Northwestern commits Cook, Reikowski make Rivals300

Northwestern has two new additions to the Rivals300 released on Monday: wide receiver Lincoln Cook and interior offensive lineman Cade Reikowski.

Both newly rated four-stars made huge leaps in the rankings. Cook is now ranked No. 255 in the nation; Reikowski is No. 299.

Cook was ranked as the No. 150 wide receiver in the nation; now he is No. 36. Reikowski was the No. 58 IOL; now he is No. 24.

Both players were recruited as diamonds in the rough, with the Wildcats one of the earliest programs to offer.

Northwestern was the first Power Four program to offer Cook and won the recruitment for the Kintnersville (Penn.) Palisades receiver over area competition like Syracuse, Navy and Buffalo. It is a very similar arc to Jaden McDuffie, the incoming freshman receiver who committed to the Wildcats over offers from Temple, Toledo, Navy and more and later received a fourth star.

Northwestern was also the first and only Power Four program to offer Reikowski. He got his offer in July of 2025, and committed to the Wildcats on Feb. 1 over offers from Washington State, Sacramento State and South Dakota State. He also had interest from Auburn and Minnesota.

Northwestern’s Class of 2027 now has three Rivals four-star players in Cook, Reikowski and cornerback Cristian Mbamarah. The class is currently ranked No. 47 in the nation.