Northwestern kicker Jack Olsen enters the transfer portal

The 2025 season has wrapped up. All eyes now turn to the transfer portal.

The portal will be officially open on Jan. 2 – 16, but players began announcing their intentions well before that.

The 2025 transfer class saw 16 players transfer in and 13 players transfer out of Northwestern’s program by the time it was all said and done.

To help you keep track, WildcatReport will tally all of the players coming into or heading out of the Wildcat program in this cycle right here.

INCOMING TRANSFERS

CB Brenden Deasfernandes

BREAKING: Central Michigan CB @bdeasfernandes committed to Northwestern on his official visit today.



"I really liked everything about Northwestern and Evanston!" he told me.

Position: Cornerback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Previous school: Central Michigan

Deasfernandes is Northwestern’s first addition out of the portal since their bowl game and their second overall, committing to the Wildcats on his official visit. He cancelled a planned visit to Purdue, and also had interest from Minnesota and Virginia Tech.

Deasfernandes recored 39 tackles and 11 PBUs in two years with the Chippewas. He caught Northwestern’s eye after recording four PBUs in the GameAbove Sports Bowl against the Wildcats.

Deasfernandes bagan his career in the Big Ten at Iowa in 2020. He didn’t see any game action in his first two years in Iowa City and then suffered a season-ending injury after playing in just one game in 2022. He played in all 13 games for the Hawkeyes as a redshirt junior in 2023, recording two tackles.

MORE ON DEASFERNANDES: Grad transfer CB Brenden Deasfernandes commits to Northwestern

OT David Anchondo

Position: Offensive tackle

Years of eligibility remaining: Two

Previous school: Saginaw Valley State (Division II)

Northwestern got their first transfer on Dec. 11, when Division II tackle David Anchondo of Saginaw Valley State announced his commitment. Anchondo, who stands 6-foot-8, visited Northwestern on Dec. 1 and earned his offer on Dec. 2. He also visited Florida Atlantic, and reported interest from “multiple schools at the Power Four and G5 level.”

Anchondo played right tackle at Saginaw Valley State and will likely play the same position at Northwestern.

MORE ON ANCHONDO: ‘Northwestern felt special since Day 1,’ says new tackle transfer David Anchondo | Tackle David Anchondo is Northwestern’s first transfer commit

OUTGOING TRANSFERS

K Jack Olsen

I entered the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining.

Position: Kicker

Years of eligibility left: One

Destination: TBD

Kicker Jack Olsen surprised Northwestern fans with his decision to enter the transfer portal with one year remaining, as many thought that 2025, his sixth season of college football, would be his last. Olsen had redshirted the 2020 and 2021 seasons already and saw limited time in 2022, which could become his medical redshirt season. He was the Wildcats’ starting kicker from 2023-25, playing in 30 games.

Olsen went 40-for-51 on field goals, with a career long of 47, and 69-for-70 on extra points. His graduate season in 2025 was his best, when Olsen, affectionately known as the Milkman for his celebrations after made kicks, was 19-for-21 with a long of 41 yards. His field goals decided the 22-21 win over Penn State and the 38-35 win over Minnesota, and he made three in each of those games.

Olsen, from Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South, committed to Michigan State out of high school in the Class of 2020 before transferring to Northwestern after one season with the Spartans.

EDGE Anto Saka

Northwestern EDGE Anto Saka has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.

He has 14 career TFLs and 12 sacks.



He has 14 career TFLs and 12 sacks. https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/1lmftHxkJl — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 5, 2026

Position: Edge

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Northwestern EDGE Anto Saka entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4. The post came within an hour of reports that Northwestern’s defensive line coach Christian Smith had been hired by Penn State to coach defensive ends. Smith has been Saka’s position coach for all three seasons he’s played at Northwestern, and with Saka’s no-contact tag, the Nittany Lions are his logical destination.

Saka started the 2025 season as a redshirt junior with NFL draft aspirations, and was even projected to be taken in the first round by some analysts. But the redshirt junior ended up with just three sacks on the year and is looking for one more season of college ball to make his case to NFL general managers.

He finishes his three-season career with the Wildcats with 12 sacks, the 5.5 he recorded as a redshirt freshman in 2023 remain his most in a single season.

Saka was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022 that committed to Northwestern over Penn State and USC, the other two finalists in his Top 3.

CB Evan Smith

Northwestern DB Evan Smith plans to enter the transfer portal, per his reps @JustWinMGMT. Smith started 4 games for the Wildcats in 2024 and will be a grad transfer.

Position: Cornerback

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Northwestern cornerback Evan Smith intends to enter the transfer portal, per ESPN’s Max Olson.

Smith started four games at the start of the 2024 season after Ore Adeyi‘s season ending injury, but ended up coming off the bench to accommodate the rise of Josh Fussell. In 2025, Smith appeared in eight games, playing a season-high 37 snaps at Nebraska as injuries mounted. But he spent most the season as the fourth cornerback behind Fussell, Fred Davis II and Adeyi.

Over his career, Smith totaled 42 tackles, five PBUs, 2.5 TFL and one interception.

Smith, who was a high school quarterback, was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022 that committed to the Wildcats over offers from Duke, Coastal Carolina and Tulane.

DB Dillon Tatum

I will be entering the transfer portal as Graduate Transfer with 1 year of eligibility left. Appreciate my teammates and coaches for w great year that ended with a bowl win!

Position: Defensive back

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Northwestern defensive back Dillon Tatum announced his intention to transfer on New Year’s Day after one season with the Wildcats.

Tatum transferred to Northwestern in 2025 after three years at Michigan State, following NU safeties coach Harlon Barnett, who made the same move. He played in 12 of 13 games for the Wildcats this season, totaling 17 tackles and one pass breakup playing primarily as a reserve safety and nickelback.

Tatum has one year of eligibility remaining after getting injured in the season opener at Michigan State in 2024 and missing the rest of the season.

RB Albert Kunickis III

6'3 225 Grad Transfer RB – one year of eligibility remaining.

Position: Running back

Years of eligibility remaining: One

Destination: TBD

Redshirt junior Albert Kunickis III announced on X on Dec. 29 that he is entering the transfer portal, becoming the second Wildcat to do so, and the first since Northwestern’s bowl win on Dec. 26.

Kunickis is an inspirational story: a player born with one arm that ends just below the elbow who became a star at Lemont (Ill.). He arrived at Northwestern as a preferred walkon in the Class of 2022 but was never able to carve out a role for the Wildcats. He expressed some frustration over his lack of playing time in a Chicago Sun-Times story in 2025, so his transfer doesn’t come as a surprise.

He recorded one carry for three yards in 2024, the lone rush of his career. He did not see action in 2025.

OT Hayden Wright

I will be entering the transfer portal on January 2.

OL

6’6 280

Former 3⭐️ prospect pic.twitter.com/fpkHQHcmW0 — Hayden Wright (@hayden_wright77) December 15, 2025

Position: Offensive tackle

Years of eligibility remaining: Four

Destination: TBD

Hayden Wright announced his intention to enter the portal on Dec. 15, 11 days before Northwestern’s bowl game. Wright was a three-star recruit from Humble (Tex.) Kingwood in the Class of 2025, committing to the Wildcats late in the cycle on Oct. 29, 2024. He picked the Wildcats over competing offers from Army, Houston, North Texas, Texas State, UTSA and more.

Wright did not play this season at Northwestern and redshirted. The addition of four offensive tackles in Northwestern’s incoming Class of 2026 likely informed his decision.