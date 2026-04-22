Northwestern adds transfer big Okku Federiko from Drake

Northwestern added some size to its front line on Wednesday when 6-foot-9 Finnish forward Okku Federiko committed to the Wildcats.

Born in Helsinki, Federiko has had a well-traveled career. After playing for DRIVE Academy in Finland, he spent his freshman year at South Carolina and then last season at Drake. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Federiko announced his commitment to Northwestern on X.

Federiko was the top collegiate prospect in Finland for the 2024 class. He played for the Finnish National Team in the 2023 FIBA U20 European Championship and averaged 11.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. In 2023-24, he played in 11 games for Drive Academy and led the team in points (19.6), rebounds (11.7), steals (2.7) and blocks (2.0) per game.

Federiko committed to South Carolina but did not play as a freshman. But last season, he started all 34 games for Drake and averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.2 minutes per game.

He tallied a career-best 20 points and tied his personal high with eight rebounds in a Nov. 29 win over Georgia Tech.

Federiko figures to play a power forward and center role for the Wildcats, who already landed big man Luke McEldon from Mount St. Mary’s in the portal and have 7-foot-2 center Symon Ghai reporting this summer as an incoming freshman.

Federiko is the fifth transfer the Wildcats have landed in this portal cycle.