Northwestern lands Austrian guard Alexsej Kostic from BYU

Northwestern added another European to its 2026-27 roster on Friday when guard Aleksej Kostić of Austria, by way of BYU, announced his commitment to the program.

Kostic, a 6-foot-5 guard, has three years of eligibility remaining. His decision was announced by DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

NEWS: BYU transfer Aleksej Kostić has committed to Northwestern, agent Ivan Asanin tells DraftExpress.



Kostić was thrust into a major role late in the season and responded with some big outings. The 6'5 Austrian guard hit 37% of his threes on the year. pic.twitter.com/cWyW370zSP — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 24, 2026

Kostic played in 27 games as a freshman for the Cougars last season, starting five of them. He averaged just 4.4 points in 12.0 minutes per game on the year but shot 36.7% on 3-pointers, which was no doubt attractive to Northwestern head coach Chris Collins.

He also came on late in the season, when he saw his minutes and scoring increase significantly. Over the last eight games, Kostic averaged 21:45 of playing time per game for the Cougars, including a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Texas. Over that stretch, he averaged 9.1 points per game and shot 38.9% (21-of-54) from beyond the arc.

Kostic’s season high was 15 points and four assists in a December win over UC-Riverside.

A native of Pfaffstätten, Austria, Kostic is the second straight foreign-born portal addition for the Wildcats. He follows in the footsteps of Ukko Federiko, a Finnish big man who committed to NU on Wednesday.

Kastic is the sixth addition for Northwestern from the transfer portal in this cycle.