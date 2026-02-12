Northwestern made it fun for a while before No. 2 Michigan brought the hammer down

EVANSTON-Well, it was fun while it lasted for Northwestern.

The Wildcats, entertaining notions of shocking the basketball world, held a 16-point lead over No. 2 Michigan with 14:22 left in the game. They had played about as well as they could to that point and were aided by a Michigan team that couldn’t shoot straight.

But then it all came crashing down in a hurry.

The Wolverines, looking every bit like a national title contender, outscored the upstart Cats by 28 the rest of the way to post an 87-75 win on Wednesday night in front of an electric, but pro-Michigan crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins had words of praise for Michigan, as he normally does for his opponent. But he also lauded his own team.

“I thought we competed, I thought we battled, I thought we fought,” he said.

He added that their play and effort “were good enough to beat a lot of teams tonight. We were just playing the best team in the country.”

Michigan put five players in double figures, led by L.J. Cason, who came off the bench to score 18 points, 13 of them in the second half. Collins thought that the play of Cason and Trey McKenney, who had 12 points and a couple big 3s, were key for the Wolverines’ comeback

Jayden Reid played a sensational first half and paced the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points. Nick Martinelli scored 18 but was just 5-for-22 from the floor and had to labor for his points.

Northwestern took an 11-10 lead on a Reid 3-pointer with 15:55 left of the first half. The Wildcats wouldn’t relinquish that edge until 7:14 were left in the game.

But the Wolverines were too much as Collins thought that Northwestern ran out of gas down the stretch. They hit eight straight shots at one point to build a 75-69 lead and just coasted from there.

Here are our takeaways from the Wildcats’ fourth straight loss that dropped their record to 10-15 overall and just 2-12 in Big Ten play.

The Wildcats’ lead evaporated quickly

Throughout the second half, Northwestern fans were waiting for the other shoe to drop. It turns out that it was made of cement.

The Wildcats led this game by 16 with 14:22 left. But it took just over seven minutes for it to all come tumbling down. The Wolverines shot the lights out down the stretch, hitting 14-of-18 shots, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.

Northwestern’s shooting touch went cold at the same time. The Wildcats started the game 6-for-7 from the floor but hit just five of their last 25 attempts and one of their final 13 3s as their lead turned into a deficit in no time.

Collins thought that his team simply ran out of gas. Michigan coach Dusty May said that his strategy was to use Michigan’s superior depth to wear down the smaller Wildcats.

“We hoped over the last 8 or 10 minutes that we would be able to get to their legs a little bit,” he said.

That’s exactly what happened.

Feb 11, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) shoots the ball over Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Jayden Reid carried the Cats in the first half

Reid said that he heeded Collins’s words before the game and came out “aggressive.” He was nearly perfect in the first 20 minutes offensively.

The transfer point guard from South Florida put the Wildcats on his back, hitting all five of his first-half shots, including two big 3-pointers. He added a team-best three assists while not turning the ball over once.

He got assessed two fouls that limited him to just 10 minutes, but other than that you couldn’t criticize much about his game.

His counterpart, Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau, really struggled in this game, turning the ball over five times and scoring just nine points, including none in the second half. He did gave a game-high seven assists, however.

Reid’s performance was a big improvement from earlier this season, when Collins took him out of the starting lineup for six games. Now, Collins thinks he’s found something playing Reid with the surging Jake West together in the backcourt, even if they are both point guards. They may give the Wildcats a smaller lineup, but Collins likes to have “more ballhandling and more playmaking” with them on the floor together.

“His burst to start the game I thought gave us a lot of confidence,” said Collins about Reid. He added, “It’s nice to see that he hung in there. Jayden’s worked his way back in the lineup.”

Reid was no slouch in the second half, either, scoring eight points, but his shooting cooled off as he missed five of his last seven shots on the night.

The competition extended to the stands

Michigan packed the Welsh-Ryan stands on Wednesday night, as there were more fans wearing Maize-and-Blue than Purple-and-White. When the Wolverines jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, they were roaring, on the way to what they thought would be an easy win.

In the first half, “Let’s go Cats!” chants were drowned out by “Let’s go Blue!” as both schools use very similar three-word cheers to fire up the fan base.

It was a long way from the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament years in 2022-23 and 2023-24, when a raucous student section turned their home court into a very difficult place to play.

But the Wolverines didn’t give the majority much to cheer about for most of the game, and it was the Northwestern fans that held sway. They gave the team a standing ovation during timeous as they extended their 44-35 lead to 16 in the second half. They were feeling an upset brewing.

However, when Michigan’s sleeping giant finally awoke and the Wolverines took the lead with 7:14 to go, it sounded like the Crisler Center had moved southwest to Evanston.

“When we took our lead, they just erupted,” said May. “I told our guys, ‘This is a home game.'” Michigan always travels well, but May admitted “we’ve never had a takeover like that.”

As for Collins, he said that he doesn’t really pay attention to what is going on in the stands — even if he talked in the past about how much the student sections mean to his team.

“We don’t worry about the crowd,” he said. “We have enough on our hands trying to guard…”, and he went on to name the entire Michigan lineup.

Up next

There’s no break for Northwestern. Fresh off hosting No. 2 Michigan, they travel on Saturday to take on No. 7 Nebraska.

It’s not much of a drop-off: Michigan is now 23-1, while Nebraska is 21-3. The Huskers laid a 77-58 whipping on the Wildcats in January on the Wildcats’ home floor.

Still, Collins is buoyed by his team’s fight and attitude, even if they’ve won just two of 15 conference games. He’s seeing improvement and harkened back to the days of Bryant McIntosh, who went 1-11 in his first 12 games as a freshman point guard.

“I’ve got nothing but love for the way our guys played,” he said.