Northwestern adds three-star 2026 CB Nate Dawson

Northwestern took a break from the transfer portal to add an honest-to-goodness high school prospect on Monday, when three-star cornerback Nate Dawson announced his commitment to the Wildcats, a day after returning from an official visit.

MORE ON DAWSON: Northwestern taking a second run at 2026 DB Nate Dawson

TRANSFER PORTAL PROMOTION: Get 50% OFF a year of WildcatReport! Transfer Portal intel, Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic. JOIN NOW!

The Wildcats got Dawson the second time around. They were unable to land the Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods standout back in December, when he was committed to Toledo. Northwestern made a last-minute offer a week before National Signing Day but Dawson opted to stick with the Rockets.

Then head coach Jason Candle left Toledo for UConn shortly afterward, and Dawson opted out of his financial aid agreement and reopened his recruitment.

Dawson told WildcatReport back in December that Northwestern head coach David Braun reached out to him immediately after he put himself back on the market. The two sides locked in an official visit for last Friday to Sunday, and got his commitment the very next day.

At 6-foot-2, Dawson is a long, rangy cornerback. He also plays wide receiver at Winton Woods and is a standout guard for the basketball team. He is the second cornerback in Northwestern’s 2026 high school class, joining Jaden Vaughn.