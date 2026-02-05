Northwestern embarrassed by No. 5 Illinois, 84-44

CHAMPAIGN – Northwestern took a trip downstate to face No. 5 Illinois and got run off the court in an ugly 84-44 beatdown.

“They are a vastly superior team to us this year,” head coach Chris Collins said bluntly after the game.

The Wildcats held serve early, down 8-7 at 14:45 in the first half when they made their first substitutions. Then the levee broke and Illinois went on a 25-2 run to blow the game open. The Wildcats were never within 20 points again.

“We went to our bench and they hit us with, like, an 11-0 run right away. We had a couple really bad turnovers…” Collins said. “We just shot the ball so terribly. … I looked up one time and it was 33-9. Had we made any shots at all, maybe it’s 33-20 or 33-21, and you’re still kind of in the mix.”

Building an optimistic hypothetical with the Wildcats down 12 or 13 in the first half sums up how lopsided this game was.

The Illini shot 17-for-38 from behind the arc, and they often were wide open after putting the Northwestern defense in a pretzel with a series of screens, cuts and ball movement. The Wildcats, on the other hand, were 4-for-25 on their 3-pointers.

“They were daring a lot of our guys to shoot the ball. They literally were shaming a majority of our guys,” Collins said. “And we just couldn’t make any shots.”

Five Illini scored 10 or more points, while, the Wildcats were led by freshman Tre Singleton with eight. Nick Martinelli was held to four points, his season low, and his lowest mark since the NCAA Tournament against FAU in March of 2024.

Northwestern was totally outclassed and their losing streak in Champaign now stretches to nine games; Collins has still never beaten Illinois on the road. This was the second-worst lost by Northwestern in the history of the series, behind only a 42-point loss to the Illini in 1995.

Here are our takeaways from a rout that dropped Northwestern’s record to 10-13 overall and 2-10 in the Big Ten.

Back where they started

The Wildcats have fought this series tooth-and-nail the past three seasons, splitting it evenly 3-3, with no team losing on their home court. Now, they’ve lost twice by double digits: 76-66 at home and an appalling 84-44 on the road.

They’ve lost big here before, getting smacked 96-66 in 2023. But they got their lick back with a 96-91 overtime win on homecourt that same year.

There’s no second chance or opportunity for redemption this time. Illini dominance has returned.

Illinois has their first winning streak in the series since they won eight in a row from 2019-22 (including a Big Ten Tournament matchup in 2019). With the trajectory of each program on display in this game, it sure feels like three in a row is just the starting point for head coach Brad Underwood & Co.

In 2023, when the Wildcats were healthy, it felt like these two teams had drawn even. But an injury to Ty Berry caused the Wildcats to slip down to a seven seed while the Illini got a three. Both teams lost to UConn, the eventual national champion.

Since that season, Illinois is 40-16 and Northwestern is 27-29. The Illini lead the series 3-1, with a +56 margin of victory.

After an electric run, the Wildcats are back to square one with their in-state rival.

Roster management is Northwestern’s responsibility

Collins trotted out old refrains to explain the loss.

Martinelli “hasn’t had his legs” as carrying the team has taken its toll down the stretch of Big Ten play and the team has to get him “refreshed.” The Wildcats deserve some grace as they are “playing a lot of young kids that aren’t really ready for this level right now.”

A 2-10 Big Ten record makes clear that this roster was poorly constructed by a veteran coaching staff that should have known better. Collins brushed off comparisons to Illinois’ structure, saying he wouldn’t go into why he thinks they’ve become a better program beyond having better players and coaches. But that then opens him up for critique as the head of the program.

Martinelli surely commands the lion’s share of the program’s NIL budget, but, if you checked the list of the NCAA’s leading scorers, he’s on top of it — at least until tonight’s stat line gets factored in. He’s been worth every penny.

It was on this coaching staff to surround “Nicky Buckets” with the talent to be competitive, and this team can’t hit warmup jumpers to get the pressure off of him against elite opponents. Two of Northwestern’s three transfers, Arrinten Page and Max Green, came off the bench in this game. They combined for 28 minutes and seven points. Only one transfer, Jayden Reid, was back as a starter. He put up seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Collins’ “young kids”, his five-player freshman class, combined for 19 points. Cade Bennerman is redshirting and Phoenix Gill is a project player. Singleton, Jake West and Tyler Kropp all started and have shown flashes, but they aren’t ready to go toe-to-toe with the best this league has to offer. West, as fearless as he’s been, missed two technical free throws as the State Farm Center got louder and louder.

Illinois brought in a plethora of new faces this season, too. But theirs is a lethal combination of freshmen and transfers from around the world. It’s ironic that they introduce the team to the song “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes at their home arena. It’s a song about facing down a seven-nation coalition of foes, when the Illini themselves have players from five nations represented on their own roster.

Those players mopped the floor with Northwestern on Wednesday night.

It’s unclear if Northwestern’s struggles to recruit elite talent to support Martinelli are due to institutional limitations, Martinelli-driven budgetary constraints or an effort to hold onto the developmental ethics of an age gone by.

But two things are clear: whatever it is, Illinois is happily unconcerned with it, and they’ve taken command of their rivalry against the Wildcats.