his career at Oregon State and played in nine games as a backup in 2023. He then followed head coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing and transferred to Michigan State. He started all 12 games for the Spartans in 2024, completing 59.4% of his throws for 2,415 yards, with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 225 yards and three TDs on the ground.

This season, Chiles was benched halfway through the season. He completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,392 yards and a considerably better 10-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He added 227 yards and six scores rushing.

Chiles has had an up-and-down career, but new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly‘s system appears to be a better fit for his dual-threat skill set. Chiles was a four-star prospect out of Downey (Calif.) in 2023 and chose Oregon State over offers from Oregon, Washington, Cal and others.

EDGE Jamaal Johnson

Position: Defensive end

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: UCF

Former UCF EDGE Jamaal Johnson committed to Northwestern out of the transfer portal to become the second Wildcat the program added on Jan. 6.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder played in all 12 games for UCF in 2025, recording 24 tackles and 1.5 TFL. For his career, he accumulated 38 tackles, 3.5 TFL and one sack in 31 games.

The Wildcats are losing three of their top four defensive ends in Aidan Hubbard, Anto Saka and Richie Hagarty. Johnson figures to slot in as an early-down DE.

Johnson was a three-star prospect out of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade and chose the Knights over offers from Miami, Indiana, Ole Miss, Kentucky and others.

LB Kobie McKinzie

Position: Linebacker

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Oklahoma



He’s totaled 84 Tackles, 2.5 Sacks, & 4 PD in his time with the Sooners



1 year of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/eVnyA91B7U — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

Position: Linebacker

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Oklahoma

Northwestern added Oklahoma linebacker Kobie McKinzie out of the transfer portal on Jan. 6.

McKinzie started eight games for the Sooners last season per PFF before a groin injury caused him to miss the Tennessee game and come off the bench for the remaining four games, including the playoff matchup with Alabama. He recorded 32 tackles, 6.5 TFL and a sack in 2025, and had 84 tackles in three seasons with the Sooners.

McKinzie was a four-star recruit out of Lubbock (Tex.) Cooper in the Class of 2022 and committed to the Sooners over offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, USC and more.

The Wildcats have been looking for a player out of the portal to replace linebacker Mac Uihlein alongside Braydon Brus. McKinzie will be the prohibitive favorite to step into that starting role in 2026.

CB Brenden Deasfernandes

Position: Cornerback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Central Michigan



"I really liked everything about Northwestern and Evanston!" he told me. pic.twitter.com/eQ902fzYhQ — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) January 6, 2026

Position: Cornerback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Central Michigan

Deasfernandes is Northwestern’s first addition out of the portal since their bowl game and their second overall, committing to the Wildcats on his official visit. He cancelled a planned visit to Purdue, and also had interest from Minnesota and Virginia Tech.

Deasfernandes recored 39 tackles and 11 PBUs in two years with the Chippewas. He caught Northwestern’s eye after recording four PBUs in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against the Wildcats.

Deasfernandes bagan his career in the Big Ten at Iowa in 2020. He didn’t see any game action in his first two years in Iowa City and then suffered a season-ending injury after playing in just one game in 2022. He played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt junior in 2023, recording two tackles.

OT David Anchondo

Position: Offensive tackle

Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Previous school: Saginaw Valley State (Division II)

Northwestern got their first transfer on Dec. 11, when Division II tackle David Anchondo of Saginaw Valley State announced his commitment. Anchondo, who stands 6-foot-8, visited Northwestern on Dec. 1 and earned his offer on Dec. 2. He also visited Florida Atlantic, and reported interest from “multiple schools at the Power Four and G5 level.”

Anchondo played right tackle at Saginaw Valley State and will likely play the same position at Northwestern.

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

RB Dashun Reeder

Position: Running back

Years of eligibility left: Three

Destination: TBD



The freshman RB rushed for 222 yards and 1 touchdown in 2025.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/WJ2TXuBmOM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

Position: Running back

Years of eligibility left: Three

Destination: TBD

Freshman running back Dashun Reeder entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6.

Reeder showed some flashes as a redshirt freshman in 2025, rushing for 222 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown in limited duty as the Wildcats’ No. 3 running back. He had a 79-yard run against Oregon for a touchdown that turned out to be his career highlight in purple.

He made appearances in seven games in all, with a high of 11 carries against ULM for 79 yards.

Reeder was a three-star prospect out of Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal in 2024. He chose Northwestern over offers from Georgia Tech and UConn.

K Jack Olsen

Position: Kicker

Years of eligibility left: One

Destination: TBD

Position: Kicker

Years of eligibility left: One

Destination: TBD

Kicker Jack Olsen surprised Northwestern fans with his decision to enter the transfer portal with one year remaining, as many thought that 2025, his sixth season of college football, would be his last. Olsen had redshirted the 2020 and 2021 seasons already and saw limited time in 2022, which could become his medical redshirt season. He was the Wildcats’ starting kicker from 2023-25, playing in 30 games.

Olsen went 40-for-51 on field goals, with a career long of 47, and 69-for-70 on extra points. His graduate season in 2025 was his best, when Olsen, affectionately known as the Milkman for his celebrations after made kicks, was 19-for-21 with a long of 41 yards. His field goals decided the 22-21 win over Penn State and the 38-35 win over Minnesota, and he made three in each of those games.

Olsen, from Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, committed to Michigan State out of high school in the Class of 2020 before transferring to Northwestern after one season with the Spartans.

EDGE Anto Saka

Position: Edge

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD



He has 14 career TFLs and 12 sacks. https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/1lmftHxkJl — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 5, 2026

Position: Edge

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Northwestern EDGE Anto Saka entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4. The post came within an hour of reports that Northwestern’s defensive line coach Christian Smith had been hired by Penn State to coach defensive ends. Smith has been Saka’s position coach for all three seasons he’s played at Northwestern, and with Saka’s no-contact tag, the Nittany Lions are his logical destination.

Saka started the 2025 season as a redshirt junior with NFL draft aspirations, and was even projected to be taken in the first round by some analysts. But the redshirt junior ended up with just three sacks on the year and is looking for one more season of college ball to make his case to NFL general managers.

He finishes his three-season career with the Wildcats with 12 sacks, the 5.5 he recorded as a redshirt freshman in 2023 remain his most in a single season.

Saka was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 that committed to Northwestern over Penn State and USC, the other two finalists in his Top 3.

CB Evan Smith

Position: Cornerback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Position: Cornerback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Northwestern cornerback Evan Smith intends to enter the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Max Olson.

Smith started four games at the start of the 2024 season after Ore Adeyi‘s season ending injury, but ended up coming off the bench to accommodate the rise of Josh Fussell. In 2025, Smith appeared in eight games, playing a season-high 37 snaps at Nebraska as injuries mounted. But he spent most the season as the fourth cornerback behind Fussell, Fred Davis II and Adeyi.

Over his career, Smith totaled 42 tackles, five PBUs, 2.5 TFL and one interception.

Smith, who was a high school quarterback, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022 that committed to the Wildcats over offers from Duke, Coastal Carolina and Tulane.

DB Dillon Tatum

Position: Defensive back

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: Miami (Ohio)

Position: Defensive back

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: Miami (Ohio)

Northwestern defensive back Dillon Tatum announced his intention to transfer on New Year’s Day after one season with the Wildcats.

Tatum transferred to Northwestern in 2025 after three years at Michigan State, following NU safeties coach Harlon Barnett, who made the same move. He played in 12 of 13 games for the Wildcats this season, totaling 17 tackles and one pass breakup playing primarily as a reserve safety and nickelback.

Tatum has one year of eligibility remaining after getting injured in the season opener at Michigan State in 2024 and missing the rest of the season.

RB Albert Kunickis III

Position: Running back

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Position: Running back

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Redshirt junior Albert Kunickis III announced on X on Dec. 29 that he is entering the transfer portal, becoming the second Wildcat to do so, and the first since Northwestern’s bowl win on Dec. 26.

Kunickis is an inspirational story: a player born with one arm that ends just below the elbow who became a star at Lemont (Ill.). He arrived at Northwestern as a preferred walkon in the Class of 2022 but was never able to carve out a role for the Wildcats. He expressed some frustration over his lack of playing time in a Chicago Sun-Times story in 2025, so his transfer doesn’t come as a surprise.

He recorded one carry for three yards in 2024, the lone rush of his career. He did not see action in 2025.

OT Hayden Wright

I will be entering the transfer portal on January 2.

OL

6’6 280

Former 3⭐️ prospect pic.twitter.com/fpkHQHcmW0 — Hayden Wright (@hayden_wright77) December 15, 2025

Position: Offensive tackle

Years of eligibility remaining: Four

Destination: TBD

Hayden Wright announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 15, 11 days before Northwestern’s bowl game. Wright was a three-star recruit from Humble (Tex.) Kingwood in the Class of 2025, committing to the Wildcats late in the cycle on Oct. 29, 2024. He picked the Wildcats over competing offers from Army, Houston, North Texas, Texas State, UTSA and more.

Wright did not play this season at Northwestern and redshirted. The addition of four offensive tackles in Northwestern’s incoming Class of 2026 likely informed his decision.