Northwestern puts up a fight but can't stop Stirtz in 76-70 loss at Iowa

IOWA CITY – Northwestern rebounded from an embarrassing loss at Illinois to take a talented Iowa team to the wire, but couldn’t get over the hump in a 76-70 loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

More accurately, they couldn’t stop Iowa guard Bennett Stirtz. Nick Martinelli entered the game as the Big Ten’s leading scorer and posted a team-high 21 points, but it was Stirtz who put up the Martinelli-like line with 36 points in 40 minutes. He shot 12-for-20 from the field, 4-for-6 on 3-pointers and 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

The silver lining for the Wildcats was a superb game from true freshman Jake West, who posted a career-high 18 points with four assists.

“I was proud of my team,” head coach Chris Collins said. “They had a really tough night down in Champaign, to then come back on the road and play a team like Iowa, especially our young kids. You get throttled like that, you worry about how that’s going to affect them into the next game but I thought our effort was great.”

Northwestern had a lead late in the first half, up 27-22 with four minutes left. But Stirtz refused to let that stand. He scored nine straight points to give Iowa to a 32-30 lead, including drawing a third foul on Martinelli. It was a lead that the Hawkeyes never relinquished.

“Thought we gave ourselves a chance to win this game today. It’s just been kind of the common thread for us this year: little miscommunications,” Collins said. “Not only that, it’s not grabbing a long rebound, not getting a loose ball that’s 50-50. I felt every time we didn’t get it, they hit a 3. … We had a really undisciplined technical in the first half and it was 30-30. … It’s just frustrating that we’re not doing the things necessary to be able to get over the hump and find a way to win these games.”

This was Northwestern’s first single-digit loss in the Big Ten since they lost by two in overtime at Rutgers on Jan. 11.

Here are our takeaways from a close loss at Iowa that dropped the Wildcats’ record to 10-14 overall and 2-10 in Big Ten play.

Hamstrung by fouls, point-of-attack defense

The common thread for Northwestern this season was in effect in Iowa City, as five players committed four or more fouls, and an opposing guard went off. Collins was straightforward in his assessment of the officiating, which resulted in 25 fouls on Northwestern compared to Iowa’s 16.

“I thought a lot of them were fouls,” Collins said. “We put hands on guys too much. I thought we were a half-step late to a couple things that caused ourselves to foul. We had undisciplined plays where we could have just walled up. … Honestly, I thought we had a really good crew today.”

Tre Singleton fouled out for the fifth time this season; the other four offenders with four fouls were Martinelli, West, Angelo Ciaravino and Arrinten Page. Page’s fourth foul was egregious, a lazy closeout that brought him headlong into a Hawkeye 25 feet from the basket and saw him benched for the last 14:32.

Otherwise, Collins was right. The Wildcats were not quick enough on the perimeter to stay in front of Stirtz, and got too handsy on defense. They’ve struggled to stop the opposing team’s best guard all season long, and Jayden Reid continues to struggle at the point of attack. He was a -13 in 32 minutes and got whistled for a dead-ball technical with the game tied at 30 late in the first half.

For context, Martinelli was a +3 in his 37 minutes. Reid and the Wildcats had no answers for Stirtz.

“The thing I was disappointed in, [Stirtz] was terrific, but we lost a lot of what we wanted to do in terms of personnel,” Collins said. “He’s so good at getting to his right hand, we were trying to get him to his left, I thought we had real breakdowns when we opened our feet.”

West has been superb offensively but hasn’t been able to knock Reid out of the role as primary defender on other teams’ top guards. West talked about the team’s struggles to stay in front of opponents.

“We’ve been trying different coverages, we’ve done different coverages for [Keaton] Wagler and Stirtz…” he said. “Stirtz is going right almost every time and we just kept letting him get to his spot. We have a good identity of working hard, but I think we need to get smarter about certain things as the game goes on.”

Speaking of right hands, Singleton played the game with his hand heavily wrapped. In a postgame interview he described the injury as a bruise and was adamant that it didn’t affect his shooting, a case that Brooks Barnhizer once tried to make while his shooting cratered.

Singleton was limited to just 22 minutes but scored 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting, missing his only three.

JAKE WEST JAM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0ObkMP7cfP — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 8, 2026

West is at the helm

Northwestern has their next point guard in West. He had 13 assists against Penn State four games ago, and now had 18 points at Iowa. It’s clear the keys to the offense are his for the rest of his freshman season and the foreseeable future.

Collins paid him the highest compliment, pointing to the last two freshmen he gave the reins to.

“I’m proud of him and he’s learning a lot,” Collins said. “He’s not going to back down…we’re putting him out there, just like I did two other guys: Bryant McIntosh and Boo Buie. And look at what those guys’ records were when they were freshmen, Bryant McIntosh, we were 1-10 in our first 11 [Big Ten] games. Boo, I think we went 3-17. It’s a part of the process. … I have high hopes for Jake West to become one of the guys I named.”

West has the fire in his belly, that’s for sure. He was 7-for-8 from the floor in this game, including a thunderous dunk that probably made McIntosh and Buie jealous. But West takes his role deadly serious and he’s not settling for getting reps in as the season closes.

“I have to step up in that role and be a leader for this team,” he said. “That’s what I do, I’m a winner, I’m a leader, I’m going to do stuff. Today it was scoring. you saw at Penn State, I had 13 assists. I’m just trying to do stuff to win and be a leader.”

One of the players in Collins’ comparison, McIntosh, is on the bench as an assistant.

“It’s a blessing to be compared to those two guys, they’re all-time greats at Northwestern,” West said. “Having B-Mac on staff has been great. He’s helping me a lot with my development and telling me to stay aggressive, my time is going to come.”

West’s time has come and as the reps have piled up, he’s looking more and more at home at the Big Ten level.

Signs of life

After the drubbing at Illinois, it was impressive to see the Wildcats get off the mat on the road. They were deluged by their typical issues: failing to capitalize on key moments in the game, secure key rebounds and, avoid foul trouble. But they took a really solid Iowa team down to the wire.

It’s the Big Ten so, of course, they now play No. 2 Michigan in Evanston and then No. 9 Nebraska on the road. But this game showed they haven’t thrown in the towel.

West talked postgame about wanting to give Martinelli a proper sendoff in the last seven games of the regular season.

“We have seven games left, so it’s just trying to keep that camaraderie and just really trying to help out Nick,” he said. “Nick is one of the greats here at Northwestern and I really want to give him, these last seven games, all the energy I can and I think all those guys want to do the same thing.

“We really want to send him off on a good note and keep going.”

Singleton echoed his freshman counterpart.

“We’re just focused on getting back to Northwestern basketball,” he said. “We haven’t really been playing like that and that showed against Illinois. All we’re focused on right now is getting back to that.”