Northwestern lets win slip away in 84-78 loss to Minnesota

EVANSTON – Northwestern led for 25:45 of the game, including 67-60 with 4:39 to play, but couldn’t hold on in an 84-78 loss to Minnesota at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Saturday.

It marks the first 0-3 start to Big Ten play for Northwestern since the 2019-20 season, when they finished 8-23. Two of the Wildcats’ three losses have come at home.

“Our problem is when it matters most, we’re not at our best,” head coach Chris Collins said about the team’s fifth loss this season by six points or fewer.

The game was a battle between the Big Ten’s top two leading scorers: Nick Martinelli in first and Minnesota’s Cade Tyson in second. Both delivered. Martinelli led all scorers with 26 points, posting 19 in the second half alone. Tyson had 24; 17 in the second half and seven in the last 1:19.

For the Wildcats, transfer guard Jayden Reid and center Arrinten Page backed Martinelli up with 19 points apiece, but it wasn’t enough as they struggled to find anything to slow down Minnesota’s superb shooting. Gophers guard Langston Reynolds was sensational in support of Tyson with 13 points and 13 assists.

Minnesota shot 55% from the floor and 22-for-26 from the free-throw line, the latter especially important as the Wildcats had to play the foul game for the last minute after Tyson hit a dagger 3-pointer to go up 75-70.

Here are our takeaways from a backbreaking loss at Welsh-Ryan that dropped Northwestern’s record to 8-6 on the season.

TRANSFER PORTAL PROMOTION: Get 50% OFF a year of WildcatReport! Transfer Portal intel, Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic. JOIN NOW!

Failure to close becoming a theme

Martinelli emulated his coach’s succinct response about the team’s struggles.

“Playing 25 or 30 minutes and then just letting it slip away, that blows,” he said.

The Wildcats led by seven with 4:39 left in this game. They have held second-half leads against Virginia, Oklahoma State and Ohio State, too, only to lose them all.

Until Tyson’s dagger to go up 75-70 with 1:19 left, Minnesota’s largest lead was four points with 17:10 left in the first half. But the Gophers made five of their last seven field goals, playing their best ball down the stretch, even as Tyson, Reynolds and Isaac Asuma played all 40 minutes.

“If we want to win games in this league, we have to get a whole lot tougher,” Collins said.

You can slice the stats almost any way you want, and Collins’ and Martinelli’s analysis holds true. They were outrebounded 33-20. They allowed 50 points in the second half of a six-point loss. Even if you lop off 10 points due to playing the foul game late in the contest, even a 40-point half in a game of this magnitude should be beyond the pale.

“There needs to be a sense of urgency and fight in our defensive discipline and habits in order to find a way to win in this league,” Collins said.

Singleton can’t shake the freshman foul bug

Forward Tre Singleton seemed to have a breakthrough performance against Howard on Dec. 30, with 17 points and eight rebounds. But that promising trajectory plummeted in this game when he fouled out, going scoreless over just nine minutes.

Singleton has gone through more freshman growing pains than Northwestern had hoped when they picked up a commitment from the prized four-star prospect. He’s averaging 2.5 fouls per game and has fouled out of two key losses, against Virginia and Minnesota. Against Ohio State, he was still recovering from an illness.

“It’s frustrating because I thought he had a real breakthrough the other night,” Collins said. “He just gets caught kind of grabbing and holding or is a step late on rotations, which leads to fouls. And we really missed him, we need him. This was a game we really needed him. …

“He’s a big part of what we’re doing and allows us to rest Nick a little bit more, rest AP a little bit more when he’s playing well. Today, we just didn’t have that opportunity because of his foul trouble and he’ll learn from it. That’s what you get sometimes with freshmen. It’s how it goes.”

The blame for the lack of scoring to support Martinelli, Page and Reid doesn’t squarely fall on Singleton’s shoulders. The Wildcats were abysmal otherwise. Jordan Clayton fouled out, also scoreless, having played 25 minutes. Angelo Ciaravino had seven points in the game but just two in the second half.

While Collins consistently decries the notion that the offense could be a problem, that’s three starters combining for seven points. The shot diet has to become more diverse. Page was nominally off the bench, as Collins tried to keep Singleton in a rhythm after his starting role against Howard was so fruitful. He accounted for 19 of Northwestern’s 26 bench points, so if his stats are swapped with Singleton’s, the Wildcats scored just seven points off their true bench.

Those seven came from Max Green (5) and Justin Mullins (2). Mullins was a +4 in his 15 minutes, the only player with a positive +/-. But the Wildcats still can’t find a balance between Green’s struggles on defense and Mullins’ on offense.

If the Wildcats want to salvage anything off the bench this season once Page is reinserted as a starter, they need Singleton to shake his freshman fouls, or Green or Mullins to have an epiphany on defense.

Jan 3, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Hard to see a winning path forward

Collins and Martinelli said all the right things after the game, but this may be the final nail in the coffin for any hopes of a postseason berth at the end of the season. An 8-6 start, with three opening losses in conference, has them miles behind the eight ball, with four of their next five games against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

“You’ve just got to play the next game,” Collins said. “I couldn’t have told you who four of our next five are. I look at what’s in front of us. There’s tons of examples of teams that go through three-game losing streaks, you just never want it to happen at the start. … You have to try to bounce back. This was certainly a big game, one we knew we had to get, but we just have to get ready for the next game.”

Martinelli concurred, staying measured even as his senior season may be slipping away from him.

“There’s just little things that we have to clean up,” he said. “Both Ohio State and Minnesota were our games to take, and then in the last eight minutes we barely lost, let up a couple big plays. I definitely think we can turn it around, there’s no reason we can’t.

“We have a ton of good guys and talented guys. We’re going to figure it out.”

This was a more subdued answer than his fiery responses after losses to Oklahoma State and Ohio State, when he talked about wanting to continue the winning tradition at Northwestern, and what that takes. That fire flickered through a little bit later in his remarks.

“I’ve talked about what it means to put on this jersey,” Martinelli said. “If you really care about it, you’re going to go out there and fight your tail off. If you don’t, you’re not going to play. We need guys out there that want to fight for this jersey and one another, and we have to find those guys.”

Through 14 games, it’s unclear if there are enough of those guys to turn this around into a winning season, let alone a tournament one. Still, Collins and Martinelli aren’t throwing in the towel, no matter the odds.