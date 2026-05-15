Northwestern adds transfer big man Ryan Soulis from Columbia

Northwestern added some depth to its frontcourt from the transfer portal on Friday, bringing in 6-foot-10 big man Ryan Soulis from Columbia, per DraftExpress’ Jon Chepkevich.

Soulis entered the portal after a sophomore season for the Lions where he averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and a block per game. He averaged 20 minutes per contest, playing in 26 games and starting 17 for a Columbia team that finished 16-12.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Soulis is from Athens, Greece, and was a member of the Greek national team for the FIBA U20 EuroBasket tournament last summer. He spent his first two seasons at Richmond, redshirting in 2023-24, before transferring to Columbia last season.

NEWS: Columbia transfer, Ryan Soulis, has committed to Northwestern, his agent Deshaun Harris of @IntrusiveSports tells DraftExpress.



The 6’10” Greek big man notched the 5th-best BLK% in the Ivy League and ranked top-10 in DREB%.



Solid late portal pickup for the Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/I3Pu9HgZjc — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 15, 2026

Soulis is coming into the program as a depth piece behind fellow transfer Luke McEldon from Mount St. Mary’s, and 7-foot-3, four-star incoming freshman Symon Ghai.

Soulis is Northwestern’s seventh addition out of the transfer portal in this cycle, meaning that the Wildcats are nearly back to net neutral since losing nine players to the portal after a disappointing 2025-26 season that saw the Wildcats win just five of 20 Big Ten games.

The roster is now up to 13 players. The Wildcats have three incoming freshmen — Ghai and four-star guard Jayden Hodge are scholarship players, plus walkon Elijah Eschmeyer — and three returning players in Jake West, Angelo Ciaravino and Phoenix Gill, plus their seven transfers.

The Wildcats have up to two more spots at their disposal.